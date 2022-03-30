7 must-have tools and accessories for novice gardeners

Are you new to gardening? If so, here are some tools and accessories to stock up on before you get started.

1. Trowel. Choose a high-quality, one-piece model that’s durable and ergonomic.

2. Gloves. Look for a pair with rubberized palms and fingers for added grip and protection.

3. Spade. Whether you need to dig holes, turn over soil or loosen packed earth, look for a spade that’s the right size to suit your needs.

4. Hoe. This multipurpose tool is great for large gardens. It can be used to break up packed earth, loosen weeds and dig trenches for sowing seeds and starters.

5. Hose. Pair your no-kink garden hose with a spray nozzle. Look for one with several spray patterns to meet your watering needs.

6. Rake. Look for a durable model that can be used for soil, leaves, and gravel.

7. Shovel. This landscaping essential can be used to move a variety of materials including soil and sand.

To find everything you need, visit your local garden center.