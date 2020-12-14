7 perfect plants for the holidays

Whether you want to add greenery to your home this winter or offer a potted perennial as a hostess gift, here are seven plants that are perfect for the holiday season.

1. Poinsettia. With its red and green leaves, this plant is a Christmas classic.

2. Christmas kalanchoe. The flower clusters on this plant come in a variety of colors and last for months.

3. Amaryllis. The large, beautiful blooms on this tropical species are most common in red and white.

4. Christmas cactus. The vibrant, bell-shaped flowers on this sprawling succulent are sure to catch the eye.

5. Persian cyclamen. The wispy blooms that sit atop long, thin stems are reminiscent of butterflies.

6. Orchid. This delicate, ornamental plant adds a touch of elegance to any space.

7. Christmas chili plant. While too spicy for most, these edible hot peppers resemble colorful holiday lights.

To find these plants and more, visit a local garden center or flower shop