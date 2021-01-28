7 practices to make sports more eco-friendly

Did you know that working out, playing sports, and engaging in other recreational activities can take a serious toll on the environment? In addition to the energy and resources used to make sporting gear, the construction and maintenance of facilities like swimming pools, arenas, and fitness centers generate a lot of waste and pollution.

If you want to limit the impact that your healthy, active lifestyle has on the environment, here are seven habits to adopt.

1. Favor facilities near your home, and use public or active transportation to get there. Alternatively, you can carpool with friends or teammates.

2. Choose sportswear made from organic or recycled materials, and use second-hand or Fairtrade certified equipment. Take proper care of your gear, so it lasts longer.

3. Buy only the equipment that you need and plan to use on a regular basis. Otherwise, it’s preferable to borrow or rent your gear.

4. Donate or sell any equipment you no longer want or use if it’s still in good condition.

5. Respect the environment when you engage in outdoor activities. Stay on designated trails and don’t litter.

6. Use a refillable water bottle, and opt for snacks that aren’t over-packaged.

7. Avoid taking an excessively long and hot shower after your workout.

Remember, every action counts when it comes to protecting the planet and achieving your fitness goals.