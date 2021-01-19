7 reasons to buy Fairtrade food

As a consumer, you have the power to support environmentally sustainable practices, and other just causes by making purchase decisions that reflect your values. Here are seven reasons to buy food and other goods that have the Fairtrade label.

1. The Fairtrade system ensures small-scale farmers and workers receive an equitable income by setting a minimum price for major commodities such as fruit, nuts, rice, and spices.

2. The Fairtrade system pays producers a premium, in addition to the minimum price, to be invested in social, environmental, and economic projects in their community.

3. The Fairtrade standards help protect the environment by requiring (and teaching) farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices such as limiting the use of pesticides.

4. The Fairtrade standards and carbon credit program support projects implemented by small-scale farming communities to increase their resilience against climate change.

5. The Fairtrade standards prohibit gender discrimination and encourage the creation of programs that empower women to become entrepreneurs and community leaders.

6. The Fairtrade standards require farm owners to provide safe working conditions and a living wage for their workers. Also, forced labor and child labor are prohibited.

7. The Fairtrade system encourages organic agricultural practices and rewards farmers with a higher minimum price for organically grown products.

If you want to support small-scale farming communities, look for food and other products that have the blue and green Fairtrade label.