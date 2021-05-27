7 reasons to include fresh berries in your diet

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and other types of berries are particularly delicious when eaten fresh from the field. This is why locally sourced berries are a seasonal delight you don’t want to miss. In addition to being more flavorful, these fresh fruits have the following virtues:

1. They contain powerful antioxidants that can help prevent cancer

2. They’re bursting with vitamins A, B9, and C

3. They contain calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, and other essential minerals

4. They’re low in calories, so you can eat as many as you want without worry

5. They’re high in fiber and can help alleviate constipation

6. They’re mostly made up of water, so they can help keep you hydrated

7. They can be eaten alone, in a smoothie, with a salad, and countless other ways

Locally grown berries are a healthy food you should indulge in whenever they’re in season. Stock up on them at your neighborhood grocery store, public market, fruit vendor, or farm.

How to store fresh berries

To prevent your berries from growing mold before you can enjoy them, make sure to wash them in the following manner:

• Submerge the berries in a solution that’s one part vinegar and three parts water

• Place the berries in a colander and rinse them with cool running water

• Thoroughly dry the berries using paper towels

• Line a resealable plastic container with paper towels

• Place your berries inside the container without stacking them

This will help your berries keep in the fridge for at least a week.