Food
7 reasons to include fresh berries in your diet
Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and other types of berries are particularly delicious when eaten fresh from the field. This is why locally sourced berries are a seasonal delight you don’t want to miss. In addition to being more flavorful, these fresh fruits have the following virtues:
1. They contain powerful antioxidants that can help prevent cancer
2. They’re bursting with vitamins A, B9, and C
3. They contain calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, and other essential minerals
4. They’re low in calories, so you can eat as many as you want without worry
5. They’re high in fiber and can help alleviate constipation
6. They’re mostly made up of water, so they can help keep you hydrated
7. They can be eaten alone, in a smoothie, with a salad, and countless other ways
Locally grown berries are a healthy food you should indulge in whenever they’re in season. Stock up on them at your neighborhood grocery store, public market, fruit vendor, or farm.
How to store fresh berries
To prevent your berries from growing mold before you can enjoy them, make sure to wash them in the following manner:
• Submerge the berries in a solution that’s one part vinegar and three parts water
• Place the berries in a colander and rinse them with cool running water
• Thoroughly dry the berries using paper towels
• Line a resealable plastic container with paper towels
• Place your berries inside the container without stacking them
This will help your berries keep in the fridge for at least a week.
Food
Hot artichoke and spinach dip
Creamy and easy to prepare, this dip is sure to become a household favorite.
Start to finish: 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 cups fresh spinach
• 9 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 6 marinated artichoke hearts, coarsely cut
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup fresh Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a frying pan, melt the butter, and then add the spinach. Let cool. Drain any excess liquid, then chop.
3. Place the spinach and the remaining ingredients (except the 1/4 cup of Monterey Jack) in a food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture achieves the desired texture.
4. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish, and garnish with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is lightly browned.
5. Serve with corn chips and raw vegetables.
Food
Caprese salad
Served as an appetizer or a side dish, this light Italian salad is perfect for any occasion.
Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 1 large tomato, sliced
• 9 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
• About 10 basil leaves, coarsely chopped
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup cream of balsamic
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a serving plate, place the tomato and mozzarella slices so that they alternate and slightly overlap.
2. Sprinkle with chopped basil leaves.
3. Drizzle the olive oil and cream of balsamic in a zigzag pattern. Season with salt and pepper.
Food
Vanilla crème brûlée with Grand Marnier
One of the simple pleasures in life is breaking through the crispy top of a crème brûlée to scoop up spoonfuls of the creamy custard beneath. Enjoy!
Start to finish: 4 hours (2 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 5 egg yolks
• 3/4 cup white sugar, divided
• 3 cups heavy cream
• Seeds of a vanilla bean
• 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup of sugar. Set aside.
2. In a saucepan, gently heat the cream, vanilla bean seeds, and Grand Marnier without bringing it to a boil.
3. Gently pour the hot cream over the eggs and sugar, whisking continuously to avoid cooking the eggs.
4. Pour the mixture into 6 small ramekins, and place them in a large, deep baking dish. Pour hot water into the dish until the bottom half of the ramekins are submerged. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the crème brûlée is firm but still jiggles in the middle.
5. Let cool at room temperature for about 1 hour, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar evenly on top of the crème brûlées, then caramelize it with a torch or in an oven set to broil.
Food
How to barbecue like a pro
Do you enjoy cooking outdoors on your barbecue? Here are five tips to help you grill mouth-watering meals for the whole family.
1. Use the right barbecue. Charcoal grills give food a delicious, smoky taste, but you’ll need to account for longer cook times. Propane models, on the other hand, provide rapid heat for quick cooking.
2. Keep an eye on the fuel. Regularly check your supply of briquettes or propane, so you’re never caught without fuel. To determine how much propane is left in a tank, pour a cup of hot water over it. The exterior will remain cool to the touch wherever the gas reaches.
3. Select cook time by cut. If you want your meat to be medium-rare, cook tender cuts for five minutes on each side and let them sit for a few minutes before slicing. For the same results with tougher cuts, adjust to four minutes per side, then let sit for 10 minutes.
4. Turn your grill into a smoker. Choose a smoking wood and soak it in water for 30 minutes, then drain and wrap it in aluminum foil. Poke a few holes in the foil and place the package below the grill on the heat source.
5. Make the most of the marinades. Season meat at least a few hours before you put it on the barbecue. If you use a marinade, apply the remaining mixture to the meat while you cook it to further enhance the taste and keep it juicy.
For everything, you need to become a grill master, visit the stores in your area.
Food
Spotlight on red radishes
The crisp white flesh and peppery taste of radishes make them a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Plus, the leaves of this root vegetable can be used as a leafy green much like lettuce and spinach. Although they can be found year-round, red radishes are generally ready to be harvested in the spring.
Health benefits
Radishes pack a punch with their distinct taste, but they’re also loaded with nutrients. In particular, radishes are a good source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. They’re also rich in minerals like calcium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. Other compounds in radishes can help prevent diabetes. Plus, this vegetable is low in calories and a natural appetite suppressant.
Selecting and storing
For maximum taste, choose radishes that are about the size of ping pong balls. Make sure they’re firm with a smooth, vibrant red exterior. If you buy radishes in bunches, the leaves should be stiff and bright green.
Radishes can be stored for about a week in a perforated plastic bag. Place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge to help prevent them from drying out.
To stock up on these tasty vegetables, visit your local farmer’s market.
Food
Fresh summer meals inspired by Asian cuisine
Are you looking for delicious, healthy recipes to try this season? If so, there are a variety of Asian dishes that are light, low-calorie, and ideally suited for the hot weather. Here are a few simple ways to let Asian cuisine inspire your summer meals.
Use a wok
Only a small amount of oil is needed when you cook in a wok, which helps lower the fat content of your meals. In addition, the short cook time allows ingredients to retain more of their nutritional value. Plus, you’ll spend less time standing over a hot stove.
Favor fresh veggies
Fresh vegetables are a core component of many Asian dishes. You can serve them raw as an appetizer, steamed as a side, or grilled on the barbecue. Rich in vitamins and fiber, they’re also easy to digest and will increase your satiety.
Try your hand at sushi
Sushi is the perfect summer meal and easier to make than you might think. Assembling the rolls with a bamboo mat will simplify the process, and you can pick up the ingredients you need at your local Asian food market or in your grocery store’s international aisle.
Make rice your go-to side
This grain is high in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. It takes one to two hours to digest, which will leave you feeling full for some time. Plus, it’s a great source of energy. Easy to prepare in large quantities, rice is equally delicious served hot or cold.
Visit the farmer’s markets, grocery stores, and restaurants in your area to enjoy tasty, nutritious meals all summer long.
Wind: 3mph WNW
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 6
57/46°F
57/46°F