7 signs you need help managing your debt

No matter how deeply you’re in debt, there’s always a way forward. However, to regain your financial footing, you’ll need to work with a professional. Here are seven signs it’s time to get help dealing with your debt.

1. You pay monthly expenses (bills and rent) and purchase essentials such as food and medication on credit because you don’t have enough in your bank account.

2. You take on new debts as a way to pay off old ones.

3. You continually draw on the money you’ve put aside for a home, retirement, or other future purposes.

4. You pay your rent or mortgage late or skip payments due to a lack of funds.

5. You’re living beyond your means by continually spending money on non-essential expenses.

6. You’re receiving an increasing number of letters, emails, and calls from creditors.

7. You have an unhealthy level of stress due to your financial problems.

Your best resource for overcoming debt issues is a reputable credit counseling organization, financial adviser, or lawyer.