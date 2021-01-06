Home
7 signs you need help managing your debt
No matter how deeply you’re in debt, there’s always a way forward. However, to regain your financial footing, you’ll need to work with a professional. Here are seven signs it’s time to get help dealing with your debt.
1. You pay monthly expenses (bills and rent) and purchase essentials such as food and medication on credit because you don’t have enough in your bank account.
2. You take on new debts as a way to pay off old ones.
3. You continually draw on the money you’ve put aside for a home, retirement, or other future purposes.
4. You pay your rent or mortgage late or skip payments due to a lack of funds.
5. You’re living beyond your means by continually spending money on non-essential expenses.
6. You’re receiving an increasing number of letters, emails, and calls from creditors.
7. You have an unhealthy level of stress due to your financial problems.
Your best resource for overcoming debt issues is a reputable credit counseling organization, financial adviser, or lawyer.
Things to try this winter
New Year’s resolution: Don’t be a bump on the log this winter.
Ha. Easy to say.
But let’s suppose we get the spirit, just when the knees cooperate and the stars are aligned. What to do?
Here are some ideas to stay active, physically, and mentally, during these peak winter months:
* Chair yoga classes, tai chi, or resistance band exercises. Lots of options out there and all free if you use YouTube.
* Try Kahoot! This game-based learning platform is used in classrooms, offices, and at home. Families and friends can play together via video conferencing. A basic plan is free while a Family plan is about $7.50 a month.
* Join an online book club. Any number of book clubs are open, from Oprah’s Book Club to one hosted by NFL quarterback Andrew Luck (appropriately named “Andrew Luck Book Club”) and one from the AARP called The Girlfriend Book Club, with more than 14,000 members. Search “online book club” to find more.
* Join a real-life book club. One trend is a conversation club in which everyone gets a chance to tell something about the book they read, the movie they saw, or the television show they watched during the month. It can have a theme, such as self-help books, politics, or even romance books. Or it can have no fixed subject.
* Learn a language. Or at least learn to say hello in a bunch of languages! Try duolingo.com for free language lessons.
5 reasons to try snowmobiling this winter
If you’ve never been snowmobiling, you don’t know what you’re missing. Here are five reasons to give it a try.
1. It’s safe and easy. You shouldn’t be intimidated by the idea of riding a snowmobile. With the right safety precautions and proper instructions, snowmobiling is a safe activity for kids and adults alike.
2. It’s a great group activity. Snowmobiling is even more enjoyable when done with family or friends. Undertaking the adventure together is a great way to bond and create lasting memories.
3. It lets you connect with nature. There’s something special about exploring hills, fields, and forests when they’re blanketed in virgin snow. Snowmobiling allows you to experience nature as you’ve never seen it before.
4. It lets you visit remote locations. You can cover large distances on a snowmobile and see picturesque landscapes that are far off the beaten track.
5. It’s peaceful. It’s true that some people snowmobile to get an adrenaline rush. However, others take to the trails in order to be immersed in the quiet and calm of nature.
Finally, snowmobiling is simply fun. No matter what pace you go at, it’s a thrill to ride over snow-covered terrain on a brisk winter day.
How much does it cost to own a cat?
Many people believe that cats are inexpensive pets to own. While they tend to be more affordable than dogs, you shouldn’t assume that the cost of caring for a cat is limited to food and litter. Here are a few things to think about before you adopt a feline friend.
Life expectancy
If you want to adopt a pet, you should be prepared to take on the responsibility of caring for the animal for the rest of its life. Unless you opt for an older cat, you’ll likely enjoy the company of your pet for many years to come. In fact, it’s not uncommon for indoor cats to live for about 15 years.
Costs to consider
• Annual veterinary exams
• Vaccinations
• Deworming medication
• Dental care
• Pet license
• Toys and bedding
• Preventive screening tests
• Grooming treatments
You’ll also need to pay for boarding or a pet sitter if you go on a trip. Plus, you need to anticipate the cost of medication, surgery, and hospitalization in the event of an illness or injury. For this reason, you might want to invest in pet insurance.
In addition, cats require a stimulating environment and plenty of affection. So before you decide to adopt, make sure you have the resources needed to give your feline friend a proper home.
Foster a feline
Across the country, millions of cats are abandoned. If you love cats but don’t have the resources for a long-term commitment, consider fostering. Contact a local animal shelter to learn more about the process.
Poisons in your home
There are numerous household products, some of which might seem harmless, that can poison a child if your back is turned. Here are some everyday items that are toxic.
Cleaning products
Bleach, drain cleaners, and other household cleaning products should be locked away in a cabinet. Dishwasher and laundry detergent pods are particularly attractive to young children because they look like candy. Unfortunately, if these pods burst, the toxic liquid can get in the child’s eyes, throat, and lungs.
Medicines
Personal care products
Many beauty and personal hygiene products can be dangerous if swallowed, inhaled, or splashed on the skin or in the eyes. These include:
· Antiperspirant
· Toothpaste
· Nail polish remover
· Mouthwash
· Body lotion
· Perfume
Store all of these products in a locked cabinet or out of the reach of children.
Plants
Some types of common houseplants are poisonous including poinsettia, cyclamen, peace lilies, caladium, and English ivy. Identify the species in your home and move toxic plants out of reach or give them away.
Microfiber sheets: To buy or not to buy
If you like to sleep warm and cozy, microfiber sheets might be a delightfully less expensive option, but sleeper beware.
Here’s a rule of thumb: If you love high thread-count cotton, you might hesitate to buy microfiber. Your opinions may well vary, but here’s the reason for the rule.
As the name suggests, microfiber sheets are not made with anything that grows on the earth. These are machine-made fibers such as polyester and polyamides, according to bewinner.com.
The best of the microfibers will be lightweight and soft. But to people used to the softness of cotton, or those with sensitive skin, microfibers can feel irritating.
But there’s one huge difference between cotton and microfiber: A high-quality set of Egyptian cotton sheets costs $350. A high-quality microfiber sheet set costs: $50 to $60.
For this price, microfiber sheets sleep warmer and resist stains, except for oils. They come out of the dryer wrinkle-free. Since microfibers are easy to dye, they come in lots of colors. They don’t fade, or pill.
How to buy
If you want to try some, look carefully at the advertisement. One typical brand advertises “Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding.”
That 1800 is NOT thread count. It is just a name meant to suggest thread count.
Microfiber sheets are not measured in thread count. The thickness is measured in grams per square meter (GSM). A GSM of 90 and below is generally a low-quality sheet and it can and will easily tear. A 100 GSM sheet is considered high quality and won’t even cost much more.
Look for a brushed finish, which creates softness. Double brushed means that both sides are brushed, and this is important. If it is only brushed on one side, the unbrushed side may be uncomfortable.
A fitted sheet pocket is crucial for proper fit. Look for at least 15 inches, but if your mattress is thick, go for 22 inches.
What does cyberbullying look like?
Whether it occurs via social media, text messaging, online games, email, or other online platforms, cyberbullying can take a variety of forms. Here are some examples of it to help you and your teen recognize bullying behaviors.
• Sending someone mean, insulting, or threatening texts or private messages online
• Spreading secrets or rumors about someone online or by text message
• Making rude comments or being mean to someone in an online game
• Creating a Facebook page or social media account to ridicule someone
• Sharing or posting intimate photos of someone without their permission
• Deliberately excluding someone from a group message thread with mutual friends
• Impersonating someone online to spread hurtful or embarrassing messages
• Participating in online polls that rate or rank people based on their appearance
• Sharing embarrassing information, photos, or videos of someone online or via text
• Encouraging someone to harm themself in a private message or on social media
• Hacking someone’s social media or online gaming account to send hurtful messages
• Tricking someone into revealing private information then forwarding it to others
• Writing untrue, rude, or threatening things in online chat rooms or comment sections
Finally, remind your teen that forwarding, sharing, or liking hurtful posts online makes them part of the problem. Encourage your teen to stand up for victims of cyberbullying and reach out to a trusted adult if needed.
