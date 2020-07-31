Home
7 signs your home’s insulation needs to be replaced
Insulation is essential for keeping your home warm in the winter, cool in the summer and dry all year long. Here are seven signs it’s time to replace yours.
1. Sounds travel
The insulation in your walls, floors, and ceilings should muffle all but the loudest noises in your home. If you can hear ambient sounds like the clicking of a keyboard or the dripping of a tap from another room, the insulation isn’t doing its job.
2. High energy bills
3. Uneven temperatures
The temperature in your home should be consistent from room to room. If you have areas that are cooler or warmer than others, it’s an indication that there’s a problem with the insulation.
4. Cold surfaces
Walls, floors, and ceilings shouldn’t be cold to the touch. If yours are, it’s a sign that there isn’t enough insulation.
5. Condensation and mold
If you have mold on your ceiling, condensation on your windows, or damp walls and floors, it’s a sign that there’s too much humidity in your home. This may be due to poor insulation.
6. Pest infestations
Animals and insects can get into your home through gaps in your insulation. Additionally, they’re often attracted by mold and damage caused by water infiltration.
7. Freezing and ice
It isn’t normal for pipes to freeze or for icicles to hang from the edge of your roof. Both are signs that your insulation isn’t doing its job.
While it may seem like a big undertaking, replacing your insulation is a surefire way to make your home more comfortable and lower your energy bills.
Home
4 apps that will make school easier for your child
School will be back in session soon. If you’re worried that your children won’t be able to keep up with their schoolwork, here are four apps that can help get them into the swing of things.
1. Khan Academy Kids
This app has fun characters and engaging books, videos, and games that teach reading, writing, math, and problem-solving skills.
Available for Android and iOS devices. Free.
2. Pili Pop
Your children can have fun learning French or Spanish using this engaging app. Kids will learn their second or third language alongside the Pilis, curious aliens visiting Earth.
Available for Android and iOS devices. Free trial.
3. Math Heroes vs. Dragons
Your kids can capture dragons by solving math problems involving addition, multiplication, division, and fractions.
Available for iOS devices. Purchase required.
4. Quizlet
This flashcard app can help kids study almost any subject. Students can create their own flashcards or use ones generated by others.
Available for Android and iOS devices. Free, with in-app purchases.
With these apps, your kids are sure to be ready for the school year ahead.
Home
Is your child ready for kindergarten?
If you’re wondering whether your child is ready for kindergarten, here’s what you should know.
The basics
Children should have certain physical, social, and cognitive skills before starting kindergarten. For instance, they should be able to:
• Wait their turn
• Put on and remove their clothes
• Go up and downstairs
• Recognize a few letters from the alphabet
• Follow directions
• Hold a pencil
• Use the washroom
There are many ways you can foster the development of these skills. You can, for example, encourage them to form connections with other children their age, progressively let them get dressed on their own, and encourage them to express their emotions in constructive and non-disruptive ways.
If you feel your child isn’t quite ready when the time comes, ask the school to put you in contact with someone who can help, such as a psychologist or special educator. They’ll be able to provide advice, evaluate your child’s needs, and devise a plan to address concerns.
Home
Beautify your backyard
If your backyard is in need of an upgrade, here are some ways to give it a makeover.
Install outdoor lighting
Enjoy your backyard both day and night by installing smart outdoor lighting that turns itself on when the sun goes down. You can even choose a system that allows you to match the intensity and color of the lights to the situation. This way, you can create the perfect atmosphere for every evening, from quiet nights at home to festive barbecues with friends.
Incorporate natural materials
Create a natural pool
In a natural swimming pool, water is filtered using oxygenating and purifying plants rather than chlorine and other chemicals. Besides being kinder to the environment, these pools are often designed to imitate natural bodies of water and therefore blend into your yard more than traditional pools. If you don’t have room for a swimming pool, consider enhancing your outdoor space with a water feature like a fountain or small pond.
Rethink outdoor cooking
Outdoor kitchens are increasingly popular. Consider upgrading from your basic barbecue to an integrated grill with a counter and sink. Other features you may want to include are a bar, a smoker, and a wood-burning pizza oven.
To get started on your backyard makeover project, be sure to get hold of a reputable landscaping company or general contractor.
Home
Are you carrying the ‘mental load’ in your relationship?
The mental load refers to all the thinking, planning, and organizing you need to do to manage your life and that of those dependent on you. Unfortunately, it’s a burden that falls disproportionately on the shoulders of women in many relationships.
The burden of remembering
Carrying a mental load involves more than doing chores. It also includes the responsibility of remembering and delegating the various tasks that need to be completed. Depending on the household, this can range from planning meals and scheduling appointments to making sure your kids don’t need new clothes and that you’re not about to run out of toilet paper.
If the mental load isn’t shared equally in a relationship, one person takes on the additional responsibility of reminding their partner to complete chores or keep tabs on the state of the household.
How to share the load
One way to determine how much of the mental load you carry is to write up a list of the tasks you complete during the day and throughout the week. This list should include all planning, delegating, and organizing. Ask your partner to create their own list and then compare it with yours. This exercise can help underscore what tasks are required to manage a household and reveal whether one person is taking on more responsibility than the other.
It’s not always easy to broach the subject of mental load in a relationship, but if both partners are open-minded and willing to make changes, the burden of remembering can be distributed more equally.
Home
Tips for students starting college or university
If you’re going to start college or university this fall, there’s a lot to think about. Here are some tips to help you sort things out ahead of time.
Getting to school
Will you live on campus? Drive to school? Take public transit? Regardless of how you commute, you’ll need to find the best route to take. If you plan to drive, conduct a quick Google Maps search and a trial run. If you’ll take public transit, familiarize yourself with the various bus routes. Finally, if you live on campus, walk around to get acquainted with your new surroundings.
Getting to class
Services and common areas
Make a note of where the cafeteria, library, computer labs, and bookstore are located. It’s also a good idea to find out what their operating hours are.
In the neighborhood
It’s likely that you’ll spend quite a bit of time on and around campus. Take some time to find out what restaurants and stores are nearby.
Doing this will help you feel more at home on your first day, or at least reduce the chance that you’ll get lost.
Home
How to get out of debt
Whether your debt is caused by careless spending habits or an unfortunate event, know that with time and effort you can put your finances in order. Here are a few tips to help you get out of debt.
Establish a budget
To create a budget, you’ll need to list your income and expenses. Make sure to divide your expenses into two categories: essential and non-essential. The former includes rent, electricity, and groceries, while the latter includes outings and subscriptions. Next, determine which non-essential expenses you can reduce or eliminate, such as a gym membership you no longer use or an internet bundle that’s more comprehensive than you require. Keep track of your budget on a regular basis.
Explore your payment options
Ask for help
Don’t hesitate to get assistance from a financial adviser or licensed insolvency trustee. These professionals can offer invaluable guidance on how to tackle your debt. Depending on your needs, they can help you create a budget, negotiate with creditors, and answer your questions.
To free yourself from debt, you must maintain a tight budget, choose the right payment plan, and seek help when you need it. If you stay the course, you’ll regain your financial freedom sooner than you think.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.79"Hg
UV index: 1
84/72°F
91/70°F