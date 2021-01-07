7 silly reasons to get excited about a snowstorm

Though most people can list hundreds of things they hate about winter, not all is dark and gloomy when it comes to this coldest of seasons. Here are seven perfectly good reasons to look forward to the next snowstorm.

1. It’ll provide the perfect opportunity to connect with your neighbors as you work together to dig your car out of a snowbank at six o’clock in the morning.

2. You can skip the gym without any guilt since you’ll spend an hour or more shoveling snow and burn more calories than you would at a boot camp class.

3. Your cat will be less tempted to explore outside and more willing to take her rightful place curled up on your lap in front of the TV.

4. The crisp white of a snow-covered yard provides a great backdrop for cute selfies, as long as the cold air doesn’t make your nose run.

5. Your cracked patio stones and dead grass will be completely hidden under a pristine blanket of snow, and no one will know if you forgot to pick up the pup’s poop.

6. Every trip outside, even if it’s just to walk the garbage to the curb, will feel like a quest that undeniably merits a pick-me-up upon completion.

7. You’re going to freeze your pants off regardless this winter, but at least after it snows you’ll be able to ski, build a fort, go sledding and wage an epic snowball fight.

In short, winter is here to stay whether you like it or not, so you might as well look on the bright side and make the most of it.