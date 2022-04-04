7 teeth-staining substances

Do you want sparkling white teeth? On top of regular brushing, the easiest way to prevent your teeth from yellowing is to avoid or limit the consumption of things that can stain them. Here are seven substances that can dull your smile.

1. Red wine can stain teeth. In fact, your teeth can turn a light purple color after you drink it. However, certain white wines also contain tannins that can discolor your teeth.

2. Coffee and tea can leave behind gray or brown stains on your teeth if consumed daily.

3. Carbonated beverages are very acidic. Consequently, they can discolor your teeth and make them more porous and vulnerable to staining. Use a straw to limit the amount of time the beverage is in contact with your teeth.

4. Berries like raspberries, blackberries, cherries, and blueberries contain pigments that can stain your teeth. Therefore, it’s a good idea to thoroughly rinse your mouth with water after eating berries.

5. Curry spices are extremely pigmented and can leave yellow or orange marks on your teeth. The spices can be found in a variety of dishes and sauces.

6. Tomato sauce and ketchup are highly pigmented and can leave marks on your teeth. Additionally, their acidity can weaken your enamel, making your teeth more susceptible to staining.

7. Cigarettes contain nicotine and tar, which can leave yellow and brown stains on your teeth. Additionally, smoking cigarettes can lead to other oral health problems like gum disease.

Have your teeth lost their luster? If so, contact your dentist and ask about professional teeth whitening solutions.