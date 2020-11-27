7 things that can liven up a corner

Is there a corner in your home that could use a makeover? If so, here are seven items you can use to spruce it up.

1. Bookshelf

Whether it’s designed for a corner or simply placed at an angle, a unit filled with books is a practical way to style an unused space.

2. Frames



Hang an assortment of family photos, prints, and artwork on both of the adjoining walls in an empty corner. Use similar frames for a cohesive look.

3. Armchair

Transform an unoccupied corner into a comfortable reading nook with a soft, upholstered armchair. If you need a more compact alternative, consider a pouf, padded chair, or stool.

4. Lighting

Brighten up a dim corner with a few pendant lights hung at different heights. A classic floor lamp is another good option.

5. Baskets

Suspend baskets from the ceiling or arrange them on wall-mounted shelves. You can do the same with wooden crates, or if the corner is in a kitchen, you can hang pots and pans.

6. Plants

Breathe new life into a forgotten corner with an arrangement of potted plants. You can display them on a stand, arrange them on the floor or suspend them with macramé hangers.

7. Shelving

Install a few corner-shaped floating shelves and decorate them with trinkets or practical items. You could display glassware in a dining room, cosmetics in a bathroom, or candles in a living room.

Feel free to mix and match these items to create a space that suits your needs and tastes.