Health
7 tips to help Alzheimer’s caregivers combat depression
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and it’s a time to raise public understanding of this brain disorder as well as show support for the six million Americans living with the disease. It’s also an occasion to acknowledge the 16 million family caregivers who look after loved ones with Alzheimer’s.
Caring for someone with this disease takes an emotional toll, and depression is a common consequence. Here are seven tips for managing symptoms of depression.
1. Calm your mind
Meditation and mindfulness exercises such as yoga and tai chi can clear your head, still your emotions, and change your perspective.
2. Exercise
Mental and physical health go hand in hand. Consequently, exercising can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. It can improve self-esteem and cognitive functioning.
3. Schedule “me” time
It’s important to take regular breaks. Make time to read a book, get a massage, or go for a walk. Paying attention to your own needs is key.
4. Consider respite care
Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s can be exhausting. Fortunately, many organizations can provide respite care so that you can get relief for a few hours or a few days. Getting this type of help will enable you to make time for self-care.
5. Keep a journal
Facing your feelings is an essential part of mental well-being. Consider writing about your emotions in a journal, exploring both the highs and lows of caregiving.
6. Get adequate rest
A good night’s sleep can make you feel refreshed and alert. Talk to your doctor if you’re having difficulty sleeping.
7. Eat well
Having a diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains can help alleviate symptoms of depression.
Finally, if you’re struggling to manage your depression, it’s essential to reach out to a mental health professional.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America predicts that by 2060, more than 13 million Americans will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Health
Promising clinical trial goes viral; experts urge caution
You may have seen the social media posts over the past few months — cancer patients “cured of the disease” and a drug trial with “100 percent success.”
But is it true? Yes and no.
A small trial for an immunotherapy drug called dostarlimab yielded astonishing results for cancer researchers at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). Eighteen bowel cancer patients were treated with an immunotherapy drug called dostarlimab with no additional surgery or chemotherapy. All of the patients had tumors with a specific genetic feature known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd). After six months, all 18 patients went into remission, according to Prevention.
A 100 percent remission rate is unheard of in the world of cancer research, but social media users should be aware that remission isn’t the same as a cure. According to the National Cancer Institute, remission only means the reduction or elimination of the signs and symptoms of cancer. Cancer is only considered cured when no traces of cancer remain, and it will never come back.
More time is needed before researchers can determine if the cancer is truly gone, says oncologist Tom George, M.D., in an interview with WCNC Charlotte. But he remains cautiously optimistic about treating bowel cancer patients without surgery in the future with immunotherapy and other newer medications.
Immunotherapy drugs like dostarlimab are called immune checkpoint inhibitors, which don’t attack cancer directly and instead marshal the immune system to act against cancer cells, according to National Public Radio. For years, immune checkpoint inhibitors have been used to treat some other cancers, including melanoma.
According to WCNC, MSKCC researchers are studying whether immunotherapy can be used to treat other cancers with MMRd tumors.
Health
November is American Diabetes Month: Prediabetes affects heart disease, stroke risk
Also called impaired glucose tolerance or fasting glucose, prediabetes is defined by blood sugar levels higher than normal but not yet in the diabetic range.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), normal fasting blood sugar is 99 mg/dL or lower. Fasting blood sugar of 100 to 125 mg/DL indicates prediabetes.
About 38 percent of Americans over the age of 18 are now classified as prediabetic. Most of these people are not aware of their condition.
Early diagnosis is important. Cardiovascular disease, which is the primary cause of death among people with diabetes, begins to develop in the prediabetic phase. The risk can begin to climb for 15 years before type 2 diabetes is diagnosed.
Unless people with prediabetes take steps to reduce their risk, 5 to 10 percent of them will develop type 2 diabetes each year. According to the National Institutes of Health, within ten years, up to half of them will progress to full-blown diabetes, a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, amputations, and premature death from heart disease.
A study reported in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that lifestyle changes and the anti-diabetes drug metformin are effective at preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes risk.
In the study, 58 percent of those on a lifestyle program reduced their incidence of diabetes, compared with 31 percent taking metformin. The lifestyle program included a healthy, low-calorie, low-fat diet and exercising at least 150 minutes per week with a 7 percent weight loss goal.
Drugs are available for the treatment of prediabetes, but lifestyle changes are the first-line treatment of choice.
Health
Hearing aids: What you should know
If you have hearing aids, you probably remember the price tag. Who could forget at an average of $4,000 to $6,000 a pair (and no Medicare coverage)? But at least some adults with hearing loss might be able to access hearing aids at a much lower price, thanks to a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule that allows manufacturers to sell certain types of hearing aids without a prescription.
The rule, which was finalized in August, establishes a new category of over-the-counter air conduction (acoustic) hearing aids to treat perceived mild to moderate hearing loss in adults only, according to National Public Radio. Like prescription air conduction hearing aids, the new over-the-counter devices will be worn inside or over the ear with components that reach into the ear to amplify sound. The new rule also limits the maximum volume of the device and insertion depth into the ear.
Alongside the new hearing aid rule, the FDA published guidance on personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) to delineate when these devices will be considered hearing aids and subject to FDA oversight. While many PSAPs look like hearing aids and function similarly, the FDA notes that PSAPs are intended to help individuals with normal hearing amplify sound in certain situations and not treat hearing loss.
The new class of devices isn’t appropriate for everyone — children and individuals with severe hearing loss will still need prescription hearing aids. But for adults with mild to moderate loss, the new rule will likely make hearing aids significantly more accessible and encourage more competitors to enter the market. According to CNN, just five companies control 90 percent of the global hearing aid market.
Health
3 tips to fight dandruff
Various factors can increase your risk of developing dandruff, such as small white flecks of dead skin often accompanied by itching. Here are some tips to help you combat those nasty little flakes.
1. Wash your hair frequently. Shampoo your hair at least two or three times a week. If you have mild dandruff, you may also want to try wetting your scalp between washes.
2. Treat your scalp. If you have severe dandruff, purchase an anti-dandruff shampoo. Several types are available over the counter without a prescription. The active ingredients in your product can either help renew your skin cells or exfoliate the dead skin.
3. Alternate shampoos. As with many treatments, frequent use can cause your dandruff shampoo to lose its effectiveness over time. Therefore, consider alternating between two or three products that contain different active ingredients like salicylic acid or selenium sulfide.
Is your dandruff problem persisting despite several attempts to manage it on your own? Talk to your doctor or a dermatologist.
Health
Tips for safe use of contact lenses
October is Contact Lens Safety Month, and if you’re one of the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses, it’s a good time to review some safety tips to protect your eye health for years to come.
- Make sure your prescription is current. Never order contacts with an expired prescription (even if you can get away with it), and don’t stock up on new contacts if your prescription is about to expire.
- Stick with known and reputable contact lens suppliers. A good supplier always requires a valid prescription before dispensing lenses.
- Keep your exact prescription (including the brand and lens name) written down, and check it against new contacts when you receive them to ensure you have the correct lenses.
- Never buy costume lenses from novelty stores or online if a prescription isn’t required — these unregulated lenses can pose serious health risks and should be avoided at all times.
- Never share contact lenses.
- Clean and store your contact lenses properly — always use a new solution and replace your lens case at least once every three months.
- Replace your lenses as often as recommended by your optometrist.
- Keep a spare pair of glasses handy in case of eye infections or problems with your lenses.
- Always remove your lenses before you go to sleep.
- Discard contact lenses daily after a single use — don’t re-wear them.
- Water and contact lenses don’t mix — avoid swimming or showering in your lenses.
Health
What’s metastatic breast cancer?
You may have heard of metastatic breast cancer and not know how it differs from other forms of breast cancer. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, here’s an overview of what you need to know.
Definition
Metastatic breast cancer also called advanced or stage four cancer, is cancer that spreads beyond the breast and starts growing in at least one other part of the body. The cancer cells found elsewhere in the body are the same as those in original cancer.
How it spreads
All cancers can spread from one part of the body to another. However, metastatic cancer describes only solid tumors like breast, prostate, and lung cancers. This term isn’t used for cancers already present at diagnosis, like leukemia and lymphoma. Breast cancer, for example, tends to spread to the bones.
However, not all cancers spread. Many factors, including how quickly cancer develops, the size of the original tumor, and how long it’s been in the body, may or may not make breast cancer metastatic. The effectiveness of treatment also has a bearing on whether breast cancer metastasizes.
Visit nationalbreastcancer.org or contact a health care professional for more information.
