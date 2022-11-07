7 tips to help Alzheimer’s caregivers combat depression

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and it’s a time to raise public understanding of this brain disorder as well as show support for the six million Americans living with the disease. It’s also an occasion to acknowledge the 16 million family caregivers who look after loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

Caring for someone with this disease takes an emotional toll, and depression is a common consequence. Here are seven tips for managing symptoms of depression.

1. Calm your mind

Meditation and mindfulness exercises such as yoga and tai chi can clear your head, still your emotions, and change your perspective.

2. Exercise

Mental and physical health go hand in hand. Consequently, exercising can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. It can improve self-esteem and cognitive functioning.

3. Schedule “me” time

It’s important to take regular breaks. Make time to read a book, get a massage, or go for a walk. Paying attention to your own needs is key.

4. Consider respite care

Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s can be exhausting. Fortunately, many organizations can provide respite care so that you can get relief for a few hours or a few days. Getting this type of help will enable you to make time for self-care.

5. Keep a journal

Facing your feelings is an essential part of mental well-being. Consider writing about your emotions in a journal, exploring both the highs and lows of caregiving.

6. Get adequate rest

A good night’s sleep can make you feel refreshed and alert. Talk to your doctor if you’re having difficulty sleeping.

7. Eat well

Having a diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains can help alleviate symptoms of depression.

Finally, if you’re struggling to manage your depression, it’s essential to reach out to a mental health professional.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America predicts that by 2060, more than 13 million Americans will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.