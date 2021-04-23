7 tips to make spring cleaning more

Are you ready to freshen up your home after a long winter cooped up inside? Here are seven ways to give your house the deep clean it needs while also helping to protect the environment.

1. Air-dry your laundry

Since dryers use a massive amount of energy, take advantage of nice weather by hanging your clothes and linens outside or use a drying rack.

2. Opt for natural cleaners

Choose biodegradable products rather than harsh chemicals that harm the environment. You can also use white vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice to get the job done.

3. Use water sparingly

Fill a bucket rather than repeatedly opening the tap to rinse your cloth. When possible, use a broom instead of a mop.

4. Switch to reusable rags

Give up paper towels for good. Buy washable cloths, or better yet, use cut-up towels and old T-shirts that would otherwise be thrown out.

5. Donate unwanted clothes

If they’re in good condition, you can give old clothes to a local charity. Items that can’t be worn anymore should be recycled. Look for a garment collection program in your area.

6. Reduce paper waste

If an accumulation of bank statements and other mail is creating clutter in your home, switch over to receiving notifications by email instead.

7. Choose a natural scent

Rather than rely on aerosol air fresheners, fill your home with the natural fragrances of cut flowers, essential oils, reed diffusers, or stovetop potpourri.

Lastly, make sure to schedule maintenance calls for all your appliances. This will ensure they continue to run optimally and are as energy-efficient as possible.