7 types of burger for your next barbecue

The humble hamburger is a summertime staple, and though there’s nothing wrong with an all-beef patty on a sesame seed bun, there’s more than one way to give your burgers a boost. Here’s how to take your patties from average to extraordinary using a variety of meats.

1. Beef. The flavor of the beef is enhanced by onions and garlic. Add an unexpected twist to these burgers by topping them with grilled Italian sausage or mixing finely chopped chorizo right into the patties.

2. Lamb. This earthy meat makes great hamburgers. To enhance their flavor, top lamb burgers with bacon, goat cheese, lime juice, or fresh mint leaves.

3. Bison. Leaner and more tender than beef, bison has a slightly sweet taste that isn’t gamey. It’s best enjoyed seasoned with just a few herbs and spices.

4. Pork. This versatile meat complements a variety of ingredients. Add ginger and soy sauce to your patties for an Asian-inspired twist or use Cajun spices and grill them over charcoal for a smoky flavor.

5. Veal. This meat makes juicy patties that can be seasoned with almost anything. The mild taste of the veal is enhanced by fresh herbs and melted cheese.

6. Fish or seafood. Salmon, tuna, cod, and even shellfish like lobster and crab put a lighter twist on traditional meat burgers. You can simply grill filets instead of patties or bread your seafood of choice and pan fry it until it’s crispy.

7. Poultry. Chicken, turkey, and even duck make great burgers. You can season them any way you like or bread the patties for a bit of crunch.

No matter what type of meat you use, be sure to avoid overhandling it while forming the patties. Overmanipulating the meat can alter the texture of your finished burgers.