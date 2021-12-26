7 types of kitchen waste that can be reused

In many households, the kitchen is a major source of waste. Fortunately, you can reuse plenty of items to extend their lifespan or keep them out of the garbage altogether. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Roots and stems. Green onions, bok choy, and herbs, among other vegetables, can easily be re¬planted to grow fresh produce for future meals.

2. Vegetable scraps. Collect potato peels, celery leaves, and other scraps in the freezer until you have enough to boil and strain to make broth for soups.

3. Hard bread. Turn stale bread and the end slices of a loaf into seasoned croutons, breadcrumbs, or French toast.

4. Eggshells. When crushed up and added to soil, they provide calcium for your plants. Alternatively, place larger pieces at the bottom of a pot to improve drainage.

5. Apple peels. These scraps can be used to make everything from oven-baked chips and infused water to homemade apple vinegar, syrup, jelly, and cider.

6. Butter wrappers. Save them so you can grease pots and pans with the remaining bits of butter that cling to the wrapper.

7. Plastic mesh. The net bags that hold onions and citrus fruit can be balled up and used to scrub dishes.

Keep in mind that most of the organic waste in your kitchen can be composted. Check to see if your municipality has a collection service.