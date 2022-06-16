Connect with us

7 ways to celebrate Juneteenth

2 hours ago

Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19, which marks the moment when the last American slaves were freed in 1865. Black Americans have celebrated the day for more than 150 years, but it wasn’t proclaimed a federal holiday until 2021. Here are seven ways to commemorate this occasion.

1. Attend an event
Many neighborhoods have public celebrations with music, performances, and food.

2. Host a party
Invite friends and family members over for a backyard barbecue. Consider serving strawberry soda, which is a traditional drink symbolizing the bloodshed by generations of Black Americans.

3. Support Black-owned businesses
Whether it’s a restaurant, special service, or retail business, Black-owned establishments can benefit from your support.


4. Listen to Black artists
Music is a significant part of Juneteenth, and June also happens to be Black Music Month. Create a playlist of Black artists to play during the day.

5. Read books by Black authors
Look for books depicting the history of slavery or the Black experience in America as told from a Black perspective.

6. Educate yourself
Visit a museum or cultural center, or watch a documentary to learn why Juneteenth is significant.

7. Volunteer or donate
Make a difference by helping groups advocating for voting rights, Black justice, or Black women.

Juneteenth is a day for all Americans to celebrate freedom and acknowledge the atrocities of slavery.

Did you know?
Juneteenth has been celebrated under many names, including Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, to name just a few.

25 songs to celebrate Father's Day

1 day ago

June 15, 2022

Whether you want to dedicate a song to your father, thank your husband for being a great dad, or listen to a few tunes in your dad’s memory, here are some songs that are perfect for Father’s Day.

1. “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban
2. “Babyfather” by Sade
3. “Dad’s Old Number” by Cole Swindell
4. “Daddy” by Beyoncé
5. “Right By You (For Luna)” by John Legend
6. “Dance With My Father” by Luther Vandross
7. “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs
8. “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens
9. “First Man” by Camila Cabello
10. “My Old Man” by Zac Brown Band
11. “Flashlight” by Chris Young
12. “God Made Daughters” by Brett Kissel
13. “I Learned From You” by Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
14. “It’s For My Dad” by Nancy Sinatra
15. “My Boy” by Elvie Shane
16. “Lullabye” by Billy Joel
17. “It Won’t Be Like This For Long” by Darius Rucker
18. “My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton
19. “New Day” by JAY-Z and Kanye West
20. “Papa Can You Hear Me?” by Barbra Streisand
21. “Song For My Father” by Sarah McLachlan
22. “These Three Words” by Stevie Wonder
23. “Anything Like Me” by Brad Paisley
24. “While He’s Still Around” by Florida Georgia Line
25. “Your Joy” by Chrisette Michele

Happy listening!

4 gift ideas to spoil dad

6 days ago

June 10, 2022

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Here are a few suggestions that you can easily customize to your dad’s personality and interests.

1. Hobby accessory
Whether your dad likes painting, photographing birds, building furniture, camping in the great outdoors, playing golf, or reading in his favorite chair, gift him a practical or fun accessory to enhance his experience.

2. Food basket
If your dad’s a foodie, buy him an assortment of fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses, flavored popcorn, local brews, or gourmet products. You can stick to the classics or think outside the box and surprise him with something new.

3. Experience
Your dad deserves to relax and have a good time. Why not buy him tickets to a concert, tourist attraction, or sporting event? Gift him a pair of tickets so he can bring a buddy or plan an all-expenses-paid outing with him to enjoy some quality time together.


4. Gift card
Don’t settle for giving your dad a prepaid credit card. Make it personal and choose a gift card that shows how well you know him. For example, buy a gift card to his favorite restaurant, the hardware store, or a place he regularly visits, like a national park or museum.

Happy shopping!

5 tips for protecting the environment every day

2 weeks ago

June 4, 2022

You can do many small things to reduce your environmental footprint every day. World Environment Day takes place on June 5, 2022, and it’s the perfect time to adopt new strategies for living a more environmentally responsible lifestyle.

1. Reduce and reuse
Cut down on waste by using a shopping list, eliminating or reusing plastic bags, using second-hand items, and repurposing what you can. For example, you can turn old clothes into rags. Additionally, take shorter showers and use your washing machine and dishwasher sparingly to save water.

2. Take small steps
Unplug your electronics when you’re not using them, turn down your home’s thermostat at night, wash your clothes in cold water and hang them to dry. Moreover, use VOC-free paints and plan your trips to limit how much you drive.

3. Shop carefully
As much as possible, choose bulk products and items in recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Create an energy-efficient home by investing in Energy Star-certified appliances and planning major renovations to maximize your home’s performance.


4. Sort your waste
Make maximum use of your recycling and compost bins. Ask your municipality about accepted items and find out where your nearest recycling center is located to dispose of other goods safely.

5. Choose environmentally friendly means of transportation
Whenever possible, opt for public transit, car-sharing, cycling, or walking. When traveling long distances, choose direct flights and carpool to reduce the number of cars on the road.

Finally, if you care about the environment, make sure to support local businesses with environmentally responsible practices.

How Memorial Day and Veterans Day are different

3 weeks ago

May 27, 2022

Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day pay tribute to the military community. However, these patriotic holidays are often confused with one another. To better honor each day’s true meaning, here’s what you should know.

Memorial Day
Memorial Day is observed to honor soldiers who died in military service, protecting and serving their country. Its origins date back to after the Civil War. In 1866, residents of Waterloo, New York, started decorating graves of soldiers with spring flowers. In fact, Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day.

Veterans Day
Veterans Day pays tribute to Americans who served or currently serve their country. The holiday is held every year on November 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. Initially called Armistice Day, the federal government changed the name of the event to Veterans Day in 1954.

Ways to celebrate Memorial Day
Many Americans celebrate the beginning of summer on Memorial Day with parties and barbecues. However, to honor the day’s true meaning, you could:


• Hang a flag outside your house

• Attend a Memorial Day parade

• Observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

• Visit a military gravesite

• Watch the National Memorial Day Concert

Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday in May. This year the holiday takes place on May 30.

Did you know?
Memorial Day has its own flag etiquette. At sunrise, flags should be raised quickly to full-staff, then slowly lowered to half-staff. This is to honor soldiers who fell in the line of duty. At noon, the flag should be raised to full staff. This is to salute all who once served.

How to celebrate National Nurses Month

1 month ago

May 9, 2022

May is National Nurses Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is Nurses Make a Difference. The spotlight is on the diversity of roles nurses play in improving people’s lives, raising awareness about the importance of nurses to the well-being of society.

To celebrate National Nurses Month, think about the impact of nurses in your life and those you love. Use social media to share pictures, stories, and expressions of thanks to nurses. Every week in May will have a different area of focus:

• Week one highlights self-care. This week focuses on promoting mental and physical well-being. Challenge yourself, colleagues, and friends to engage in healthier activities.

• Week two highlights recognition. This week aims to honor nurses’ critical work in hospitals and community settings.


• Week three highlights professional development. This week is centered around helping nurses excel in their profession. Think about how you can lead in your nursing career or inspire others in their professional nursing journey.

• Week four highlights community engagement. This week focuses on how you can promote nurses’ invaluable contributions by educating your community on what nurses do and by encouraging future nurses.

Moreover, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has created a free Nurses Month Toolkit, which can be downloaded on nursesmonth.org. The ANA will also host a live event entitled YOU Make a Difference on May 18 to celebrate nursing through storytelling.

Follow the ANA on social media to keep up to date on nursing, including National Nurses Month.

4 ways to celebrate Mother's Day with your grandmother

1 month ago

May 6, 2022

When it comes to elderly loved ones, a little extra attention in the form of a simple visit goes a long way. This is especially true if they have limited mobility or their social lives have diminished over the years. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your grandmother how much you love her. Here are four ways to give her some joy.

1. Dust off old board games
Many elderly people grew up playing classic board games. Therefore, why not spend an afternoon challenging your grandma to a friendly game of Scrabble or backgammon?

2. Flip through photo albums
Although less prevalent in the digital age, physical photo albums are a treasure trove of memories. Flip through a few pictures with your grandma to reminisce about days past and learn about your family’s history.

3. Offer a personalized gift
Personalized items make a great gift for grandmothers. For example, you can create a calendar featuring family photos. This is a fun and functional gift your grandma will cherish.



4. Go bargain hunting
Many grandmothers enjoy visiting boutiques, thrift shops, and bazaars to sniff out rare finds. Therefore, why not plan an outing with your grandma? You never know what hidden gems you’ll discover in your neighborhood.

Grandmothers are an essential part of the family and play a significant role in the lives of their grandchildren.

 

King Cartoons

