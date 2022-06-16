7 ways to celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19, which marks the moment when the last American slaves were freed in 1865. Black Americans have celebrated the day for more than 150 years, but it wasn’t proclaimed a federal holiday until 2021. Here are seven ways to commemorate this occasion.

1. Attend an event

Many neighborhoods have public celebrations with music, performances, and food.

2. Host a party

Invite friends and family members over for a backyard barbecue. Consider serving strawberry soda, which is a traditional drink symbolizing the bloodshed by generations of Black Americans.

3. Support Black-owned businesses

Whether it’s a restaurant, special service, or retail business, Black-owned establishments can benefit from your support.

4. Listen to Black artists

Music is a significant part of Juneteenth, and June also happens to be Black Music Month. Create a playlist of Black artists to play during the day.

5. Read books by Black authors

Look for books depicting the history of slavery or the Black experience in America as told from a Black perspective.

6. Educate yourself

Visit a museum or cultural center, or watch a documentary to learn why Juneteenth is significant.

7. Volunteer or donate

Make a difference by helping groups advocating for voting rights, Black justice, or Black women.

Juneteenth is a day for all Americans to celebrate freedom and acknowledge the atrocities of slavery.

Did you know?

Juneteenth has been celebrated under many names, including Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day, to name just a few.