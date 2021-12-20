Automotive
7 ways to get your car ready for winter
Winter roads can be hazardous and unpredictable. Therefore, it’s best to be prepared for the worst. Here are a few ways you can make sure your car is ready for winter.
1. Fix paint chips on the outside of your vehicle to prevent corrosion. You can get an exact match of the paint shade used on your vehicle from your local mechanic or car dealership.
2. Stock your roadside emergency kit. It’s a good idea to include items such as a shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, flares, matches, traction aids, flashlights, warm clothing, an emergency blanket, and a first aid kit. Remember to keep the lock de-icer on you, instead of in the car.
3. Bring your car to a professional to have the spark plugs, brakes, fluid levels, and block heater inspected before the cold weather hits. This will ensure everything is in good working order and help keep you safe on the road.
4. Repair chips in your windshield. Even a minor dent can weaken your windshield, causing it to crack during the winter due to the drastic difference in temperature between the outside and inside of your car.
5. Install rubber mats to help prevent your interior carpeting from becoming caked with mud, dirt, and snow. If your car’s flooring becomes waterlogged with melted snow, it can fog up your windows. Remember to shake out your boots before getting in the car.
6. Make an appointment for a rustproofing treatment to protect your vehicle from corrosion. This is especially important if you park your car in a heated garage.
7. Lubricate your car’s rubber door seals with a silicone spray. This will prevent your doors from freezing shut in the cold and ensure your seals remain in good condition.
You may also want to invest in a roadside assistance membership for added peace of mind.
How to prevent impaired driving over the holidays
The number of impaired driving collisions dramatically increases over the holiday season. Here are a few tips to make sure neither you nor the people you care about get behind the wheel while under the influence.
Attending a party
If you’re attending a holiday shindig, make sure to choose someone to be a designated driver. If this person ends up consuming drugs or alcohol, play it safe by calling a cab or using a ridesharing service. You could also plan to rent a room at a nearby hotel or sleepover at a friend’s house to avoid getting behind the wheel.
Hosting a party
If you’re hosting a holiday party, there are a few precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For example, serve plenty of food and provide alcohol-free beverages throughout the night. In addition, offer your spare bedroom or couch to anyone who wants to stay the night, or pre-arrange cab rides for those who need a lift.
Tips for the road
When driving home from a holiday shindig, keep an eye out for the following warning signs that another driver might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol:
• They’re making wide, abrupt, or illegal turns
• They have a slow or delayed reaction time to traffic lights and signs
• They’re driving unreasonably fast, slow, or at an inconsistent speed
• They’re continuously weaving, swerving, or drifting out of their lane
If you suspect you’re driving behind an impaired driver, slow down, stay behind them and when it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.
Additionally, impaired driving accidents that result in fatalities are more likely to happen very late at night or early in the morning. Therefore, try to avoid being on the road between midnight and 3 a.m.
3 tips for sharing the road with snowplows
After a period of heavy snowfall, you’ll likely see snowplows out on the streets in full force. To stay safe, it’s important to be patient and give these vehicles enough space to do their work. Here are three tips for sharing the road with snowplows.
1. Keep your distance
Snowplows have a lot of blind spots, which can make it difficult for the driver to clearly see other road users. Make sure you’re visible by giving the snowplow enough room on all sides.
2. Avoid passing
Although you have every legal right to pass a snowplow, it can be a risky maneuver. It’s safer to just be patient and stay the course. When trying to overtake a snowplow, you risk being momentarily blinded by a gust of snow, which could cause you to veer off the road. Besides, the freshly cleared road behind the snowplow is likely a lot nicer to drive on than the road in front.
3. Adjust your speed
Do you get frustrated when you’re stuck behind a slow-moving snowplow? Try to keep your cool and remember that it’s essential for the plow to maintain a moderate speed to effectively do its job. Similarly, when two or three snowplows are spanning the road, it’s not to annoy you or prevent you from passing. It’s actually to avoid creating dangerous windrows in the middle of the road. It’s in your best interest to let these vehicles do their job.
In addition, remember to always pay attention when you’re sharing the road with snowplows, and be sure to avoid cell phone use and other distractions. Drive safe this winter!
4 winter storage mistakes to avoid
If you have a vintage ride or seasonal vehicle that you need to store for the winter, here are four mistakes you should make sure to avoid.
1. Storing your vehicle in an unsuitable location
If you want to keep your car in good condition over the winter, you can’t store it just anywhere. Leaving your vehicle on the dirt or grass, for example, creates a lot of humidity, which can cause your car to rust. The best place to store your ride is in a dry, temperate, well-ventilated area such as a garage.
2. Storing your vehicle with an empty tank
To prevent condensation and rust from forming inside your fuel tank, make sure to keep it at least three-quarters full. You may also want to consider adding a fuel stabilizer to make it easier to start the engine in spring.
3. Storing your vehicle while it’s still dirty
Deep clean your vehicle inside and out before storing it for the winter. Loose wrappers and crumbs on the inside of your car can attract pests, while water stains, bird droppings, and dirt on the outside of your car can damage the paint.
4. Storing your vehicle without notifying your insurer
Remember to inform your insurance company that you’ll be putting your car into storage. You can often switch to a policy with a lower premium that still covers your vehicle for things such as theft and vandalism.
Taking the necessary precautions will ensure your vehicle stays in tip-top shape when you’re ready to hit the road again.
When to use your parking brake
Whether the parking brake in your car needs to be engaged with a hand lever or foot pedal, this mechanism is an important safety feature.
In fact, your parking brake plays two very important roles. First, it prevents your car’s drive wheels from moving, which is very useful when parking on slopes. Secondly, it acts as a backup if your primary brakes fail when driving.
It doesn’t matter if you have a manual or automatic transmission, it’s important to keep your parking brake in good working order by using it regularly. This prevents the moving parts from becoming corroded and seizing entirely.
If your parking brake feels loose or seems to have lost some of its holding power, have it inspected immediately by your local mechanic.
You may also hear the parking brake referred to as a hand brake or emergency brake.
The best way to clear snow off your car
Clearing the snow off your vehicle before you drive will improve your visibility and prevent snow and ice from flying off your car on the highway and potentially blinding the driver behind you. If you can’t park your car in a garage or carport, here are a few things you should know about clearing snow off your vehicle.
Get the right tools
A good snow brush is one of the most important snow removal tools to have on hand. You should choose one that’s sturdy, easy-to-use, and suitable for the size of your vehicle. Telescopic models are extremely useful if you drive a van or have limited reach.
Other essential snow removal tools include an ice scraper with a good grip and a small shovel. You should also use a specially formulated windshield washer fluid that’s designed for extreme temperatures. This will prevent ice from forming on your windshield while you’re on the road.
Use the correct technique
Before defrosting your car, make sure the exhaust pipe is clear to prevent carbon monoxide from building up inside the cabin. Clear the snow off your vehicle from top to bottom, starting with the roof and ending with the sides. Everything from the windshield to the license plate, headlights, and side mirrors must be cleared of snow.
If your windows are covered in a layer of ice, use a scraper to clean them. However, you should never use this tool on the body of your car, as it could damage the paint. Also, remember to remove any hard-packed snow from your tires since the added friction could cause them to prematurely wear.
Lastly, winter weather is unpredictable. Therefore, you should always give yourself extra time in the morning to properly clear your vehicle of snow. After all, your safety and that of other road users depend on it.
How accurate is your speedometer?
It’s a good idea to check the accuracy of your car’s speedometer every so often to ensure you’re not driving faster or slower than you think. Speedometers rely on sensors located inside your vehicle’s transmission to measure how fast the wheels spin. Therefore, improperly inflated or worn tires can cause your speedometer to malfunction.
How to test your speedometer
To test your speedometer you’ll need a stopwatch, a friend, and a stretch of road with mile markers along with it. Start the test by driving at a steady speed and ask your companion to start the stopwatch as you pass a highway marker.
Once you’ve passed 10 markers (10 miles), have your friend pause the stopwatch and take note of how long it took you to travel the distance.
To determine your speed, divide 60 (the number of minutes in an hour) by the number of minutes it took you to drive the 10 miles, and then multiply this figure by the distance you traveled. For example, your equation might be:
60 ÷ 10 minutes x 10 miles = 60 miles per hour
You can also use a smartphone app that uses GPS to calculate speed, such as Google Maps, to get a better idea of how fast you’re going.
Don’t panic if your speedometer isn’t right on. If it’s off by two or three miles per hour, just keep that discrepancy in mind when you’re driving so you don’t inadvertently speed. In fact, in the United States, it’s acceptable for your speedometer to be off by up to four percent. However, if your speedometer is off by more than five miles per hour, it’s a good idea to bring it to a mechanic to have it inspected and recalibrated.
