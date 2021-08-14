Legislative Update
Virginia Special Session recap
Over the past two weeks, the General Assembly met for the first time back in our respective chambers in the Capitol since the start of the pandemic. The Special Session was to approve a spending plan for the $4.3 billion American Rescue Plan coronavirus federal relief funding and to elect judges to fill 8 vacancies on the Virginia Court of Appeals.
There were some positives to come out of the process, even with the Democratic majority’s effort to try and stifle debate and amendments to the proposal from the Republican members of the Senate.
$700 million in funding was appropriated for rural broadband expansion, which is desperately needed in my district and around our Commonwealth. Senate Republicans advocated for even more money to be committed to this initiative, but we were shot down. I promise to keep fighting for broadband expansion for our families and our businesses here in the Valley and other rural areas of Virginia.
$250 million of the funding will go towards the ReBuild Virginia grants to help small businesses affected by the pandemic and the Governor’s mandates and restrictions. Those applicants who have been denied in the past will now be at the front of the line for the grants.
As introduced by the Governor, the budget contained no additional funding for bonuses or salaries for deputy sheriffs, regional jail staff, or correctional officers, and only a small sum for the Virginia State Police. Senate Republicans supported an amendment sponsored by our brand-new state Senator Travis Hackworth, which would have provided a $5,000 per year bonus for deputy sheriffs across Virginia for each of the next three years. While the Governor opposed any amendments, the final budget did include a $3,000 hazard pay bonus for our sheriff’s deputies, regional jail staff, and corrections officers and a $5,000 bonus for state police, but only for one year. We do need to do more for our law enforcement who work so hard to keep our communities safe, and I will work hard to see that we do more when we go back to Richmond in January.
Now, I want to explain why I ultimately voted against the spending package. It was not in opposition to the earmarked rural broadband expansion funds nor the bonuses for law enforcement or the funding to fix HVAC systems in schools. It also was not merely a protest vote in opposition to the process that was followed in the Senate to reach this agreement – although the process was deeply flawed, and it deprived most Virginians any voice in the spending plan.
My “NO” vote was primarily cast in opposition to the approximately $800 million blank check we gave to this Governor for “future needs if the pandemic worsens.” Yes, you read that right. $800 million out of the federal funding was left unappropriated for the Governor to spend as he wishes by the end of the year. I have a really big problem with the legislature writing a blank check to a Governor. Never before has any Virginia governor ever been given discretionary spending authority of anything approaching this magnitude. It is an abdication of our legislative responsibilities. It is a poorly kept secret that the Governor knows exactly what his spending plans are for these funds, but that he did not want it debated in the special session or covered in the newspapers. The whole process lacked transparency, and it prevented any public participation.
There were also other significant problems that also buttressed my opposition, such as $1.5 million going to the Department of Elections for a voter misinformation fund allocated to combat alleged voter misinformation…with no accountability on how the money is spent. There was also $2.5 million reserved for the Attorney General to “combat gun violence” without any explanation on how or where that will be spent. Our current Attorney General has time and again demonstrated that he is no friend of law-abiding gun owners in the Commonwealth, and has given little reason that these funds actually will be spent to fight crime.
We will return in January for the 2022 General Assembly Session. It is imperative that in the interim we elect a Republican Governor and that we return a Republican majority to the House of Delegates.
It is my utmost privilege to serve as your State Senator. If you have any questions about the Special Session, how the federal money was allocated, or any other issue dealing with state government, please do not hesitate to email me at mark@markobenshain.com or call my district legislative office at 540-437-1451.
Mark Obenshain
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 10, 2021
It is good to be home and have a chance to visit with and listen to the concerns of residents throughout the Sixth District. While the House is on their August District Work Period, the Senate recently passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund infrastructure, but the bill includes too many ‘poison pills’ and not enough ‘pay-fors.’ In addition, Speaker Pelosi has insisted that the bill will not be considered until after the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill full of liberal projects. Beyond the spending battles, rising crime, open borders, and inflation remain the topics of much discussion as I speak to folks around the Sixth District. Illegal border crossings hit another 20-year high, homicides in Roanoke have risen 400 percent this year, and inflation is looking more and more permanent. The greatest value of being home is the ability to meet with those most impacted by the choices Washington makes. To that end, this week I visited with some local small businesses and listened to their concerns as they are recovering from the effects of the past year of COVID restrictions. Representing the great residents of this District is an honor, and listening to their concerns is vital to this representation.
Initiatives Pick Up Steam:
Over the past month, I have introduced several pieces of legislation, and I am proud to say all of them are picking up cosponsors and support both from my colleagues in the House and from outside organizations. The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act, bipartisan legislation which allows Veterans to use their GI Bill to start their own business or purchase a franchise, has recently been endorsed by the American Legion and the International Franchise Association (IFA). The Legion is the largest Veterans Service Organization in the country, and the IFA is the industry representative for dozens of familiar franchises. In addition, the bipartisan Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act, which requires all agency rules to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, was recently featured in a favorable editorial in The Hill. Please click here to read the editorial. Lastly, the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act, which would eliminate the unnecessary Federal Insurance Office, was recently endorsed by the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. Momentum is building on each of these bills, and I hope to see all pass the House when we return to session in the fall.
Infrastructure Bill Hits Road Block:
After months of foot-dragging, the Senate passed an “infrastructure” bill that spends a ridiculously small portion of the more than $1 trillion packages on actual roads and bridges. The 2,702-page bill also includes several pork-barrel provisions added by Senators, including $50 million to combat ‘invasive plants,’ $12.7 million for ‘recreational boating safety,’ and the creation of a commission to improve gender diversity in the trucking industry, among others. In addition, rather than moving swiftly to address the country’s infrastructure needs, Speaker Pelosi has made it clear that she will not bring up the infrastructure bill until the Senate also passes a reconciliation bill that will spend an additional $3.5 trillion on even more big government programs. I have long advocated for the need to repair and expand our roadways across the Sixth District, including Interstate 81. However, we simply cannot accept Pelosi’s plan to hold infrastructure hostage for a mammoth bill that will jeopardize our Nation’s finances and our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am holding out hope that common sense will prevail, we can focus toward removing the Senate’s pork-barrel provisions, and Congress can pass a stand-alone bill that avoids deficit spending and focuses taxpayer dollars on core infrastructure needs. But rest assured, whatever the result from the Senate, I will continue to fight efforts to waste your tax dollars on schemes by the liberals to move us even further leftward toward socialism.
Holding Communist China Accountable:
Holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their numerous human rights abuses, the cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic, and dishonest trade practices should be a top priority for this Congress. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration and House Democrats have shown that they are not serious about facing the rising threat of China. That is why I cosponsored the Countering Communist China Act, the most comprehensive bill put forth to address concerns with China. The bill, among other items, would:
• Ban China’s political operations arm, known as the United Front Work Department, from accessing U.S. financial institutions.
• Prohibit American companies that get federal subsidies from expanding their business in China or affiliate with businesses with ties to the Chinese military.
• Prohibit universities that work with entities with ties to the CCP from receiving grant money from the National Science Foundation.
• Establish new sanctions on Chinese companies that steal US intellectual property, including prohibiting them from transacting again with a US person.
• Create a new Select Committee inside Congress to investigate the COVID-19 cover-up and seek a determination into whether China’s negligence would meet the criteria of negligently using a biological weapon.
Visiting Local Businesses:
Listening to local small business owners discuss the impact Washington’s decisions have on their daily operations helps me better represent them and their needs. This week, I visited with two local businesses that provide goods and services to the Roanoke area. Among them were Big Lick Gifts, known for its selection of “Made in Virginia” items, and Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services, which helps meet the specific needs of senior citizens who are looking to relocate, sell their home, or auction some of their property. Both are great examples of seeing and meeting a need that betters the community.
COVID-19 Update:
As of August 8, 2021, Virginia has had 704,664 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,558. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of August 8th, 5,219,544 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,649,928 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine comment on the Senate passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – (August 10, 2021) – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement applauding Senate passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the largest investment in America’s infrastructure needs in generations:
“We’re thrilled to have voted today to bring this legislation one step closer to becoming law,” said the Senators. “This bill will make important investments in our nation’s recovery and long-term economic stability. By putting Americans back to work in good-paying jobs and working to fix our crumbling infrastructure, we will help spur economic growth and ensure the U.S. leads the world in innovation. We’ll continue working to help Virginia recover from the widespread job losses we’ve seen over the past year and build back better for generations to come.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, rail systems, and other critical infrastructure needs, including:
Roads, Bridges, and Major Projects:
• $110 billion to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on equity, safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and first of its kind attention to climate change mitigation and resilience. This includes:
o $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation, which is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
o $7 billion for Virginia highways and $537 million for Virginia bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
o In Virginia, there are 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway in poor condition.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Public Transit:
• Reauthorizes federal funding for WMATA through the fiscal year 2030 at current annual levels. The WMATA reauthorization is based on legislation previously introduced by Senators Warner and Kaine.
• An estimated $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation in Virginia.
• $39 billion over five years for public transit systems across the nation.
Rail:
• $66 billion in passenger rail to upgrade speed, accessibility, efficiency, and resilience, including $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion as federal-state partnership grants for Northeast Corridor modernization, $12 billion for partnership grants for intercity rail service including high-speed rail, $5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants, and $3 billion for grade crossing safety improvements.
• These dollars will help Virginia fund current projects announced with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, and VRE — such as the $1.9 billion Long Bridge project that both Senators Warner and Kaine supported by successfully passing their Long Bridge Act of 2020 as part of the FY21 Omnibus. The legislation allowed for the construction of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and DC, but still required federal funding to move forward.
o This funding will improve reliability and travel options not just in Virginia, but along the East Coast.
Airports, Ports, and Waterways:
• $25 billion to improve our nation’s airports including runways, gates, terminals, and concessions.
• $17 billion for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry.
Army Corps of Engineers:
• $9.55 billion for Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure priorities like harbor dredging, coastal resiliency, and repairing damages to Corps Projects caused by natural disasters.
Broadband:
• $65 billion for broadband deployment to increase access and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet.
• Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to expand broadband across the Commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 473,000 Virginians who currently lack it.
• 1,908,000 or 23% of people in Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Resilience:
• $47 billion for climate resilience measures that will help our communities weather increasingly severe storms, droughts, floods, fires, heatwaves, and sea-level rise, including funding for FEMA flood mitigation grants, making infrastructure investments to increase coastal resilience, and improving mapping and data so that households and businesses can better protect themselves from future flood events.
• $238 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program for ecosystem resiliency and restoration.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging:
• $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations across the country along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work, and shop.
• $2.5 billion for electric, zero-emission school buses.
• An estimated $106 million for Virginia over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the Commonwealth. Virginia will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Support for Minority Businesses:
• The legislation includes a provision based on Senator Kaine and Senator Wicker’s Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act, introduced in May 2021.
• The provision will enable the Minority Business Development Agency to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to establish business centers to support minority-owned small businesses in rural areas to provide education, training and technical assistance to help them grow and thrive.
Legislative Update
Helping Keep our Healers Healthy
On August 6, 2021, the Senate sent a clear message to health care workers across the nation that help is here. I am very pleased to tell you that my bipartisan Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, passed the Senate and will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Named in honor of a Charlottesville-born physician who died by suicide while working on the frontlines of the pandemic last year, this legislation will provide resources to help prevent suicide and burnout for health professionals and increases awareness about suicide and mental health concerns among health care professionals.
Even before the pandemic, health care workers experienced high levels of stress and burnout. This past year has only further exacerbated the challenges. While helping their patients fight for their lives, many health care professionals are coping with their own trauma of losing patients and colleagues – and fear for their own health and safety too.
The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act will:
- Establish grants for training health care professionals or trainees in strategies to address mental health and substance use disorders.
- Require identification and dissemination of best practices for preventing suicide and improving mental health and resiliency among health care professionals.
- Establish a national education and awareness initiative to encourage health care professionals to seek support and care for mental health and substance use concerns.
- Establish grants to health care entities (e.g., hospitals, community health centers, and rural health clinics) for health care provider education, the establishment of programs to prevent suicide and improve mental health among health care professionals, peer-support programming, and mental health treatment. Health care providers in health professional shortage areas or rural areas will be prioritized.
- Require a review related to improving health care professional mental health and resiliency, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such professionals’ health and the barriers professionals, face when seeking and accessing mental health care.
I was thrilled to have some provisions modeled after the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, COVID relief legislation signed into law in March. However, this Senate-passed bill includes elements that weren’t part of the American Rescue Plan. I will continue pushing for this legislation to be signed into law to give our providers the mental health resources they need during this public health crisis.
I am pleased that we are one step closer to getting our healers the comprehensive help and support they deserve. As a member of the Senate Health, Education, and Pensions Committee, I will continue working to support our health providers and ensure Virginians have access to the health care they need.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Shaheen unveils new bipartisan bill to help Americans affected by directed energy attacks & direct unified government response
On August 3, 2021, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, unveiled new bipartisan legislation with Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) to reform the U.S. government’s investigation and response to suspected directed energy attacks also referred to as “Havana Syndrome,” and improve access to care for impacted individuals. The legislation would require the President to designate a senior national security official to organize a whole-of-government response and direct the heads of agencies involved in the interagency response to designate a senior official to be responsible for their agency’s response. It also would create workforce guidance to increase awareness of these attacks and strengthen avenues for reporting symptoms. The bill would authorize $45 million to support these response efforts through the Department of Defense – $30 million of which would be used to improve access to care for impacted individuals.
Senators Mark Warner (D-VA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) are original cosponsors of the bill.
“U.S. public servants injured by directed energy attacks should be treated with the same urgency as any other American injured in the line of duty. They shouldn’t have to jump through bureaucratic hoops to access the care they need, which compounds the suffering they’ve already endured,” said Shaheen. “I’m proud to help right that wrong today by introducing new bipartisan legislation, which would strengthen interagency coordination and create a whole-of-government response that prioritizes victims. U.S personnel and their families who have been affected by these attacks should be able to seek the care they need as swiftly as possible – access to urgent medical services should not be adversely impacted by government holdups. This legislation builds on my work to get to the bottom of these attacks and help those who are suffering. I urge lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to join me in this effort to put U.S. public servants first to ensure their best recovery outcomes.”
“The injuries that many victims of probable directed energy attacks have endured are significant and life-altering. I have talked with many of these victims about the debilitating symptoms they have experienced. While they are focusing on their health, they should not have to battle the bureaucracy in order to receive the support they deserve,” said Collins. “This bipartisan bill would build on the HAVANA Act I authored by improving care for victims and coordinating a whole-of-government approach to identify the adversary who is targeting our American personnel.”
“As anomalous health incidents continue to wreak havoc in the lives of affected diplomats and intelligence officials, it is our responsibility to ensure that any response is commensurate with the arduous work and sacrifices that these individuals have made for our nation,” said Warner. “This legislation will ensure a coordinated, whole-of-government response to what unfortunately remains an ongoing threat to the people of our intelligence community, and to our national security.”
“We must act urgently and swiftly to investigate the cause of these brazen attacks and better protect our personnel at home and abroad,” said Chairman Menendez. “This bill will help ensure we are connecting the dots and taking critical steps to improve the care and treatment for those who have been injured.”
“Building off of the Senate’s passage of the HAVANA Act, which I was proud to introduce with Senator Collins, it’s essential we have a whole-of-government effort to address the attacks on our diplomats, personnel, and their families,” said Rubio. “The bipartisan Directed Energy Threat Emergency Response Act is an important step, and I remain committed to working with my colleagues to protect Americans in the line of consular service to our country.”
Specifically, the Directed Energy Threat Emergency Response Act would:
• Direct the President to designate a senior official on the National Security Council as the Anomalous Health Incidents Interagency Coordinator to organize the whole-of-government response;
• Require the designation of a senior official at relevant agencies involved in the U.S. government response to serve as their agency lead for the coordination of the interagency response, reporting directly to the head of their agency;
• Mandate the development and issuance of workforce guidance to increase awareness of the threat, share known defensive measures and promote processes for individuals to self-report suspected exposure;
• Establish a secure, interagency mechanism for personnel across all agencies to self-report suspected exposure and improve access to care;
• Authorize $45 million in funding to support government response efforts – $30 million of which is required to be used strictly on the provision of care for impacted personnel and medical capacity enhancements.
Full text of the bill is available here.
Senator Shaheen has stood by government employees and their families who have suffered from these mysterious injuries and leads efforts in Congress to provide critical health benefits. In the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that became law, Shaheen included language to expand a provision in the law that she previously wrote to provide long-term, emergency care benefits to all U.S. Government employees and their dependents who were mysteriously injured while working in China and Cuba. Shaheen’s measure to amend the law followed her letter with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) calling on the administration to interpret the law as intended by Congress.
In the Senate Armed Service Committee-approved FY2022 NDAA, Shaheen included language that would mandate greater congressional oversight on directed energy attack-related items by requiring quarterly reports to Congress on the ongoing investigation into causation, mitigation efforts, and treatment of personnel. Shaheen’s provision also extensively speaks about the threat posed by these incidents, the importance of providing equitable and accessible care to victims, the need to develop and promulgate workforce guidance to protect Department of Defense personnel and their families, and urges the President to designate a senior official to lead the interagency response. Additionally, Shaheen supported Senator Cotton (R-AK) and Senator Gillibrand’s (D-NY) successful effort to include bipartisan legislation, which Shaheen cosponsors, to ensure wounded officers and their families have immediate access to specialized medical facilities at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
On the TODAY Show last year, Shaheen responded to the findings of a National Academy of Sciences (NAS) report on these injuries and underscored the urgent need to take action to address these attacks that have targeted American public servants and their families. Despite Shaheen’s calls for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address what the Trump administration was doing to uncover the source of these attacks and protect American public servants, Pompeo never appeared. Pompeo also never responded to bipartisan calls in the Senate led by Shaheen to detail how the Trump administration would respond to the findings of the NAS report. During Secretary of State Blinken’s confirmation hearing, Shaheen reiterated that uncovering the causation of these attacks and assisting those who’ve been injured must be top priorities for the Biden administration. In February, Shaheen spoke with CNN in an exclusive interview on developments to uncover the source of targeted directed energy attacks against U.S. personnel and their families.
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline introduces bill to eliminate wasteful and expansive government agency
Last week, Congressmen Ben Cline (VA-06) introduced H.R. 4866 – the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act.
Created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Federal Insurance Office is a glaring example of redundancy and overreach within the Treasury Department. Continuing its expansion, President Biden recently issued an Executive Order which further delegates the responsibilities of the state-level insurance regulators to the Federal government. This legislation would eliminate the unnecessary Federal Insurance Office.
“As a member of the Virginia General Assembly, I stood against Federal overreach into areas traditionally reserved for states and localities. When the Federal government began to apply duplicative and onerous regulations on insurance, costs went up for millions of Americans. Repealing authorization for this expansive bureaucracy, known as the Federal Insurance Office, is a positive step toward draining the swamp and in returning power to the states and people where it rightfully belongs.”
Text of the legislation can be found here. Background on why this bill is necessary can be found here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – August 3, 2021
The Democrats in the House showed their true colors this week. After passing only some of the required spending bills, bills that would lead to record deficits, and liberal policies like taxpayer-funded abortions, the Democrat majority left town after they realized just how unpopular their policies are with the American people. Americans are facing a COVID recovery crisis, an inflation crisis, a border crisis, and a rising crime crisis, but Democrats decided they needed to hit the road for their summer recess where they can try to explain their lack of solutions to voters while struggling to protect their dwindling three-seat majority. Prior to Speaker Pelosi adjourning the House until after Labor Day, however, House Republicans held a press conference on the Capitol steps to urge Pelosi to stay in Washington and address the numerous crises facing the American people.
Meanwhile, I introduced two bills this week that would reduce the deficit, eliminate wasteful and unnecessary federal bureaucracies, and improve government efficiency. I also supported several bills that would benefit Veterans, Back the Blue, and support funding for the National Guard. Finally, I recognized a local police chief for his three decades of service to our community and connected with thousands of constituents during a telephone town hall. While Congress should not have started its August Recess until finishing work on several important measures, I am looking forward to meeting with folks as I travel across the Sixth District this month.
Appropriations:
Instead of working to craft bipartisan legislation to fund the Federal government, Democrats put forward appropriations bills that were based on unrealistic and irresponsible funding levels and include partisan policy provisions that will only delay action by the Senate. Further, rather than holding a vote on each individual appropriations bill, the Speaker lumped together seven separate spending bills that include nearly $600 billion in discretionary spending, which is a 21% increase from last year. This is not how the legislative process should work, and with inflation rates at a 13-year high, we simply cannot afford it. And while the multi-bill legislation, also known as a mini-bus, provides unprecedented increases for Democrats’ domestic spending priorities, the left decided to underfund two appropriations bills that are required by the Constitution — Homeland Security and Defense. This is truly unacceptable. Worse yet, it reversed decades of historically bipartisan pro-life policies like the Hyde and Weldon Amendments, which ensure taxpayer funds are not used for abortions and that health care providers are not mandated to partake in a procedure in which they are morally opposed. Additionally, it furthers our dependence on China by attempting to dramatically increase the deployment of technologies that use critical minerals, such as electric vehicles, without having domestic sources or alternatives already in place. The bill also fails to keep us safe by prohibiting the use of certain information Customs and Border Protection can use to make arrests. And finally, it abandons all of the above energy strategies in favor of Green New Deal priorities. This bus should have gone back to the garage for a bipartisan tune-up, and as it was written, I could not vote in favor of the final passage.
Standing for Life:
Since my first day in Congress, I have stood to protect life and have been a voice for the defenseless. Sadly, despite Republicans’ best efforts, Democrats stripped several pro-life policies from Federal law through the appropriations bills on the floor this week. Chief among them was the Hyde Amendment, which ensures that no taxpayer funds can be used to perform abortions. The inclusion of the Hyde Amendment has been a bipartisan effort since 1976, and it has saved nearly 2.5 million lives in the past 45 years. The Weldon Amendment was also excluded from the appropriations bills. This amendment protects health care providers and facilities from being required to perform abortions. No doctor should ever be at risk of losing their medical license for refusing to participate in a procedure in which they are morally opposed. Further, the Helms Amendment was left out of these bills, which disallows U.S. foreign aid from funding abortion overseas. Additionally, the Mexico City Policy, which makes certain Federal funding is not allocated to Non-Governmental Organizations that provided abortion counseling or referrals, advocated to decriminalize abortion, or expanded abortion services were also stripped from these bills. Finally, the legislation passed weakens the “Kemp-Kasten” provision on coercive abortion. It was a disappointing week for the pro-life movement in Washington.
Eliminating Bureaucracy:
The Federal Insurance Office was created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and is a glaring example of a redundant and unaccountable entity within the Treasury Department. As a member of the Virginia General Assembly, I stood against federal overreach into areas traditionally reserved for states and localities. When the Federal government began to apply duplicative and onerous regulations on insurance, costs went up for millions of Americans. That is why I introduced the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act. This bill repeals authorization for the Federal Insurance Office and is a positive step in returning power to the states where it rightfully belongs.
Infrastructure:
It appears that the Senate has reached an agreement on an infrastructure package this week. With that said, Speaker Pelosi is still saying she will not bring this bill for a vote on the House Floor unless the Senate also passes a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package, which includes unrelated items such as Green New Deal initiatives, universal pre-K, extensions to the child tax credit, and free community college. The Speaker should not hinder progress by playing political games.
Secure the Border:
This week, several of my colleagues and I wrote to President Biden in response to his Presidential Proclamation 10142, which halted the construction of the southern border wall. Shockingly, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management found that a massive amount of taxpayer dollars are still being paid to border wall construction contractors even though their work is halted. This subcommittee found that for a period of time immediately following the proclamation, contractors were paid $6 million per day and are still currently being paid $3 million per day. These costs, in part, are being used to drive out abandoned project sites and to guard unused steel meant for the wall. It is estimated that by FY22, the Federal government will spend another billion dollars in efforts to halt the border wall. Now, during the worst border crisis in 20 years with more than one million illegal immigrants have crossed the border this year alone, it is not the time to waste enormous amounts of money to halt a project that could be a solution to this problem. We implored the President to continue construction of the border wall before more taxpayer money is wasted and the crisis grows even worse. Read the full letter here.
Supporting our Men and Women in Uniform:
As a strong supporter of our Nation’s Veterans, I will always seek out legislation that will benefit those who served our Nation in uniform. This week, I was proud to vote in favor of the Free Veterans from Fees Act introduced by Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL). This legislation will waive the application fee for any special use permit for Veteran events at a war memorial on land administered by the National Park Service (NPS) in Washington, D.C. In addition, I supported and voted for HR 3237, a bill to provide supplemental funding for the U.S. Capitol Police, reimbursement funding for the National Guard, and funding for repairs and security improvements following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Honoring Service:
I was pleased to recognize the 30-year career of one of Virginia’s finest, Bridgewater Police Chief Joe Simmons. Interestingly, this law enforcement veteran originally had aspirations of being a firefighter. But after being a dispatcher, jailer, and then a road deputy in the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT team recruited him in 1996. By ’97 he joined the elite RUSH Drug Task Force, a mix of local and state officers, as well as federal drug agents. Simmons brought all this experience to the town of Bridgewater in the late 1990s, eventually rising to chief in 2011. Mayor Ted Flory said of Simmons, “He’s done an amazing job… The model of community policing…serves the citizens very well.” Chief Simmons says most police officers are good people who care about the citizens in their community. “You have to have empathy. It’s not us against them,” Simmons said. “You have to police with an open mind. It’s customer service.” In the end, while Simmons never became the firefighter he once wanted to be, he had a successful career in public service — risking his life to protect and serve his fellow citizens. Our community thanks, Chief Simmons.
Telephone Town Hall:
Since being elected, I have hosted 25 in-person town halls — with at least one being held in each locality throughout our region. I hope to continue those sorts of in-person forums in the near future, but for now, virtual town halls remain one of the best and safest options to connect with large groups of constituents to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. While my first seven telephone town halls were District-wide, I’ve hosted more targeted, regional forums, which allow me to focus on the unique issues facing individual communities. This week, I was pleased to host my eleventh telephone town hall for residents of Botetourt, Rockbridge, Lexington, and Buena Vista. As with every town hall, residents are alerted with a recorded phone message at least 24 hours in advance. I look forward to connecting with another group of Sixth District residents for our next telephone town hall soon.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
79/68°F
84/68°F