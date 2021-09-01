Local News
Wakefield Country Day School launches polo program
Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) is pleased to announce plans to establish a WCDS Polo Team in conjunction with Liberty Hall Equestrian Center in Rixeyville, VA.
The program will be led by Daniel and Sarah Coleman of Liberty Hall. Dan is a former member of the US Polo Association Board (USPA) of Governors, a professional polo umpire, active player, and coach of both youth and adults. Prior to relocating to Virginia, the Coleman’s established a successful ‘work-to-ride’ program for youth players in Phoenix, called Being the Change, that has produced many high-quality equestrian professionals and athletes.
Liberty Hall visited WCDS last spring, with both two and four-legged players, to teach students about Polo and answer questions about the game. Students learned several fun facts about Polo during the demonstration:
• Polo is the world’s oldest team sport, with a historical record of the first polo tournament dating back to the 6th century BC, and was played predominately as a way to train for cavalry warfare.
• The USPA was established in the late 19th century with its first major tournaments pitting the east coast ‘elite’ with the rough Texas cowboys; forming a partnership that still binds these two distinct equestrian cultures today.
• Polo is a unique sport, with teams based solely on handicap (merit): men and women of any age and background regularly play together in tournaments around the country.
• A polo ball can travel well over 100 mph (make sure to wear your helmet.)
• Winston Churchill was a world-famous polo player!
The Liberty Hall Youth Polo Program notes: “Students do not need to have polo or riding skills to try out for the program. Our program has a minimum age of eight years old and extends into adult students. Typically, we are able to bring students from beginner to competitive within a year: sometimes less, depending upon the determination of the student.”
WCDS students have the opportunity to earn Physical Education and Sports credits through this new platform. “The Liberty Hall program is much more than a polo school, with activities intended to explore new ways of engaging participants in significant educational, social and cultural experiences. Students build relationships and develop problem-solving skills through teamwork and cooperation. Students are challenged to create self-awareness, gain confidence and build leadership skills. It is our intention for all graduates of LH programs to have marketable skills, the ability to lead and support their community as well as being accomplished horsemen and players. Students become involved in everything related to horses; equine maintenance and care, stable management, nutrition, and feeding schedules as well as facility improvements and maintenance. There will be many opportunities to travel, learn and work throughout the equestrian community.” Reads the LH Youth Polo Program Guide.
WCDS is thrilled to establish a Polo program— not only does work with horses builds confidence in students but around 75 colleges and universities have polo teams: UVA, Harvard, Yale, Texas A&M, Cornell, Cal Poly, and many more, creating yet another unique opportunity for WCDS students.
Local News
Shenandoah River flooding concerns diminishing as National Weather Service reduces local rain estimates
The following update on consequences of the remnants of Hurricane Ida was released by Deputy Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Brian Foley at noon Wednesday. It is good news, with remaining rain total estimates in our area reduced to 2-to-3 inches and Shenandoah River flooding concerns diminishing. Below is the full update:
- Summary – Tropical Depression Ida:
NWS (National Weather Service) Sterling provided a weather update for our region at 11:00 a.m. this morning. The two primary concerns for our area remain: (1) flash flooding and (2) a slight risk of tornado activity. Rainfall is expected at 2” to 3” for the remainder of the event time period. However, with ground saturation, downed trees and power lines are possible. Additionally, significant river flooding on the Shenandoah River is not expected; the primary concern for flooding will be on the Potomac River.
- Local River Gauges. As of this morning, the NWS is reporting the following information for the Ida time period:
- South Fork/Luray Gauge forecast – maximum of 8.0 feet early Friday a.m.; note minor flood stage is 14 feet.
- South Fork/Front Royal Gauge forecast – maximum of 5.9 feet; note minor flood stage is 12 feet.
- North Fork/Front Royal Gauge forecast – maximum of 13.7 feet; note minor flood stage is 17 feet.
- North Fork/Passage Creek Gauge forecast – maximum of 4.43 feet; note minor flood stage is 9 feet.
- Shenandoah/Milldale Gauge forecast – maximum of 10.8 feet; note minor flood stage is 10 feet.
OTHER RELATED INFORMATION
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:29 AM EDT Tue Aug 31, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
- A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire outlook area through tonight. Heavy tropical rainfall could result in considerable flash flooding. River flooding is also possible, which could continue through the end of the week.
- Scattered damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
- A River Flood Watch is in effect for several river basins in parts of western and northern Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia starting Thursday morning.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday
- No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of Tropical Depression Ida
RICHMOND (August 31, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“First and foremost, I want to encourage all Virginians to prepare for the potential impacts the Commonwealth could experience from Hurricane Ida and take any necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, bad actors will take advantage of hurricanes and other natural disasters by raising prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets. No one should ever have to worry about paying more for things that they need when they are also worried about keeping themselves and their families safe.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Attorney General Herring has, to date, taken three separate enforcement actions against price gouging this year, including two following the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID and one following the state of emergency declaration in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Depression Ida
On August 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts. In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Governor Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Monday, August 30, and is expected to continue as remnants from Tropical Depression Ida arrives in the Commonwealth. Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, with potential for additional flooding, downed trees, electrical outages, and impacts to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
The full text of Executive Order 81 is available here.
Local News
Weight shift topples commercial truck at Commerce Avenue and South Street intersection
Drivers on the south side of Front Royal Sunday afternoon, August 29, were greeted by the sight of a commercial hauling truck overturned onto the sidewalk and grassy buffer area between the CVS Pharmacy and Commerce Avenue northbound. The driver, William Haines, who escaped the accident seemingly uninjured, said he was headed toward a Winchester destination from Stanely where he had picked up a load of scrap from vehicles tied to an estate liquidation. The load of tires and scrap metal shifted enough in the open-top carrier to take the whole trucking unit over as he was negotiating a left turn onto Commerce Avenue. Haines was subsequently issued a citation for reckless driving by FRPD.
Haines, of Hagerstown, Maryland, said he was relieved that neither he, nor anyone else had been injured as the accident occurred in the far right, northbound turn/merge lane of Commerce Avenue with no other vehicles or pedestrians impacted.
According to the FRPD report Haines “was following the mandated truck route and was negotiating a left turn from South Street onto Commerce Avenue. While turning, the load shifted within the roll off container being hauled and caused the truck to roll over onto its right side, spilling the contents of the container on the roadway and adjacent right-of-way.”
A crowd of bystanders gathered in the CVS parking lot to observe efforts to right the vehicle, at first unsuccessful, as illustrated near the end of the below series of photographs. According to FRPD due to the technical difficulty of the recovery operation this area of Northbound Commerce Avenue was closed for six hours. The accident was reported at 2:19 p.m.; the site was cleared at 8:39 p.m.
Crime/Court
Grandson who reported unresponsive Grandmother charged with her murder
On the morning of August 28th, 2021, at approximately 10:48 A.M., Frederick County Communications Center received a call, in reference to a female who was unresponsive.
The caller, David Austin Rowe, advised that his grandmother (Dianna Lynne Swaner, age 63) was laying on the floor and appeared to be deceased. Rowe advised the location of the incident was in the 1300 block Quail Run Lane, in the County of Frederick.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene and secured the residence. The Patrol division requested the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division.
Through the investigation, it was determined the deceased female’s death was suspicious.
Search warrants were obtained, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation, it was determined the death was not an accident, but the victim had been murdered.
David Austin Rowe, age 18, the grandson to the victim, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
Community Events
What’s happening at the Warren Heritage Society – Warren Heritage Day September 25th
Located in the Front Royal Historic District, Balthis House is a vernacular Federal-style townhouse of the late 18th/early 19th century and a rare surviving example of its type in Front Royal.
Local history holds that the Balthis House is the oldest surviving structure on Chester Street, the oldest street in Front Royal. The kitchen dependency is reported to be the only surviving example of a detached kitchen in the town. The original frame section of house dates to 1787-1802 and was owned or built on property owned by two of the Trustees named in the 1788 charter incorporating the Town of Front Royal. Previous owners of the property also include a revolutionary war hero, a famed local educator, a family of blacksmiths and a family of plumbers.
By 1838, when the Balthis family bought the property, Front Royal was a prospering center for wagon manufacture serving the Southern and Western States. The property served dual purposes as the family’s residence and place of business. As a successful family of blacksmiths, the Balthis family was part of the emerging middle-class in the mid 19th century and it was during their ownership that the two surviving additions were made to the house.
Come enjoy Front Royal at its best. Arts and crafts abound in the heart of our historic district. Come enjoy Heritage Square on the grounds of the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street where you will find museums, tours of our historic homes – Belle Boyd Cottage (Front Royal home of Confederate spy Belle Boyd) and 18th-century Balthis House – and their outbuildings, re-enactors, living history demonstrations, craftspeople, and apple butter making, to name a few. A day of fun for all ages, Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at Heritage Day!
Wind: 10mph NNW
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.65"Hg
UV index: 0
75/54°F
81/61°F