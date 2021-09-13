Opinion
A vaccination decision made
This ‘vaccinate or not to’ vaccination decision has caused division between families, friends, neighbors, and others. This is a message I sent to two of my dearest friend’s requests as to why I got the vaccination.
My friends,
In no way did I mean that you don’t believe this pandemic is not real.
I also have my beliefs in the Holy Spirit to guide and lead me in my decisions. I have been a rebel for most of my life when it comes to natural health and well-being. I have been able to dodge most of the illnesses that plague us mortals. Eating healthy, exercising, and having a relationship with my creator has blessed me with living a healthy life. To take any shots for anything was always my last resort.
It was not until I turned 60 that my attitude changed. It came during my physical that my trusted doctor laid some harsh facts on me.
He said you have lived a very healthy life, but unfortunately your body is aging. Your systems, as much as you have been taking good care of it, are not running at their max efficiency anymore.
Now you have a choice to make. You can ignore this fact and let nature runs its course, or you can allow me to help you extend its ability to run as efficiently as it can for as long as it can with a good quality of life.
The Flu and Shingles vacs help your immune system to help fight these types of viruses. There will be medicines that I will prescribe that will help your body to heal faster. There will be times that your body will need assistance that will stop the development of other illnesses. He closed by recommending that I continue to follow my health regimen. His job is to let me know what he can recommend for me to do to keep the quality of my life with some assistance at times. He said, of course, it’s my choice which way I want to go.
It was very hard for me to accept this wise counsel, but he was right. I have chosen to follow the doctors’ recommendation. He said to get the Covid vaccine, and I did.
So you can see from this response that I continue to be very guarded on what advice I believe. We are fighting a losing battle as we age and this I cannot deny even though I continue to fight to stay healthy. So I decided that getting the Covid vaccine would give my body the help it needs in fighting this ongoing Covid battle.
We really love you guys. We would not forgive ourselves if we were ever responsible for passing the virus to you.
Michael Graham
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Hometown Faces: So many good memories
As one who grew up in Front Royal, both John and Suzanne’s interviews brought back so many good memories to this old guy who’s turning 70 next month.
I see that you shot the videos at the home of Prudie Matthews – another good friend from FR days.
John was a great friend of my father, Paul Hockman. He was so right when he talked about how the Town Council and how the Mayor and Council worked so hard for Front Royal. My Dad served for many years on the Council and as Vice-Mayor, and on so many other boards there. Before he passed away, he told me one of the proudest things he ever lived to see was the building of the new school east of town off Rt. 55. He had pushed for the town to purchase that property twenty years before because he knew the property would be needed one day and the price would only go up.
As a child, I remember asking my Dad why he seemed to miss so many dinners at home because he was always at some meeting. He said that he had come to Front Royal with very little and had become successful because the town had been good to him and our family. He said he owed it back to the people of the town to make things always better. He instilled the idea of giving back to me, which I followed serving non-profits and other organizations during my life.
I loved Suzanne’s recollections of Main Street. I have known Suzanne all my life and was a good friend of her late husband, who died much too young. I grew up on Main Street when our family business was there and then moved to Royal Avenue. I spent Saturdays at the Park Theater and often ate at the old Duck Inn. I worked a summer and many college vacations at Joe Silek’s Warren Quality Shop.
Forgive me for rambling, but I remember selling an old gentleman a pair of pajamas there and after the customer left, Mr. Silek asked if I knew I had just sold the p.j.’s to a celebrity. I thought he was crazy, but the customer was Cliff Arquette, the actor who played Charlie Weaver on TV. I really didn’t believe Mr. Silek until Arquette died years later, and they published photos of him without his make-up. Mr. Silek was a wonderful boss and I still use his son as my attorney in FR.
I am surprised that The Examiner has never done a story on the Arquette family in Warren County. His son, also an actor on “The Walton’s”, and his grandchildren, Patricia, Rosanne, etc. all lived at Skymont Camp on Rt. 340. Check out the photo of them at The Melting Pot.
Keep up the good work. I read the Examiner every day. I appreciate your publishing the news releases I send. I am now working part-time only at the state agency. Retired from full-time in February but was asked to stay on for a while. I guess I am a workaholic, as I also just took on a consulting job with TV station here.
Thanks for letting me ramble on. Best Always to you, Roger, and your staff.
Jeb Hockman
Richmond, Virginia
Opinion
The Election of 1856 Redo
Instead of writing an entire new article, I want to recycle one I wrote back in January of 2019 but make some minor changes. Back then I was writing about the upcoming election and comparing it to the 1856 election. With the major crisis we are seeing right now, you can decide if my earlier post was prophetic.
The 1850s were a decade in turmoil, much like our own. Though slavery had been a major social issue for some time, the Federal government avoided the subject with compromise efforts and even a gag rule on the subject only recently repealed. 1854, saw the passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which repealed the earlier compromise of 1820 that had successfully kept the peace by predetermining whether new states would be free or slave states. With the passage of Kansas-Nebraska, these two new territories could go either way based on the popular vote. With the decision in the hands of the people, thousands flocked to the new territory of Kansas to guarantee it went in their favor. The outcome of this contest is known as Bleeding Kansas. Both pro-slavery elements and anti-slavery elements formed state governments and began violent confrontations over the direction of the state.
As for the politics of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, it was the Democratic President, Franklin Pierce, who signed it into law. Southern Democrats praised the northern president for his decision, who felt abolitionists were tearing apart the nation and tended to side with the south on questions of slavery. However, the northern Democrats saw it differently, especially as northern Democrats took a hit in the 1854 midterm elections and northern voters showed their disappointment in Pierce by electing other parties.
Over the next two years leading up to the 1856 election, the national situation did not improve for Pierce. While part of his party continued to praise him, mostly in the south, other sections were losing faith in his abilities. When it came time for the election, northern Democrats decided they could no longer support Pierce with his connection to the Kansas-Nebraska Act. The Democratic Party realized the subject was still too toxic and, in order to win a general election, felt they needed to distance themselves from the event and the man. Instead, they went with the completely non-controversial candidate James Buchanan. Fortunately, for Buchanan, he had been Ambassador to England during the controversy and so had absolutely no connection to it. Unfortunately, in their effort to find a candidate with no bad press, the Democrats found a man who many historians consider our worst president ever.
On paper, Buchannan had all the qualifications. He had served as both congressional representative and senator as well as ambassador and, most importantly, as Secretary of State. However, few have left the office with a worse reputation. Part of the blame for his failure was the political environment. With the nation divided as it was, there was little he could do to please the majority of the population, something we know a bit about from recent years. However, part of the blame is his. For instance, he only appointed southern Democrats to his cabinet and excluded all the northerners who were seen as loyal to his democratic rival Stephen Douglas. It is difficult to compromise with the nation when it is impossible to compromise within one’s own party (President Biden is also learning this). Instead of trying to compromise with the difficult issues of his day, especially slavery, Buchanan simply blamed the abolitionists for all the nation’s problems and refused to accept any fault of his own, such as pushing the Supreme Court to rule against Dred Scott, thus creating the situation where slavery could spread across the nation.
If we are at a point in history where we are so divided as a nation that our only comparison is the Civil War, then what scares me is seeing similarities of political events that played out before the conflict happening today. If Mr. Trump runs in 2020 (at the time I was not convinced he would), we might be heading for another 1856, that in an effort to replace a very controversial president the Republicans (or in this case the Democrats) might go with another Buchanan. Someone extremely safe, someone that would put everyone at ease, but someone without the ability to lead. Buchanan sat and watched the events unfold that led to the Civil War, offering no leadership or doing anything to stop it.
Now as I am writing this in 2021 there is some good news. If my 2019 article was correct and Trump is Pierce and Biden is Buchanan, then our next president is Lincoln. We can only hope for our sake that this time history does repeat itself.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
An unlikely friendship points a way for us all
In the midst of such a polarizing time in our nation, I keep coming back to the most unlikely of friendships: that of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Polar opposites of the political spectrum, they were each known for their razor-sharp wit, powerful prose, and an unshakable certainty in their own rightness. Their families vacationed together, celebrated one another’s triumphs, and mourned one another’s losses. They even spent many holidays together.
When asked about their friendship, they each admitted that part of it was their mutual appreciation of a good sparring partner, a worthy opponent with whom to debate ideas. But it was based on other things as well. Things such as shared interests, common personal (if not public) values, and a respect for the law.
In an era where the political spectrum is clouded by the smoke of cannon fodder inflicted from each side, we would do well to remember the peculiar bond between these two jurists. Scalia put it this way: “I attack ideas, I don’t attack people – and some very good people have some very bad ideas.”
Hate is the greatest corrupting, destructive influence known to mankind. And at one time or another, all of us are guilty of harboring it. Hate prompted Cain to kill Abel. Hate causes one person to enslave another. If mankind has original sin, it’s hate. It reaches its zenith when we find ourselves incapable of separating the inherent worth of an individual from our perception of the foolishness of their beliefs or behaviors. Further, hating the person provides a convenient excuse to avoid the marketplace of ideas altogether, dismissing ideas based on who holds them rather than debate them on their own merits.
Among their contemporaries, there are no two greater political figures than Ginsburg and Scalia. In some ways, they are practical ‘patron saints’ of their respective ideological camps.
So, to the left, I say, ‘While fighting for your perception of justice and equality, carrying the banner of the Notorious RBG, do not forget that your ideological enemies revere a man who she thought the world of. They, like their beloved Scalia, may have bad ideas worthy of your hatred. But the people themselves are the intellectual offspring of your patron saint’s best friend.’
And to the right, I say, ‘As you fight for your perception of individual liberty and the rule of law, boldly citing the endlessly quotable Saint Antonin’s witticisms, do not lose sight of the fact that it’s his best friend’s acolytes standing in opposition to you. Hate their ideas if you must. But never the holders of those ideas.’
Hate ideas. Not people.
Dr. Matthew B. Pandel
Woodstock, VA
(Dr. Matthew B. Pandel is a behavioral psychologist, theologian, and educator. He resides in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia with his wife of 17 years, Carolyn.)
Opinion
Support of masks and vaccines
I support the governor’s directive for schools to require masks while indoors for both students and staff as well as wearing masks in any indoor spaces as we experience another surge in local Covid cases. I applaud the school board’s decision to move the mitigation plan to phase 2 to begin the school year.
As a recently retired School Nurse and Lead Nurse for our schools, I can assure you that our nurses, administrators, and staff worked extremely hard last year to provide a safe environment in which children can learn. We spent many evenings and weekends doing contact tracing of any known positive cases and their contacts. Those hours will increase as more cases arise.
We taught proper infection control measures. We beefed up teachers’ confidence in basic first aid and supported their assessment skills with routine student symptoms in order to keep the clinic as clean as possible for the safety of students with chronic conditions.
We educated and reminded all staff and children of proper mask-wearing, showing that the way air and germs get into our lungs is through both our nose and mouth as they are connected in the back of our throat.
I spent every week since Covid closed our schools in March 2020 on Zoom calls with the VDOE’s School Health Services Specialist and the VDH’s School Health Nurse Consultant. During the spring, the calls became less frequent as we were seeing the light at the end of this ordeal. Zoom conferences with the Virginia AAP that included experts in all specialties of children’s care who said it would be a very rare case of a child with any physical condition in which wearing a mask would be detrimental to their health.
I want you to understand that we were well-informed and not making this up as we went along.
There is a vocal minority that has said they do not believe in the disease, do not believe they can be asymptomatic spreaders of the disease and do not believe they will get sick and/or die.
In the meantime, there are many in our community who have listened to the science and done everything we’ve been asked to do to keep our families AND our community safe, even those who refuse to keep US safe.
Sadly, some local businesses no longer require masks in the midst of this surge, so I will protect my unvaccinated daughter by once again staying home. She is excited to be going to public school for the first time this year. We will be watching to see if the vocal group sways the School Board’s well-thought-out mitigation plan, negating all efforts to stop this pandemic in our area. We will immediately pull her out of school if their agenda dictates decisions affecting our community’s children.
Front Royal/Warren County could have been well beyond this now if all had pulled together for the good of our community.
Kathleen Crettier
Warren County
Opinion
The Fall of Kabul
If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast that they were the greatest empire in the history of the world, and the Roman Empire would last forever. In 117 it would be hard to see it any other way. The Romans were on top of the world. Yet starting around the 200s, serious infighting began hurting their power from within. By the end of the 300s, they had spread themselves too thin, spent too much money, leaders were corrupt, and they began to lose battles to traditionally lesser foes. By the end of the 400s, Rome was no more.
While the high-water mark of the Roman Empire was 117, I am now wondering if the American high-water mark was 1945. In 116 the Romans had just conquered Parthia, marking their furthermost expansion. For the U.S., 1945 marked America’s greatest victory, but in some ways its last. In 1945 the U.S. completely defeated the “empires” of Germany, Japan, and Italy. Over the next 76 years, America engaged in four major wars. In two of the wars, Korea and the Gulf War, the U.S. repulsed a foreign invader from an ally’s country, but did not defeat the enemy itself. In both circumstances, the government claimed all out-defeat was never part of the plan. In the other two wars, Vietnam and now the War on Terror against Iraq and Afghanistan, America lost.
I am not commenting on whether we should have pulled out of Afghanistan. Each person should make their own decision, but I would like to give some historical perspective and maybe offer a thought. Historically speaking, it is not that we lost a war that is bothering some. It’s that we went 8-0 before 1945 and now have lost two conflicts within two generations.
It is also the way we exited both losses. I was too young to remember the fall of Saigon. I was not even a year old, but now, having taught this many times and showing numerous videos, the images are permanently ingrained in my mind. The day was April 28, 1975, and suddenly the North Vietnamese army was entering Saigon. They were at the airport making it impossible to land any American planes. The song “White Christmas” began playing over the radio, which was the signal for all Americans to pull out. News crews captured the thousands of Vietnamese surrounding the embassy, trying to get on board the helicopters that were pulling out Americans. Many of these had worked with the U.S. and knew their fate if they were left behind. The video shows American journalists climbing the gate and being pulled over while Marines were keeping the rest at bay. Helicopters were also landing on rooftops nearby and pulling out more Americans and some Vietnamese. Desperate, the ones left behind grabbed hold of the choppers as they took off, risking their lives but knowing they were dead either way. The helicopters flew everyone to ships waiting for them but also had to make rooms for the scores of people taking boats to the ships for safe passage. Even the South Vietnamese army was flying its own helicopters over to the ships. The naval crews had to push choppers off the runways into the ocean to make room. It was not a good look for America.
Even though Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there is no comparison, watching the scene unfold a few days ago In Afghanistan had to bring back images of Saigon for anyone who remembers it. The optic I will always remember is the image of someone falling from a plane after they had grabbed on during takeoff. As with the Vietnamese, the Afghans were desperate to leave, knowing those who had aided the Americans or had ever stood up or spoken out against the Taliban were likely to suffer a horrible fate.
Here is what history has taught us. The final scenes of Vietnam did not really hurt President Ford. Most Americans had already grown weary of the war and it had already been declared over. Pardoning Nixon and draft dodgers did much more to hurt Ford than the fall of Saigon and, even then, he only lost to Carter by two percentage points. Remember: Trump campaigned on pulling out of Afghanistan and it seems most Americans agreed it was time to leave, though not the way it happened.
The larger effect of Vietnam was that it scarred a generation and hurt the American government’s credibility with other nations and its own people. The term “credibility gap” was coined by journalists during the war for Americans distrusting their government for the first time. What the American people were being told about the Vietnam war and what they saw themselves was not adding up. On July 8, President Biden said, “The Taliban is not the south—the North Vietnamese army. They’re not—they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the—of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.” Compare that statement to many statements of President Johnson, such as one from 1964, “We are not about to send American boys 9 or 10 thousand miles away from home to do what Asian boys ought to be doing for themselves.”
Twice now we have invaded a nation with the promise of freedom. Both times we have left people behind who believed us and worked with us for that goal. Again, I am not saying we should not have left. America spent twenty years in Afghanistan. I am just saying it will become harder for others in the future to believe us.
What I most fear is that America may have lost its place, I hope not. We are still a powerful nation, but so was Rome. It was not the battlefield that hurt Rome as much as what was going on back home. The battlefield losses were just representative of the larger problems. The same can possibly be said for us. Our soldiers did not lose this war, they performed their duties with courage and effectiveness. What is hurting us is back home. Everything, even war, becomes a political issue and it seems impossible to find common ground. Not to mention our leaders seem inept or corrupt, not sure what one is worse. Vietnam is a stain on our history, and the way we left Afghanistan puts the fall of Kabul right next to Saigon. Yet just as disconcerting as this failure was, like with Rome, the real failures are not on the battlefield but by the way our leaders are acting at home.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Resignation from political office – what about due process?
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. That might have been a surprise to some (because he fashions himself a fighter), but it was clear that if he hadn’t resigned he would have faced impeachment. The claims against him were quite serious. Eleven women alleged that the Governor had acted improperly – possibly criminally – in violation of workplace appropriateness (among other claims). The allegations, although investigated by New York State Attorney General and reported as true, were still allegations. They were not findings of law and fact by a court or jury.
Remembering Richard Nixon’s resignation from the U.S. Presidency, it is clear, in hindsight, that Nixon was trying to avoid upcoming legal proceedings. The thought being at the time, he would cut off those proceedings “at the pass”. In fact, the new President, Gerald Ford, issued a full pardon for past crimes. Ford did that ostensibly to minimize the continuing trauma to Americans because of the conduct of many members of the Nixon team. In so doing, he signed his own death knell from winning the next Presidential election.
We now know that Nixon would in all likelihood have been impeached and also could have faced almost certain conviction for a number of criminal statutes.
We know there are many people who choose resignation in hopes that will somehow satisfy the public’s desire for an end to formal legal proceedings, even likely conviction.
I want to be clear, I am not forgiving conduct by Cuomo, Nixon and others who might have been found guilty of a variety of charges. They have chosen to resign rather than face an inevitable legal fight. But the lawyer in me (isn’t it true that once a lawyer, always a lawyer – even if no current law license is in effect?) can’t help but consider due process in every proceeding of this type – especially when dealing with so called “public officials or officers”. Most resignations do not necessarily concede the truth of allegations.
Resignation often pre-empts the need for further action on the subject matter or the person allegedly involved. On occasion proceedings (civil or criminal) go forward anyway. We don’t know yet what will be done in the Cuomo matter.
While my heart may be with the victims of possible crimes (e.g. the women who were allegedly mistreated by Cuomo and all of us who witnessed the outrages and crimes of the Nixon period), we must also conclude that there is reason for the process of law. I have not researched the issue of how many public officials resign their office as a tactic to avoid upcoming legal process. Usually this is done out of fear that they might be found guilty (or civilly liable) if formal proceedings go forward.
A resignation, rather than a legal fight is certain to be seen by many as an admission of guilt. This is not necessarily so in all cases. In many matters getting the alleged wrongdoer out of office or a position where he/she could do harm, is itself a benefit of resignation. A legal fight could result in a finding of not guilty or not civilly liable. But the harm may already be done by the alleged acts and the fact of resignation. As I was preparing my first book on ethics (ETHICS FOR GOVERNMENT EMPOYEES, Crisp Publications, 1993) I could see that public employees at any level (federal, state, local) had to meet certain standards of conduct for “public employees”. While working on our upcoming book PRINCIPLED CHOICES (which is co-authored by my wife, Bryane), we can clearly see and write about the ethical responsibilities of all people at any personal or professional level.
One might say that resignation is an admission that allegations aimed at whomever –are true. My own opinion (as expressed here) is that resignation is not an admission (unless actually said), but is a process decision in the matter. It is a decision, that the accused person does not want to proceed to his/her due process rights for his/her own reasons (cost, emotional health, family, etc.) … and sometimes, it is the best decision for all concerned.
Charles P. Lickson
Front Royal, Virginia
(Charles P. Lickson is a former trial attorney. He is now a professional mediator and writer. He is the author of IRONING IT OUT: SEVEN SIMPLE STEPS TO RESOLVING CONFLICT and 7 other books.)