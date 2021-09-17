Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Doug Ward, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 18

In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Dr. Doug Ward. Ward is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 18 (serves the southeast section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021.

Ward says, “I’m proud to run as a Democrat. Since the Democratic Party took control of the Virginia legislature two years ago, there has been significant progress in the issues that concern me, but we still a long way to go.”

Here are some of the issues he supports:

Raising the Minimum Wage – Increasing economic activity, job growth, and lifting poor working families above the poverty line

Support Public Schools – Compensating teachers better and attracting new talent in rural districts to teach our future

Expand Medicaid – More local healthcare professionals in small towns, billing transparency, and telehealth options

Improve Internet Access – More opportunities for businesses, telecommuting, healthcare, and other vital online services

Support Equal Rights – Providing support and equal protections and rights for all people

Invest in Renewable Energy – Jobs for technicians, HVAC specialists, electricians, and other tradespeople for our country’s future energy needs

Find out more about Dr. Doug Ward on his website.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.

A reminder that early voting started September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.