Meet the Candidates
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Doug Ward, candidate for VA House of Delegates, District 18
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Dr. Doug Ward. Ward is a candidate for the House of Delegates, District 18 (serves the southeast section of Warren County) in the upcoming election on November 2, 2021.
Ward says, “I’m proud to run as a Democrat. Since the Democratic Party took control of the Virginia legislature two years ago, there has been significant progress in the issues that concern me, but we still a long way to go.”
Here are some of the issues he supports:
- Raising the Minimum Wage – Increasing economic activity, job growth, and lifting poor working families above the poverty line
- Support Public Schools – Compensating teachers better and attracting new talent in rural districts to teach our future
- Expand Medicaid – More local healthcare professionals in small towns, billing transparency, and telehealth options
- Improve Internet Access – More opportunities for businesses, telecommuting, healthcare, and other vital online services
- Support Equal Rights – Providing support and equal protections and rights for all people
- Invest in Renewable Energy – Jobs for technicians, HVAC specialists, electricians, and other tradespeople for our country’s future energy needs
Find out more about Dr. Doug Ward on his website.
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.
A reminder that early voting started September 17, 2021, at the Registrar Office located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Early voting is also available on Saturday, October 23 and 30, 9 am to 5 pm. The last day of early voting is October 30, 2021.
Town Talk: A conversation with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for Warren County School Board, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Al Gunn, a write-in candidate for the Warren County School Board, Fork District.
He was recruited by pro-family education advocates too late to be on the ballot, so he is a “write-in” candidate. However, he won the endorsement of the Republican Party at its “School Board Candidates Forum.”
Al says, “No to critical race theory, gender activism and anti-American values, and yes to preparing students for good jobs and teaching how to think, not what to think.”
Find out more about Al Gunn on his Facebook page.
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Short, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks to Stephanie Short, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District.
Stephanie Short is a 20-year resident of Warren County and is running for the Happy Creek District School Board seat. During her tenure in Warren County, she has been a proactive participant serving the community in various volunteer organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, Apple Mountain Lake Homeowners Association, Hilda J. Barbour Parent Teacher Organization, and the Front Royal Soccer Association.
Stephanie’s years of volunteer work reflect her passion for supporting children in all aspects of their lives. As a parent of four children, she has also been an active supporter of the Warren County Public School system from kindergarten through high school ages.
Stephanie looks forward to utilizing her leadership skills to support decisions that integrate the needs of all students, teachers, and staff. She is eager to put her diverse experience, knowledge, and skills to work making Warren County Public Schools the best they can be.
Stephanie brings a unique background to the board as a parent of children who have been educated through private school, homeschool, virtual schooling, and the Warren County public school system. She has the knowledge and skills to work with children from a wide variety of backgrounds.
Find out more on her Facebook page.
Town Talk: A conversation with Andrea Lo, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Andrea Lo, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Fork District.
Andrea says, “I am a Virginia native, and Warren County has been my home for the past six years. I am running for School Board so that I can do my part to make a positive contribution to our community and ensure we are providing a great education for our children.”
Andrea list the following as her goals and key values:
Goals
- Ensure individualized instruction for each learner
- Promote communication with families
- Include parents and teachers in key decisions
- Improve teacher satisfaction and retention
Key values
- I believe in the power of education to change lives and strengthen our community.
- We must teach students how to think, not what to think.
- There is no one-size-fits-all education.
- We must work together with children and their families to help students build their own future.
- The school board and WCPS administration should focus on education, not politics
Town Talk: A conversation with Antoinette Funk, a candidate for Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks Antoinette D Funk, an independent candidate for the Warren County School Board, Happy Creek District.
Antoinette says she is running on a platform seeking integrity, accountability, and transparency in our county schools, and will work diligently to serve the students and their families. Supporting students first also means recognizing the professional and service staff and their needs for the vital jobs they take on each day.
She has lived in Warren County for 22 years with her husband Dennis, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Shepherd University, a Masters in Administration & Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a Doctor of Education in Administrative Leadership from Shenandoah University.
Most notably, she is the mother of two boys, Ethan and Noah. She is a passionate special needs advocate – knowing first-hand the importance of early intervention, education, and activism as a mother to a child with special needs. As an educator, she understands the impact of learning and the distinct needs that are imperative for preparing students for a global, diverse, and challenging world.
Find out more about Antoinette on her Facebook page.
Town Talk: Another conversation with Vicky Cook, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks again with Vicky Cook. Vicky is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District in Warren County.
Vicky says, “My vision as the next Fork District Supervisor is to enhance the quality of life for all Warren County residents to live, work, and raise their families”.
For more information on Vicky, visit her website at www.vicky4forkbos.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Angie Robinson, candidate for School Board in Warren County, North River District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Angie Robinson. Angie is running for the School Board in the North River District in Warren County.
Angela Robinson is a passionate and committed educator with 22 years of experience within the public school system, and has the knowledge and understanding of what our school system needs. She was an educator in Warren County for 17 years. Her career began in 1999 at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary where she taught kindergarten, first and third grade. She moved to Ressie Jeffries in 2010 for six years teaching third and fourth grade. Angela began working with Fauquier County Public Schools in 2016 teaching fourth grade, and in 2020 she obtained her certification as a math specialist and is currently a math instructional coach. This job requires Angela to work with teachers to help guide their instruction and planning. She works with two elementary schools in the Marshall area.
A graduate of Rappahannock County Public Schools, she attended Shenandoah University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is married to a Warren County native, Marcus “M.W.” Robinson III, a graduate of Warren County High School and Virginia Tech, who is an accountant with the federal government. Her stepson is an 8th-grade student at Skyline Middle School.
Angela is very enthusiastic when it comes to working with the community to improve our public school system. She has the knowledge of the ins and outs of what occurs in our schools. She is willing to engage in vital discussions with the citizens of Warren County on how we can keep our students and staff safe, comfortable, and able to flourish. It is essential that we strive to be the best!
Angie says, “Our students and staff need to be our first priority in keeping our public schools on the trek to excellence”.
Visit her campaign page on Facebook.
