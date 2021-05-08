8 essential rules for beautiful landscaping

Do you dream of having a healthy green lawn and gardens filled with bright blooms? If so, follow these tried and tested tips.

1. Consider plant placement

Make sure each plant is in a spot where it’ll get the sunlight and nutrients it needs to thrive. Additionally, think about how the plant will look in terms of its appearance and size.

2. Water at the right time

On hot days, water your plants early in the morning or late in the evening. This way the roots will have time to absorb the moisture before it evaporates.

3. Fertilize as needed

Test the soil, then select a fertilizer or soil amendment that’ll provide the right balance of nutrients for your grass and plants to thrive. Avoid nitrogen-rich fertilizers after mid-July.

4. Apply mulch

Cover the ground with a generous layer of mulch to enrich the soil, improve drainage and suppress weeds.

5. Attract pollinators

Opt for nectar-rich plants and choose species with varied bloom times, so your garden will flower from spring until fall.

6. Avoid pesticides

Cultivate your garden without using pesticides by creating a diversified habitat and choosing insect and disease-resistant plants, among other things.

7. Recycle grass clippings

Leave grass clippings on the ground after you mow the lawn, so they can serve as a natural fertilizer.

8. Collect rainwater

Set up a few rain barrels on your property to conserve water. This will ensure you can continue to water your garden in times of drought.