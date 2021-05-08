8 essentials allies in any real estate transaction

Are you planning to buy or sell a home? If you want to make sure everything goes smoothly, rely on these professionals.

1. Lawyer

In any real estate transaction, protecting your legal interests is a must. A lawyer will review contracts before you sign them, draft key documents, manage financial transactions and keep you informed about all important legal matters.

2. Real estate agent

A realtor’s role is to advise and guide you through every step of the real estate transaction. An agent will arrange visits, answer your questions and direct you to trusted professionals as needed.

3. Appraiser

Using a variety of proven methods, an appraiser will formulate an objective opinion as to the true value of a property. This is important to know if you want to price a home or make an offer on one.

4. Land surveyor

This professional will issue an improvement location certificate, which includes a plan or illustration of the property’s physical features and a written analysis detailing the surveyor’s concerns. This document provides an accurate representation of the property.

5. Home stager

If you want to quickly sell your home, presenting it in the best light possible will ensure the property gets noticed. A home stager will provide you with invaluable advice about how to make your home appeal to potential buyers.

6. Mortgage broker

Acting as an intermediary between you and various lenders, a mortgage broker will help you secure a loan that provides advantageous terms and meets your needs.

7. Mortgage lender

If you want to buy a home, you’ll probably need to get a mortgage. Banks, trust companies, credit unions, and other institutions offer this type of loan. Additionally, getting pre-approved for a mortgage allows you to know what you can afford.

8. Insurer

A home insurance policy protects your investment by providing you with compensation in the event that your property gets damaged or destroyed. In this way, your insurer can offer you peace of mind.