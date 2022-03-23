8 ideas for mud play

Playing outside in the spring can get messy. However, with the right clothes and your parent’s permission, playing in the mud can be a lot of fun. Here are eight muddy games to try this spring.

1. Decorate mud cakes using things like pebbles, small branches, and dead leaves.

2. Make funny footprints in the mud with your feet or objects to make it look like a strange creature wandering by.

3. Dig channels in the mud and fill them with water to float a toy boat.

4. Walk barefoot in the mud and watch the earth crack as it dries. Make sure the mud isn’t too cold and that there aren’t any nails or shards of glass in the ground.

5. Draw patterns and characters in the mud.

6. Make a mud hill to drive your toy trucks up and down.

7. Throw mud balls at a target. However, you should never throw mud at someone unless they say it’s OK.

8. Jump into a muddy puddle with both feet and try to make a big splash.

This spring, enjoy playing outside in the fresh air.