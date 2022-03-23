Connect with us

Kids' Corner

8 ideas for mud play

Published

5 hours ago

on

Playing outside in the spring can get messy. However, with the right clothes and your parent’s permission, playing in the mud can be a lot of fun. Here are eight muddy games to try this spring.

1. Decorate mud cakes using things like pebbles, small branches, and dead leaves.

2. Make funny footprints in the mud with your feet or objects to make it look like a strange creature wandering by.

3. Dig channels in the mud and fill them with water to float a toy boat.

4. Walk barefoot in the mud and watch the earth crack as it dries. Make sure the mud isn’t too cold and that there aren’t any nails or shards of glass in the ground.

5. Draw patterns and characters in the mud.

6. Make a mud hill to drive your toy trucks up and down.

7. Throw mud balls at a target. However, you should never throw mud at someone unless they say it’s OK.

8. Jump into a muddy puddle with both feet and try to make a big splash.

This spring, enjoy playing outside in the fresh air.

Eco-responsibility and the environment: True or false quiz

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Are you concerned about global warming and pollution? Do you want to help protect the planet? If so, answer these questions to test your knowledge about these important issues.

True or false
1. Methane is more potent than carbon dioxide.

2. You must use a reusable grocery bag at least 15 times to make it more eco-friendly than a plastic bag.

3. One bus can take 30 to 40 cars off the road.

4. Nearly half of a video game console’s annual power is consumed in standby mode.

5. Vegetables produce the most greenhouse gas emissions.

6. Becoming a vegetarian is one of the best things you can do for the environment.

7. About 10 percent of the world’s electricity comes from coal-fired power stations.

No cheating!

 

 

 

 

Answers
1. True.
2. False. It must be used at least 35 times.
3. True.
4. True.
5. False. Animal products like beef, fish, and milk produce the most greenhouse gases.
6. True.
7. False. It’s about 40 percent.

Kids Corner: The desert quiz

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 24, 2022

By

What do you think of when you hear the word desert? Vast stretches of sand? Camels? Giant cacti? Here are 10 questions to test your knowledge about this unique biome.

True or false
1. There are hot and cold (polar) deserts.
2. The Sahara Desert is the largest desert in the world.
3. An oasis is an isolated area of vegetation in a desert.
4. You can see fennec foxes in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.
5. Patagonia is a hot desert in Argentina.

Multiple choice
6. Which of these deserts is not found in Australia?
A. Simpson Desert
B. Great Sandy Desert
C. Thar Desert

7. How tall are some of the sand dunes in the Alaskan desert?
A. 98 feet
B. 148 feet
C. 197 feet

8. In Morocco, as well as other places, you can walk through desert grass. What’s the name of this plant?
A. Alpha
B. Tamaris
C. Acacia Raddiana

9. On which continent is the Gobi Desert located?
A. Asia
B. Europe
C. Oceania

10. How many countries does the Sahara Desert span?
A. 7
B. 11
C. 14

————
Answers
1. True
2. False (in Antarctica)
3. True
4. True
5. False (it’s a cold desert)
6. C (the Thar Desert is in India and Pakistan)
7. B
8. A
9. A
10. B (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Western Sahara)

————-

Kids Corner: Interesting crab facts

Published

1 month ago

on

February 17, 2022

By

If you spot a crab, the first thing you might notice is the way it moves. But do you know why these curious crustaceans walk to the side instead of forward?

Crabs scuttle sideways because their shells are wider than they are long. As a result, they can’t fully extend their legs. In addition, crabs have five pairs of limbs that are close together, making it impossible for them to move backward and forward. Consequently, because of their unique anatomy, crabs have no choice but to walk sideways.

Nevertheless, crabs are surprisingly fast and can reach speeds of up to 7 miles per hour or more. Therefore, you’d probably lose if you ever got into a race with one.

Finally, crabs have a very useful superpower. If they lose a leg, it’ll eventually grow back.

Kids Corner: 8 tips for keeping your room clean

Published

1 month ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

Do you want to keep your room neat and organized? Here are eight tips to help you declutter your space.

1. Put your games and toys away after using them

2. Make your bed every morning

3. Put your dirty clothes in the laundry basket after you change

4. Fold and put away your clean clothes

5. Don’t leave anything on the floor

6. Store your toys, crafts, clothes, and books in easy-to-reach places

7. If you need more space, ask your parents for shelves, bins, or cabinets

8. Regularly go through your things and decide whether to recycle, donate or throw away the items you no longer use

Having a clean room can help you sleep and feel better.

Kids Corner: How to create a Valentine’s Day card with a hidden message

Published

2 months ago

on

February 3, 2022

By

Do you want to add a special touch to your handmade Valentine’s Day cards? If so, here are a few ways you can create a card with a hidden message.

• Flap card. Glue the top edge of a small piece of paper to the inside or outside of your card to create a flap that reveals a hidden message. The paper can be cut into any shape you like including a heart, rectangle, or star.

• Envelope card. Make an envelope card by folding the sides of a piece of paper over your message and sealing it in the middle with a sticker or ribbon.

• Scratch-off card. Write your Valentine’s Day message on a thin piece of cardboard, cover it with clear tape and add a few coats of scratch paint.

• Pocket card. Fold a piece of paper in half and use staples or glue to seal two of the open ends. Attach the pocket to the front, back, or inside of your card and slip in a note or surprise.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Kids Corner: Association game – “When I grow up, I want to be a…”

Published

2 months ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, mechanic, doctor, teacher, secretary, or accountant? Answer these fun questions to find some inspiration.

1. Match each tool or instrument to the right job
A. Weather balloon
B. Beaker
C. Whisk
D. Hay fork
E. Dental drill
F. Metronome
G. Tracing paper
H. Scalpel
I. Pruning shears
J. Mortar trowel

a. Farmer
b. Chemist
c. Surgeon
d. Dentist
e. Gardener
f. Mason
g. Meteorologist
h. Musician
i. Pastry chef
j. Tailor

2. Match each job to the correct workplace
A. Financial adviser
B. Tinsmith
C. Driller
D. Speech-language pathologist
E. Sound technician
F. Foodservice attendant
G. Trapeze artist

a. Bank
b. Construction site
c. Circus
d. School
e. Hospital
f. Mine
g. Film set

3. Match the following people to the industry they work in
A. Lawyers and notaries
B. Sales consultants and online purchasing clerks
C. Unbleached pulp washers and recycled paper handlers
D. Oncologists and ophthalmologists
E. Logistics dispatchers and vehicle drivers

a. Retail
b. Pulp and paper
c. Health
d. Legal services
e. Trucking

————————
Correct answers
1. A-g, B-b, C-i, D-a, E-d, F-h, G-j, H-c, I-e, J-f.
2. A-a, B-b, C-f, D-d, E-g, F-e, G-c.
3. A-d, B-a, C-b, D-c, E-e.
————————

