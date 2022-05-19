Agriculture
8 interesting facts about fish farming
The global demand for fish is steadily increasing. Consequently, fish farming has become a massive industry around the world. Here are eight interesting facts about fish farms.
1. Over half of the fish consumed worldwide come from fish farms.
2. China is the largest producer of farmed seafood and produces over 60 million tons of farmed fish every year.
3. The most farmed species are carp, catfish, salmon, and tilapia.
4. The earliest evidence of fish farming dates to ancient China, Egypt, and Rome. However, the modern form of fish farming was introduced in Germany in 1733.
5. Another word for fish farming is aquaculture. The word aquaculture combines the Latin words aqua and cultura, meaning water and agriculture.
6. Farmed fish often has a milder flavor than wild-caught fish.
7. There are three main fish farming systems: completely closed, flow-through, and open systems.
8. When done correctly, fish farming is a highly eco-friendly and sustainable way to raise fish. It helps create healthier habitats and rebuild stocks of threatened and endangered species.
Did you know that many fish farms and hatcheries offer tours? Look for one near you to get a glimpse into this fascinating industry.
Agriculture
Grain-fed vs grass-fed beef
Grass-fed and grain-fed are terms used to describe the feeding program for grazing animals like cattle. Here’s an overview of what these terms mean for the beef you’re eating.
Grain-fed
While most cattle are raised eating grass, many farmers “finish” their cows on feed mixtures made from grains and corn. This process fattens the cattle up faster and gets them to market sooner.
While there’s nothing harmful about grain finishing, it does change the composition and flavor of the meat. For example, grain-fed beef is heavily marbled and has a buttery, slightly sweet taste. Most people describe it as melt-in-your-mouth tender.
Grass-fed
Grass-fed beef comes from cattle that spend their entire lives eating grass. Typically, they graze on pastureland in the spring and summer, then eat hay in the fall and winter. Raising beef this way takes a lot of time, as grass-fed animals take six to 12 months longer to reach market weight than grain-fed animals. This extra time makes it more expensive for the rancher and the consumer.
Grass-fed beef is leaner and darker in color than grain-fed beef and has a slightly gamey taste. It is somewhat higher in nutrients like beta carotene and vitamin E. It also has more omega-3 fatty acids.
Despite variations in cost and taste, both grain- and grass-fed beef are excellent sources of protein, B vitamins, iron, and zinc.
