8 signs you might need a hearing aid

Hearing impairments are common among older adults. While a variety of solutions exist, it’s important to recognize the signs of hearing loss so you can promptly seek treatment and restore your auditory acuity. Here are eight signs you might need a hearing aid.

1. You think your loved one’s mumble more than they used to

2. You confuse similar-sounding words and have trouble distinguishing consonants

3. You often need to ask people to repeat themselves

4. You struggle to follow conversations in noisy environments such as restaurants

5. You have a hard time understanding people over the phone

6. You find it particularly difficult to hear the voices of women and children

7. You often increase the volume of the TV or radio

8. You no longer notice every day sounds like birds chirping or your phone ringing

If you notice these or other signs that your hearing is declining, consult an audiologist. This health-care professional can propose solutions that suit your needs and lifestyle.