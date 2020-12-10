Health
8 signs you might need a hearing aid
Hearing impairments are common among older adults. While a variety of solutions exist, it’s important to recognize the signs of hearing loss so you can promptly seek treatment and restore your auditory acuity. Here are eight signs you might need a hearing aid.
1. You think your loved one’s mumble more than they used to
2. You confuse similar-sounding words and have trouble distinguishing consonants
3. You often need to ask people to repeat themselves
4. You struggle to follow conversations in noisy environments such as restaurants
5. You have a hard time understanding people over the phone
6. You find it particularly difficult to hear the voices of women and children
7. You often increase the volume of the TV or radio
8. You no longer notice every day sounds like birds chirping or your phone ringing
If you notice these or other signs that your hearing is declining, consult an audiologist. This health-care professional can propose solutions that suit your needs and lifestyle.
Every man deserves to look his best
Do you want to look younger, healthier, and better rested? If so, there are a variety of excellent grooming treatments that can help men feel more comfortable in their skin.
Grooming treatments
Gone are the days when men got quizzical looks when they entered a salon or spa. Today, many estheticians have a large and loyal male clientele. Here are some of the most popular grooming treatments available:
• Hair removal (with tweezers, electrolysis, or laser)
• Treatment of acne, scars, and pigmentation spots (including microdermabrasion and intense pulsed light treatments)
• Blackhead removal (by manual extraction or exfoliation)
• Body contouring (hot and cold treatments that break down excess fat)
• Manicures and pedicures (you can skip the nail polish if you prefer)
• Hair loss solutions (such as hair replacement, micrografting and PRP therapy)
Make an appointment with a spa, salon, or esthetician in your area to find out which treatments are available to help you look your best.
How to avoid dry skin caused by frequent hand washing
One of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to regularly wash your hands. However, frequent exposure to soap and water strips the natural, protective oils from your skin, leaving it dry and cracked. Here are a few tips to help you keep your hands clean and moisturized.
• Opt for soap rather than hand sanitizer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. However, these products tend to be harsher on your skin. They also don’t kill all types of germs or effectively clean visibly dirty hands. Instead, use a natural soap made with olive oil, cocoa butter, or other plant-based oil.
• Apply moisturizing cream after every wash. If your hands are dry, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using an oil-based emollient hand cream (rather than lotion) to soothe your skin and lock in moisture. Avoid products that contain retinol, fragrances, and other irritants.
In addition to reducing dryness and discomfort, keeping your hands moisturized can help prevent infections that you’d be more susceptible to with cracked skin. If you have eczema, psoriasis or another condition that’s exacerbated by frequent handwashing, consult a pharmacist or dermatologist for personalized treatment recommendations.
Shoe shopping: factors to consider
As you get older, your body changes. Consequently, the skin on your feet is likely to lose elasticity and your toenails will probably thicken. In some cases, the toes can become deformed. To help avoid discomfort falls, and injuries, it’s important to choose well-made shoes that provide optimal comfort and support. Here are a few criteria to keep in mind the next time you go shoe shopping.
• The size. Shoes that are too big for your feet increase your risk of tripping. If your shoes are too small, they’ll cause pain and discomfort. To find the perfect size, slide your toes to the front of the shoe and make sure you can fit one finger behind your heel.
• The fastenings. While laces can be adjusted to provide a secure fit, they should be avoided if you have trouble bending over. For people who have mobility issues, footwear with Velcro or similar fastenings is preferable.
• The soles. Wearing shoes with flat, supportive soles can make it easier to feel the uneven ground, adapt your gait, and maintain your balance. You can also reduce your risk of falling by opting for a pair with non-slip soles.
• The toe box. Shoes with a rounded toe box will provide sufficient space for your toes to spread out, which can help you keep your balance. Additionally, check to make sure your shoes are high enough in the front to avoid squishing your toes, especially if you have a claw toe or a similar condition.
• The back. It’s best to choose footwear with a closed heel to ensure your ankle has enough support. This will also reduce the risk of your shoes slipping off while you walk and thereby causing you to hurt your feet or stumble.
If you need shoes that provide custom support, speak with a podiatrist about orthopedic footwear.
3 types of hair loss solutions
For many men, hair loss is something they’d like to reverse. Fortunately, there are a number of solutions available for those who want to regain a full head of hair. Here are three effective treatments for hair loss.
1. Hair replacement
This non-surgical technique consists of adhering an ultra-realistic hair piece to your scalp using a hypoallergenic resin. Once the hairpiece has been secured and styled, it becomes virtually unnoticeable and remains fixed in place. This is a perfect solution for active men, as you can strap on a bike helmet or even go swimming with a hair replacement.
2. Micrograft hair transplant
3. PRP therapy
Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a revolutionary new treatment that stimulates and strengthens hair follicles. During an appointment for PRP therapy, a sample of your blood is taken then centrifuged to isolate the PRP. The PRP is then safely injected into your scalp. Since the substance is derived from your own body, there’s minimal risk of having an allergic reaction.
To determine which hair loss treatment is most suitable for you, schedule a consultation at a hair loss clinic near you.
Winter veggies: the virtues of parsnips
Parsnips are a sweet, cream-colored root vegetable that can be enjoyed raw or cooked. Closely related to carrots, this vegetable is packed with nutrients and associated with numerous health benefits. Here’s a look at the perks of parsnips.
Antioxidants
Parsnips are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C and polyacetylenes, which can help protect against cancer and other chronic conditions.
Fiber
Vitamin B
Parsnips contain several B vitamins including folic acid (B9), which is essential to the proper development of the fetal nervous system during pregnancy.
Minerals
Potassium, magnesium, manganese, and other minerals found in parsnips promote good oral health and proper bone development. They also help protect against free radicals.
Carbohydrates
Parsnips contain nearly twice as many carbs as carrots, which makes them an excellent source of energy.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy the benefits of this tasty vegetable, from a roasted parsnip soup to a shaved parsnip salad. Look for mouthwatering recipes online or flip through cookbooks at your local bookstore.
Allergy alert
If you’re allergic to pollen, ragweed, or nuts, you might also be allergic to parsnips.
5 ways to help someone with Parkinson’s
If someone you care about has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, you may be wondering how to offer your support. Depending on the severity of their condition, there are several ways you can help.
1. Encourage them to regularly engage in physical activities such as walking and stretching.
2. Remind them to correct their posture. A rounded back or slumped shoulders can affect their ability to breathe and eat.
3. Assist them in sorting through their clothes and taking them shopping if needed. Every piece should be comfortable and easy to put on.
4. Help them adapt their home to reduce their risk of falling. This can include removing carpets and installing handrails.
5. Give them challenges to maintain their communication and writing skills. For example, suggest that they read a magazine article out loud or write in a journal every day.
For more ideas about how you can support and encourage a loved one with Parkinson’s disease, speak with a health-care professional, or consider joining a support group.
