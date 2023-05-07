8 tasty facts about beef in the United States

May is National Beef Month, a time to show appreciation for the cattle ranchers who work hard 365 days a year to put nutrient-rich food on your plate. To celebrate, here are eight interesting facts about the U.S. beef industry.

1. There are more than 700,000 cattle and calf operations across the country, comprising about 92 million head of cattle.

2. Methane emissions from cattle decreased by 10 percent between 1990 and 2016.

3. The beef industry saw a 40 percent decrease in carbon emissions between 1961 and 2018.

4. Texas has the most beef cows in the U.S., accounting for roughly 15 percent of the nation’s cattle.

5. The U.S. is the largest global beef producer, producing nearly 28 billion pounds in 2021.

6. The average American consumes about 57 pounds of beef annually

7. The U.S. beef industry is becoming increasingly efficient. For example, in 1970, it took 140 million head of cattle to produce 24 million tons of beef. In 2015, it took just 90 million cattle to produce the same amount.

8. Cattle production is the largest agricultural industry in the U.S. and is growing annually.

Increase your beef industry knowledge by engaging with a local farmer or visiting a local meat processor. You can also celebrate National Beef Month in your own home by purchasing and cooking locally-raised beef.