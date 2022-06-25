8 water safety tips

Do you own a boat or kayak? Do you enjoy fishing or water skiing? Here are eight tips to safely enjoy your hobbies this summer.

1. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) — it can save your life.

2. Check the weather forecast before going out and remember that the conditions can change quickly on the water.

3. Inspect your equipment and ensure it’s in good condition before each trip.

4. Always carry safety equipment like a bailer, buoyant heaving line, sound-making device, and fire extinguisher.

5. Whether operating a motorboat or paddling a canoe, never consume alcohol or drugs before going out on the water.

6. Tell your friends or family where you’re going and your estimated return time.

7. Distribute the load in your boat appropriately. For example, heavy items should be placed on the bottom of a canoe or kayak where they won’t move around if you hit a big wave.

8. Take swimming lessons and other water safety courses related to your activities. This will help you identify hazards and perform the correct procedures in an emergency.

Have fun on the open water this summer!