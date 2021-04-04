8 ways to get your kids interested in nature

Time spent enjoying the natural world comes with a number of benefits, from improving both physical and mental health to boosting curiosity, creativity, and concentration. Here are some ways you can help your kids cultivate an appreciation for the great outdoors, no matter where you live.

1. Transform part of your yard into a butterfly garden with mud puddles and plenty of pollinator-friendly plants.

2. Lie in the grass and try to spot squirrels in the trees, birds in the sky, and shapes in the clouds.

3. Put together a nature-themed scavenger hunt for your next hike or stroll through the park.

4. Make pine cone bird feeders, try mimicking bird calls you hear, and keep binoculars on hand for birdwatching.

5. Visit the nearest dark-sky site or set up a telescope in your window, so you can stargaze from home.

6. Roll over a log or rock to discover what bugs, lizards, and other critters live beneath it.

7. Grow herbs and vegetables in your backyard, on your balcony, or in small pots on your windowsill.

8. Collect acorns and rocks to use in crafts, and press leaves and flowers in a scrapbook.

Finally, consider organizing a family outing to a botanical garden, national park, aquarium, or wildlife sanctuary where you can learn more about the natural world together.

An explorer’s toolkit

Here are a few tools to help your kids learn more about their environment:

• Magnifying glass

• Butterfly net

• Binoculars

• Bug observation box

• Dip net and pail

• Garden fork and trowel