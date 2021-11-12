Local News
Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners
On November 10, 2021, the Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners of the DECA Chapter.
Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA introduced the first business partner Heather Clatterbuck, Vice-President and Branch Manager of United Bank. Clatterbuck had assisted the Chapter and its members by serving as a member on their Leonard Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection committee, providing job shadowing opportunities for students interested in banking and finance, being a guest speaker in WCHS personal finance classes, providing public speaking opportunities for chapter officers at local Rotary Club meetings, serving as an interviewer for mock job interviews for our members and other WCHS students, and assisting DECA members competing in state and national DECA financial literacy competitions.
Sara Waller, Vice-President of Hospitality for WCHS DECA introduced the next supporter, William Huck, owner, and operator of C & C Frozen Treats in Front Royal.
In October 2017, WCHS DECA began what is now “DECA Tailgaters”, a school-based enterprise dedicated to foodservice and on-site food catering operations. C&C Frozen Treats was a huge part in helping them establish this project.
Additionally, he has actively supported chapter membership recruitment open houses, provided job shadowing opportunities for DECA members interested in learning more about the foodservice industry, provided assistance and mentorship experience to students competing in the district, state, & national DECA competitions, served as a judge during district DECA competitions, served on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, provided employment opportunities for WCHS DECA members and other WCHS students, provided numerous opportunities for our DECA members to engage in community-based activities, most recently being, “Hometown Halloween”, and provided assistance during various DECA Tailgaters events.
Ginger Gouda, Vice-President of Sports Media Marketing introduced Christine Costello, Agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Front Royal.
In the summer of 2020, the Virginia High School League passed a restriction on the number of people who could attend in-person at high school athletic games and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This restriction led to the birth of Wildcats LIVE!, a live streaming service that WCHS DECA created in partnership with our athletic department in order to broadcast live games via the internet to our Wildcat fans.
Christine Costello has actively supported this student managed and operated sports media business by being a contributing sponsor for live streamed games, being a major sponsor during the 2021-22 football game day programs, donating promotional giveaway items for WCHS athletic events, and as a guest speaker in marketing and personal finance classes at WCHS.
Nicole Ranney, Chapter Vice-President of Corporate Information introduced Mike McCool, President of National Media Services, Inc and Publisher of the Royal Examiner in Front Royal.
Mike McCool has provided invaluable assistance and advisement with many chapter initiatives and projects including serving as a consultant for Wildcats LIVE! bi-weekly shows, assisting with publishing, not only news articles and press releases about WCHS DECA activities, but other school-related press releases as well, provided graphics design assistance for project presentation boards, assisted with creating various promotional items or our SBEs – Wildcats Corner, DECA Tailgaters, & Wildcats LIVE!, served as a member on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, and provided opportunities for sports and digital marketing students to use learned promotional skills with creating press releases about activities at Warren County High.
After the awards, our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Richard Gardner, DECA advisor about the DECA program and activities at Warren County High School. Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA shared the activities of the DECA Chapter.
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center earns fourth straight “A” grade for hospital safety from Leapfrog
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has received its fourth consecutive “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization. This national distinction recognizes the regional medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
“We are proud and honored to again be recognized with a top safety grade from Leapfrog,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Valley Health Senior Vice President and President of Winchester Medical Center. “The last 20 months have stretched us in new ways as we’ve responded to the numerous challenges of COVID-19. We have an even deeper appreciation of the vital role every team member plays in ensuring the safety of all our staff, patients, families, and the larger community. A Leapfrog ‘A’ grade affirms our organization-wide culture of safety and our commitment to delivering high-quality care for every patient, every time.”
The Leapfrog Group assigned an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to 2,901 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over thirty evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. (Leapfrog does not currently assign grades to military or VA hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, or children’s hospitals.)
“Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team and is reinforced every day, on every shift, in every unit, through safety huddles and other practices we’ve developed and standardized,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “We are pleased to earn another ‘A’ in the latest round of Leapfrog hospital safety assessments; this is a testament to the continued commitment of our physicians and staff to preventing harm and safeguarding our patients.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, President, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Winchester Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see WMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Valley Health Winchester Medical Center
Winchester Medical Center (WMC) is a 495-bed regional trauma and referral hospital offering specialty care typically available only at academic and metro area facilities. WMC is the largest of six hospitals, over 60 provider practices and Urgent Care centers, and other services provided by Valley Health, a nonprofit system serving a population of more than 500,000 in northwest Virginia, West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, and Potomac Highlands, and western Maryland.
Chief requests independent investigation in Fire & Rescue Apparatus involved traffic crash
On Thursday, November 11, just before 6 p.m., a Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Fire Truck (Engine 1-Bravo) was involved in a motor vehicle crash. The engine, which was returning in non-emergency status from a previous motor vehicle accident was being driven by a volunteer Driver/Operator and was occupied by two additional career responders.
The engine and a passenger vehicle (pickup truck) collided in the area of the intersection of Strasburg Road and Homestead Drive. Upon reporting the collision, the crews of Engine 1 proceeded to assess the condition of the sole occupant of the pickup. It was determined that the occupant was entrapped in the vehicle and needed medical treatment. The crew began the treatment and extrication of the occupant by utilizing the equipment from the badly damaged engine. Additional resources were requested and assisted on the scene. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extricate the occupant of the passenger vehicle. The occupant was treated and transported to an awaiting medivac helicopter where they were airlifted to Fairfax Trauma Center. Strasburg Road remained closed for several hours following the incident.
The three firefighters involved in the crash were treated and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital Center and later released without significant injury. As a result of the crash, Fire Chief James Bonzano requested full independent investigation to be conducted by the Virginia State Police. Additionally, the Chief has ordered a thorough administrative review of the incident.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services extends its appreciation to the various agencies that assisted on the incident scene or provided coverage throughout the County during the incident.
America’s veterans remembered and honored for their service across the years
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 2021, local veterans and citizens gathered at the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal for the annual tribute to military veterans for their service to the nation. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the Front Royal Police Honor Guard to present the colors. Post 53 Chaplain Charlie Goddard gave the opening prayer, followed by the empty chair ceremony conducted by Post 53 Commander Rick Kinsey in honor of all POWs and those Missing In Action from all wars.
Prior to the official opening of this year’s ceremonies, as is tradition the bands of Warren County and Skyline High Schools and Randolph-Macon Academy warmed the crowd up – though mid-fall temperatures were comfortably near projected highs in the low 60s on the day – and provided the National Anthem during the ceremony.
Kaplan recalled the time and date in 1918 when the Armistice ending World War I went into effect – the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The celebration of that war’s end began the following year as Armistice Day. “The war to end all wars” Kaplan reminded us the experience of that “world war” was to be after giving humanity its first glimpse of war with a full array of modern weaponry, from military warplanes to tanks and artillery, poison gases, and newer generation automatic weapons that reduced infantry advancement into mass slaughter events.
“Ironic,” Kaplan noted that 103 years later soldiers are still deployed and nations around the world continue to choose war and lies over diplomacy and mutual respect. So, in 1954 in the U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the holiday’s name to Veterans Day to commemorate the service of all U.S. veterans of all war fronts the nation has experienced.
Kaplan acknowledged the connection of veterans across generations and wars, as well as the brotherhood of those who go into combat together. Noting that November 11 was also his birthday, Kaplan said that upon his experience in Afghanistan, November 11th has “always been about my fellow veterans”.
And acknowledging the struggles some vets have in the wake of their service, Kaplan made an emotional plea on behalf of those facing that internal battle, a battle often fought alone. “There are times when life will get hard. They may be times when you want to quit. Just give me one more day if you’re fighting demons internally … Turmoil can be a chapter in your life but it doesn’t have to define you … our nation still needs you, your families need you,” Kaplan said, pointing to the brotherhood of veterans.
“If you need help you have the rest of the veteran family. Just give me one more day. Tomorrow will come. Come talk to any of us, we’ll be there to walk with you … We’re much stronger together,” he concluded.
An acknowledgement of Gold Star mothers was made, though none were present.
Kaplan then introduced guest speaker Charles Mills. Mills addressed the changing nature of the battlefield during the American-Soviet “Cold War” of the Post-World War II nuclear age at the time of his service. He noted the global nature of the two “superpowers” maneuvering for political influence, but observing how Europe was a focal point for that maneuvering while he was stationed there.
See related interviews of participants, observers, and all the comments, music, and ceremony in honor of our veterans in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The third DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Stephanie Usrey. A strong nomination that came in for Stephanie consisted of the special care and attention she provided to an admitted patient over the age of 90. The patient’s daughter, who submitted the nomination, commented, “Stephanie took the time to speak with her and learn things about her, and realized they had friends in common. She saw all of my mom, and not just what her condition made her.” The patient’s daughter went on to comment, “… she was a bright light in what was a stressful few days!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Mildred Lee Grove – Philanthropist, Historian, Teacher, Social Worker, Activist…
In 1987, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society named the then 84-year-old Mildred Lee Grove, Historian of the Year. The inscription on the plaque she received at the annual meeting recognized Miss Grove as “a faithful and diligent historian” whose service to the Society has been invaluable. Miss Grove exceled at using history to tell stories. Her expertise was in the supervision of town records, taped recordings, photographs, drawings and the townspeople themselves to interpret the past of the local area. She had the perfect skill-mix of intelligence, patience and scholarship and art and writing, which she employed to preserve the memories and ideas of past events. She was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society for over 40 years serving not only as Recording Secretary, but also on the Editorial Board. She belonged to the Archeological Society of Virginia and participated in many of their programs.
Miss Grove strongly believed that the community should have well documented records for reference in future years. She became increasingly involved in historic preservation which included preserving houses, commercial buildings and churches that played major roles in the community. Miss Grove understood that community pride is centered on town residents acquiring the knowledge to remember and to celebrate the past and to prepare important current events for memories as well.
Mildred Lee Grove was born in Stephens City, Virginia, December 29, 1902 and was the only child of Samuel Benton Grove and Cara Altha Steele Grove. She had a brother who died in infancy. After attending Stephens City High School, she continued her education, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Hollins College in Roanoke (Class of 1924) and a master’s degree in English Drama from the University of Virginia in 1929. Her thesis topic was on Henrik Johan Ibsen, the Norwegian playwright. [1] She took additional coursework in counseling at Richmond Professional Institute (Virginia Commonwealth University) and New York University. [2]
Miss Grove taught English for one year in Clifton Forge, followed in 1925 by five years teaching at John Handley High School in Winchester. Following a twelve year leave of absence to recover from tuberculosis, she returned to Handley in 1942 to teach English for seven more years before accepting the position of Visiting Teacher for Winchester Public Schools in 1949. In this capacity she served as truant officer, social worker and as the school’s liaison to various social agencies until her retirement in August 1968.
Mildred Lee Grove accepted the invitation to join the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the National Honor Society for Women Teachers who have demonstrated leadership from kindergarten to university in both public and private schools. She was initiated into the society in 1951 at the State Convention in Staunton, Virginia. [3]
Before and after retirement, Miss Grove was engaged in many civic and philanthropic activities in Frederick County. She was the founder of the Social Service Council of Winchester and actively committed to the Northwest Sheltered Workshop, the Salvation Army Board and the Mental Health Board, as well as other organizations. During this time, she discreetly used her personal finances to purchase food, clothing, shoes and medicines for students and their families. [4]
Miss Grove had deep personal roots in Stephens City as over eight generations of her ancestors had resided in Frederick County. She lived her entire life in the home of her parents and grandparents at historic 5357 Main Street (Wells-Allemong-Steele-Grove House) in Stephens City. Her grandmother Altha Watson Steele and grandfather Milton Boyd Steele bought the house in 1872. According to Miss Grove, the brick building was built in 1834 and the adjoining log cabin store was built about 1762 to 1765. [5] A counting room was added in the 1830s that connected the log cabin store to the brick residence. [6]
Her Aunt Inez Virginia Steele was the author of Methodism and Early Days in Stephens City, Virginia. Like her Aunt Inez, Miss Grove became the town authority on Stephens City history. Her Grandfather Milton Boyd Steele was a devout Methodist and Sunday School teacher. Grove’s father, Samuel Grove, was employed in the carriage business with the Banner Buggy Company in Richmond. [7] Later, he was influential in the establishment of automobile dealerships in Virginia. [8] Miss Grove was a lifelong member and supporter of the Stephens City United Methodist Church. According to long time Church Trustee, Ray Ewing, Miss Grove provided substantial funding toward the 1966 Education Building extension. “Later on, she made continual donations to specifically reduce the principal amount of the mortgage on the education building debt. She didn’t like paying interest,” said Ewing.
As an early member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, Miss Grove had participated in the local preservation movement. She was among those who influenced the way George Washington’s Office, Abram’s Delight, the 18th Century Valley Cabin (from Cork Street in Winchester), and Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester were preserved, renovated and presented to the public as exhibition buildings. They were also, no doubt, what Miss Grove had in mind as she conceived and communicated her vision for the Stone House. [9]
Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Linda Simmons, Stone House Foundation Second Vice President, Secretary and first cousin, once removed, visited with Mildred Lee. “She was my mentor and took me to meetings of the historical society in Winchester, we went on endless tours of old houses. She shared my budding interest in art history and went with me to the state library as well as endless courthouses to search local records,” Simmons said.
Miss Grove had a reputation for living generously, which Simmons believes came from family history, personal adversity and a Christian, loving, kind heart. “This is why Miss Grove provided tuition assistance to female students attending college or university and older women and widows were given the gift of paying for or off their homes or houses to live in or remain as life estates,” Simmons added.
Miss Grove was a friend to the African American community in Stephens City. According to Simmons, “When Orrick Chapel merged with the local Methodist Church in 1991, the trustees of Orrick Chapel turned to Miss Grove to ensure the historic building would not be abandoned, sold or torn down.” In 1993, Miss Grove had the Orrick Chapel property transferred to the Stone House Foundation where it has since undergone several sensitive interior restorations.
Current Foundation President, Linden Fravel’s, first meeting with Miss Grove came after his discovery of thousands of pottery shards at the Andrew Pitman property. “I had been able to reconstruct a number of pots, jugs, and other vessels. I called and made an appointment for us to meet. That began our relationship that lasted until her death,” Fravel said.
Fravel continues, ”Our initial conversation dealt with the potters of Newtown. She remembered that she had observed a strata or layer of pottery at three distinct places on Main Street when the water lines were being installed. Each of the three instances occurred in front of properties that had previously been occupied by the potters John and Andrew Pitman and their nephew John Nolen. She correctly deduced that these shards were the remains of “wasters” that did not “fire” correctly. They had been smashed and used as cobble on the sidewalk in front of each location. I knew immediately that we were kindred souls, bound by our search for the unpublished history of Newtown/Stephensburg.”
Along with Linda Simmons, Fravel had the honor of speaking at Miss Grove’s funeral. He spoke about a small scrap of paper that he had found among Miss Groves many documents. Upon it was a verse written in Miss Grove’s handwriting, “Many follow the same trail, but few leave markers for those who follow.” Fravel concludes, “Miss Grove was a mentor to all who loved local history. The “markers” that she left and her observations and attention to detail are evident in the day-to-day work of the foundation she chartered over 30 years ago.”
During the 1980s and 90s, Miss Grove would often reminisce during frequent interviews about life at the turn of the twentieth century. The topics included early firefighting techniques, Christmas Eve childhood memories, Saturday night activity in town and Sunday morning routines, local shopping experiences, crushed limestone roads, country doctors and dentists, early post office locations, President Andrew Jackson’s speech from the front porch of the then Main Street Tavern, a once bustling Mudville business district and Grandma Steele’s version of General Phil Sheridan’s Cedar Creek “dash.” She gladly shared her memories with others who wanted to acquire knowledge just as she did through the learned art of story-telling.
In the early nineties, Winchester resident, Barbara Cooper, was a home health physical therapist with Valley Health who made visits to Mildred Grove at the family home on Main Street. ”Even with her broken hip, she insisted on giving me a tour of the home and showed me where the old detached kitchen had been connected to the house. I credit her for kindling my interest in local history. We had wonderful conversations. At ninety, her faith was strong. She never once complained of pain. I would describe her as serene. I also remember she was very excited about visits from the late Dr. Dave Powers, a former foundation board member, and his interest in Newtown history,” Cooper said.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s (currently undergoing restoration) that originally housed the Museum, the Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley. With the town of Stephens City as its focus, the Foundation seeks to interest and engage residents, visitors, scholars and students in the events, life-ways and material culture of the region. [10]
The restoration continues the vision of Mildred Lee Grove, who established the Stone House Foundation in 1990. Near the end of her life, Grove felt the need to turn the Stone House into a museum so Stephens City would have a place to preserve its heritage. Grove died in 1997 at the age of 94. She left an endowment of about $3.5 million to ensure that the Foundation could carry her vision for the property forward. [11]
[1] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary, dated November 24, 1997
[2] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary and Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[3] Stone House Foundation digital files related to Mildred Lee Grove exhibit.
[4] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[5] The great war and modern memory, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, August 2, 1989
[6] Historical tour of Stephens City, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, October 10, 1990
[7] Town life at the turn of the century, County tales, The Winchester Star, September 26, 1990
[8] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[9] Restoration Project, Newtown History Center web site
[10] About the Foundation, Newtown History Center web site
[11] Stone House Foundation receives 50K for restoration work, by Josh Janney, The Winchester Star, September 29, 2021
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: North American Porcupine
How do you examine a porcupine? Very carefully!
This young adult porcupine was brought to us by a Winchester, Virginia police officer after being found in a parking garage in the downtown area. To minimize his stress (and ours) this patient was anesthetized for examination. During the exam, harsh lung sounds were heard, possibly due to a respiratory infection.
Although some quills were missing, most likely from defending himself against a predator, this porcupine still had most of his quills intake, which is why we used heavy-duty leather gloves to move him during his exam (as seen in this video). We had quite a few quills embedded in our gloves after that!
Contrary to popular belief, porcupines cannot throw or eject their quills. Their quills have barbs that will embed in tissue if touched and are very difficult to remove. Never attempt to handle a porcupine yourself and be sure to keep pets away if you see one, as they will defend themselves if necessary. If you or your pet gets quilled, seek appropriate medical attention and do not attempt to remove the quills yourself.
Because a parking garage is no place for a porcupine, he will be returned to the same general area but in a more appropriate location.
Thank you to the Winchester Police Department for containing this prickly patient and getting it to our wildlife hospital for care!
Are you surprised that porcupines are in Virginia?
Though porcupines are native, they were were extirpated (locally extinct) from Virginia in the mid-1800s due to hunting and habitat destruction. Now that their populations are recovering nearby in West Virginia and Maryland, they have been traveling back into Virginia. There have been over two dozen confirmed sightings of these fascinating rodents in the northwestern portion of our state in the last 20 years!
This is our 3,156 patient this year!
If you want to help this porcupine and the 3,000+ other patients we treat each year, please donate to BRWC on #GivingTuesday! Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild.
This year on #GivingTuesday (November 30th) starting at 8am, donations made through Facebook will be matched with an $8 million dollar pledge by the social media platform until the matching funds are exhausted. Your donation will ALSO be matched by our generous board of directors until those funds are met as well. That gives your donation the opportunity to be TRIPLED, going further than any other time! Please save the date to make a big impact for wildlife.
