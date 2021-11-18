Crime/Court
Local man arrested for robbery of City National Bank
On November 17, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrested Phillip Michael Fincham for the robbery of City National Bank and possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Fincham was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Manassas Avenue.
On November 12, 2021, a male subject entered the City National Bank located at 600 North Commerce in the afternoon hours and presented a note to the teller demanding money. The Criminal Investigations Division was also able to connect the same suspect to an attempted robbery of the Circle K Convenience Store on Sunday, November 7, 2021, and attempted Break and Enter of the Knotty Pine Restaurant on Sunday, November 8, 2021, and a Break and Enter with larceny of the Knotty Pine Restaurant on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
On November 17, 2021, the Northern Regional Drug Task Force determined that Fincham was in possession of narcotics and made contact with him in the 500 block of Manassas Avenue. After a short interview, Fincham was taken into custody and charged with possession. Fincham was also in possession of U.S. currency that matched the serial numbers of the money taken during the robbery from City National Bank on Friday.
Mr. Fincham was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the robbery of City National Bank. Additional charges will be obtained against Mr. Fincham regarding the break and enter of Knotty Pine and the attempted robbery at the Circle K in the next couple of days. Mr. Fincham was held without bond pending his court appearance on the current charges.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the businesses and public for their assistance in this investigation that led to a quick conclusion to this investigation and the ensuing arrest of the suspect. Anyone with any further information is requested to contact the Front Royal Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (540) 636-2208.
Crime/Court
UPDATE: FRPD seeking suspect in City National Bank robbery
Town of Front Royal Police are seeking what is described as a young, white male suspect 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 in the Friday afternoon, November 12, robbery at the City National Bank located at the busy mid-town intersection of Sixth Street and Commerce Avenue. Here is the FRPD Press Release issued shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in its entirety:
“On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the City National Bank located at 600 North Commerce Avenue. Arriving officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the bank and showed the bank teller a note requesting money. The male suspect was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled the bank on foot. He was last observed crossing Commerce Avenue heading east on 6th Street. There weren’t any injuries reported in the incident.
“The suspect is described as a young white male possibly in his 20’s, 5’3-5’6, 140-160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a white covid style mask with sunglasses. The suspect did not display a weapon. The police department advises that anyone with information please contact Detective DL Fogle at (540) 636-2208 or dfogle@frontroyalva.com”
Crime/Court
Little civil consequence of more criminal prosecution delays in EDA case
Contacted about the new dates in late 2022 of trials in the now federal prosecutor-handled criminal indictments against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, current EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said while it has little, if any, impact on the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of assets, he understands public frustration from continued delays on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal.
“I don’t believe the delay in the criminal case impacts our civil case. We have no control over the criminal case, but it is frustrating that Warren County residents must wait so long for justice to be served. I understand the reasons for the delay, but it still is frustrating,” Browne told Royal Examiner.
The reason for the delay continues to be, as it has been from the outset for the most part, the volume of evidentiary documentation in the case, as well as the introduction of new attorneys into the legal equation who must absorb the information in that documentation estimated at well over a million pages.
Most recently, federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted McDonald’s newest attorney, court-appointed Andrea Harris’s request for a continuance of McDonald’s criminal trials slated for the first week of this month. The federal prosecutor from the Western District of Virginia did not object to the continuance. Consequently, new trial dates between October 11 and November 18, 2022, are now on federal docket. Since the delay came at the request of the defense, speedy trial guidelines will not come into play.
As Royal Examiner previously reported, on August 31 McDonald was re-arrested on a 34-count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg.
Of those 34 counts, 16 were for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified as “T.T.” – our best guess representing ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by then-Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. McDonald was once again released on bond.
The charges and outline of the case in support of them echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
Crime/Court
Jury convicts Winchester man of distribution of heroin resulting in an overdose
A federal jury convicted a Winchester, Virginia man yesterday for conspiring with others to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin as well as distributing heroin that resulted in serious bodily injury.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Robert Bradley Lockhart, 33, was a heroin dealer connected to a drug pipeline between Baltimore, Maryland and Front Royal, Virginia. During the course of the investigation, the Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (NWDGTF) Front Royal Team identified more than 30 overdose injuries connected to that heroin pipeline, and conducted dozens of controlled heroin buys, traffic stops, search warrants and interviews with Virginia-based heroin sub-distributors. This investigation led to the arrest of many individuals, including the defendant, Robert Bradley Lockhart.
“Stopping the flow of heroin and other powerful drugs from out-of-state is a top priority of the Justice Department,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “Lockhart, and others, brought hundreds of grams of deadly drugs into Virginia and caused multiple overdoses. I am grateful to the work of the Front Royal Police Department, the DEA, and the Assistant United States Attorneys who prosecuted this conspiracy for closing this deadly pipeline.”
According to cooperating witnesses, Lockhart obtained quantities of heroin ranging from 10 to 30 grams each time he traveled to Baltimore between the summer of 2016 and December 2017, sometimes going to Baltimore several times a week. His heroin sales led to three different overdoses, one of which was the basis for the second count. Law enforcement conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Lockhart and recovered 24 grams of heroin concealed in his anal cavity on the date of his arrest.
The Front Royal Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Rumsey and Heather L. Carlton prosecuted the case.
Crime/Court
Citizen-filed ‘Stalking’ warrant against former school board chairman dismissed, accuser arrested on second ‘Stalking’ charge
On Tuesday, October 26, a misdemeanor “Stalking” warrant filed by Robert L. Shipley III against former Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold M. Williams Jr. was dismissed in Warren County General District Court at the request of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The motion for dismissal cites inconsistencies between information in the citizen-acquired warrant and that shown in two video sources, body-cam footage of responding Front Royal Police officers and security video from the public retail site of Shipley’s initial complaint.
“Review of the body camera of the initial report is not consistent with the complaint presented to the magistrate,” Commonwealth Attorney John Bell wrote in his motion for dismissal. In addition to the police body camera recording, Bell references security camera footage at the Martins Grocery store site of the law enforcement response to Shipley’s complaint, noting, “Neither the original report nor the recorded events on the security cameras are sufficient to establish probable cause for a stalking warrant.”
Presented with this information Judge W. Dale Houff granted the request for dismissal.
Had the case not been dismissed, Bell explained that he would have recused himself from it due to familiarity with one of the involved parties, in this case the defendant and his wife, the latter as an attorney a familiar face around the Warren County Courthouse. “If there was an arguable case with at least evidence for probable cause, I would have asked for a special prosecutor to take the case to trial. Since there was no evidence that even amounted to probable cause, I was ethically obliged to dismiss the case,” Bell told Royal Examiner.
It might also be noted that despite the law enforcement response to Martins, FRPD did not file a warrant from officers’ investigation at the scene. Rather, Shipley presented information to the magistrate requesting the warrant. As FRPD Major Kevin Nicewarner told us, FRPD only served the warrant after the magistrate issued it based on the information provided by Shipley.
And there are more layers to this story. It turns out that Williams’ wife, attorney Nancie Williams, had a previous stalking warrant filed against Shipley. RSW Regional Jail records indicate Shipley was booked into the jail on August 26 on a misdemeanor stalking warrant and released September 1, on a $5,000 bond.
And then on October 27, one day after Williams’ charge was dismissed, the 45-year-old Shipley was again booked into RSW Jail, this time on a charge cited as “Stalk person with protective order” believed related to his August arrest on the stalking of Nancie Williams warrant. A second stalking charge with a protective order in place makes it a felony charge. A bond hearing on that felony charge is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, November 3 (which is Shipley’s 46th birthday according to the RSW website). A trial on the original misdemeanor stalking charge is slated for December 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Contacted about the situation, Nancie Williams said that Mr. Shipley had been an opposing party in a civil matter she worked, the result of which she termed “quite agreeable” between the opposing sides. As to any ongoing civil matters involving Shipley, Williams added that she is no longer counsel in the case and has not been since the conclusion of the original case. However, she observed that from her perspective, “Mr. Shipley’s behavior seemed to escalate following the conclusion of the original case.”
Contacted about his entanglement in what had primarily been a legal situation between his wife and Shipley, Arnold Williams told us, “I guess it was his way to remove me from being protection for my wife and boys. And to be falsely accused is really a hard pill to swallow. But it’s good my charge was dismissed and I hope and pray for my family that Mr. Shipley gets the help he needs to resolve his obsession with my wife.”
Crime/Court
Linden man arrested, charged for child abuse
On October 12, 2021, at approximately 8:20pm, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an 8-year-old juvenile walking on Freezeland Road, Linden, Virginia. The caller stated the juvenile advised them they were running away from home due to being abused by their father. Deputies responded to 78 Lookout Point Way, Linden, Virginia, where the juvenile resides to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival deputies spoke with Matthew Steven Lewis, the juvenile’s father, and made contact with the juvenile. During the welfare check, deputies observed that the juvenile had sustained multiple injuries. Deputies had Warren County Fire & Rescue respond to the residence, and the juvenile was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
After the initial investigation Matthew Steven Lewis was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault (M), Child Endangerment (F), and Strangulation (F). Matthew Steven Lewis was held without bond at RSW Regional Jail, preliminary hearing is set for November 4, 2021.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Front Royal Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Warren County Department of Social Services for their assistance.
Crime/Court
Harrisonburg man faces Reckless Driving charge in fatal 3-car crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Thursday, October 7th, at 7:10 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 249-mile-marker.
A 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling South on I-81 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire.
The driver of the Buick, Samuel C. Holtzman, 22, of Harrisonburg, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment. Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old female, of Chesterfield, VA, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was wearing a seatbelt. The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male, of Thorn Hill, TN, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Holtzman was charged with reckless driving.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Wind: 8mph WSW
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
48/34°F
52/43°F