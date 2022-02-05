Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 7 – 11, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13 including exit 13, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work on I-66 and interchange off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between the I-66 interchange and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EDA in Focus
Warren County EDA moves forward with County loan refinancing, director appointment approvals
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held a special meeting on February 4th, 2022, via Zoom. The meeting was authorized under Governor Northam’s executive mandate for the health emergency.
The Board adopted a resolution approving the refinancing of the First Bank and Trust loan for the line of credit IT Federal loan. The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the refinancing of the loan at the February 1st Board of Supervisors meeting.
In other business, James Wolfe, Treasurer updated the board on the final transfer of fiscal responsibility to Warren County. Mr. Wolfe updated the board on the budget process for 2022/23. The draft budget will be approved by the EDA board and presented in April to the Board of Supervisors for review and approval.
Board members welcomes Joe Petty as the new Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Executive Director. Mr. Petty will continue his duties as the Interim Planning Director until his replacement is hired. Mr. Petty is a life-long resident of Warren County and brings many skills to the position.
Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house
Kiwanis Club of Front Royal upgrades playground equipment for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
On February 3, 2022, the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal present a check to E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School for $5048.32 to upgrade the playground equipment. Our publisher Mike McCool was on location and captured the event. Thank you, Kiwanis.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis make a difference in Front Royal.
School Board gives thumbs up to Second Step program, Wi-Fi on buses
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, February 2 regular meeting approved the restart of the Second Step Social-Emotional Learning curriculum for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and gave a unanimous yes to accepting a grant to pay for Wi-Fi on school buses.
The Second Step program — which is sold by a nonprofit that holds the trademark for it — raised concerns last month from two School Board members who cited full access restrictions and some questionable content as reasons to temporarily stop the program to allow for further review. The board during its January 5 regular meeting unanimously agreed to do so.
WCPS purchases Second Step from the nonprofit Committee for Children, which holds the registered trademark for the program. The organization says Second Step programs are research-based, teacher-informed, and classroom-tested to promote the social-emotional development, safety, and well-being of children from early learning through Grade 8. The program is not utilized at the elementary school level in WCPS, and parents may opt-out their children from any guidance lessons.
Following the January 19 School Board work session in which WCPS staff explained the benefits and usage of Second Step in WCPS, the board’s majority voted 4-1 last night to reinstate Second Step. Present at the meeting and voting ‘aye’ were Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, and Andrea Lo. Board member Melanie Salins voted against continuing the Second Step program.
Lo pointed out that Second Step’s Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum helps provide students with relevant skills needed in the workforce, such as communication skills and teamwork, among others, and she thinks the board would be “doing them a disservice” by not offering the program.
Funk said WCPS has done a solid job in letting parents know what’s in the SEL curriculum and she urged parents “to be an active participant in their child’s education” by contacting teachers, counselors, and principals if they have any questions about the program or want to view its contents.
Pence called Second Step a “great program.”
Public comments
Numerous residents spoke in support of continuing the SEL program at WCPS during Wednesday’s public hearing section of the board’s meeting. A few people also wrote letters of support that were read into the public record.
“It saddens me that during a time when our children already face so many hardships and struggles, we are having to defend a program that helps offer students coping strategies, helps solidify school principles of kindness and accountability, reinforces problem-solving capabilities, empowers children to advocate for themselves and their peers, gives them confidence to stand up to bullying, and helps them learn coping strategies for everything from the loss of a loved one to fostering a growth-mindset in which they are not limited in what they can accomplish,” wrote Kate DeBord-Peter, who lives in the Fork District and has two children attending WCPS.
“Children need these services now more than ever,” DeBord-Peter wrote.
She also expressed concerns voiced by many who attended the board meeting in person about the School Board allowing a few people to manipulate them into making something controversial that isn’t, and several asked that board members keep politics out of future meetings.
For instance, Second Step supporters Ingrid Chenoweth, clergy at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and a teacher at the WCPS Blue Ridge Technical Center, and North River District resident Angie Robinson were two of several speakers who denounced the political undertones of recent School Board meetings.
Instead, they said, the School Board should support the professionalism and expertise of WCPS teachers, counselors, and administrators, who can be trusted to pick the most appropriate, relevant, and beneficial curriculum for students.
Rev. Christine McMillin-Goodwin of Front Royal, who is pastor at the First Baptist Church, also pointed out that when school board members fight and teachers don’t feel supported because of increased political haggling, the situation “is not good for our students.”
While no one said their names out loud during the meeting, speakers likely were referring to the perceived politics they heard in comments made by Board Vice Chair Rinaldi and board member Melanie Salins.
Rinaldi, for instance, said during the January 5 School Board meeting that when he reviewed a Second Step video, he wondered “is there a possibility that some teachers can interweave the critical race theories idea?” On Wednesday, Rinaldi said he saw a couple of things in his review of the program “that could be taken the wrong way,” but he said he trusts WCPS guidance counselors and teachers to use “teacher commonsense.”
Salins — the single ‘nay’ vote on Wednesday night against continuing Second Step in WCPS — said Warren County residents still do not have full access to the digital 2020-2021 version of Second Step. She said that a parent log-in to the Second Step website only allows someone to view half of what is available to WCPS staff and School Board members.
“The issue at hand here isn’t the lessons,” said Salins about Second Step. “The issue at hand here is true, informed consent. And parents cannot consent to what they do not have full access to.” Parents just want a log-in and a password, but WCPS “still refuses to give them access to the curriculum so that they can read it and know what their children are going to be learning,” she added.
Both WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and fellow board member Funk told Salins that Second Step is owned by a nonprofit that doesn’t allow full access of trademarked material and that WCPS is bound by its legal purchase agreement to adhere to such trademark rules. And while WCPS and School Board members do have access, if anyone else has questions or wants to view lessons or other supplementary materials, they may contact their child’s school for information on doing so.
Ballenger also said that parents and community members were able to access the teacher resources used at each school and that schools that had digital access to the supplemental materials also provided a parent access code to families and community members to review the materials at home. Parents were also provided opt-out forms at each site and can request an opt-out form from their child’s principals if they choose not to have their child participate in any of the supplemental programs offered at their child’s school.
While Salins said the issue wasn’t with the Second Step lessons, she said: “I take serious issue with the Second Step bullying curriculum,” which she said depicts bullies as being privileged based on their economic standing, race, and gender. Salins said such a perspective differs from what she learned growing up and from what she teaches her own children.
Also on Wednesday, Salins commented on “the beauty of parental choice,” a political platform that she called “the hot topic of our time.”
“Parents are feeling pushed out and are literally locked out of their schools right now,” Salins said.
There were some speakers present who asked Warren County School Board members to provide more time for residents to review the Second Step SEL program.
For instance, Tom McFadden, Sr., of Front Royal said he and other members of St. John Baptist Church formed a study group to review the program, but then learned that public access was not possible after talking to Ballenger. The group would still like more time to review the curriculum if that changes, he said.
In all, more than a dozen speakers participated in the public hearing, which lasted about half an hour.
Buses with Wi-Fi
Among other actions taken on Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to allow WCPS to accept a $140,476 grant from the Emergency Connectivity Funds to purchase equipment to install Wi-Fi on the division’s school buses.
With the grant funds, WCPS will purchase mobile Wi-Fi equipment from SHI International Corp. that will be installed on all school buses by the WCPS Transportation Department, according to WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant.
Watch the Warren County School Board’s February 2 meeting in its entirety.
Local News
Virginia Department of Veterans Services present free computers to VCU student veterans and military spouses
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) presented thirty laptop computers to Virginia Commonwealth University to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses currently enrolled at the University at a special ceremony held on February 3 on the VCU campus.
These laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the DVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The refurbished computers are obtained from Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans. This initiative is made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
During 2021, 225 laptop computers were donated to eligible student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and Tyler Community Colleges through this ongoing program.
DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade noted, “I am very pleased to join with Stephen Ross, VCU Director of Military Student Services, and his colleagues to provide these laptops to these student veterans and spouses. One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. This project is the result of a collaborative effort among VCU, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency that can make a real difference. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial support from the Altria Group that made this project a reality here in the Commonwealth.”
“VCU Military Student Services has had a great working relationship with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation for quite some time,” said VCU Director of Military Student Services Stephen Ross. “Their various divisions and programs such as the Virginia Women Veterans Program, the Education Symposium, the Virginia War Memorial and more have brought us together on numerous occasions to help our military-affiliated students. Partnering with DVS, VVSF, the Altria Group and Tech for Troops on this laptop donation initiative is one more opportunity for VCU to be part of something that moves the needle for our students. Having access to quality laptops is essential to our students so they can set the bar higher with their academic accomplishments. We are proud to be part of this impactful program.”
“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University and DVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”
For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please visit this link. Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, DVS Director of Education Programs, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.
About the DVS Military Education & Workforce Initiative
The DVS Military & Education Workforce Initiative uses a three-pronged approach to assist transitioning veterans that have chosen educational institutions as their preferred path to employment. Identifying and promoting employment pipelines, creating internship and fellowship opportunities, and highlighting community service initiatives are three methods used by the initiative to support Virginia veterans on their path to employment. Connectivity to fellow DVS programs, such as the V3 Transition Program and the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program also serve to assure valuable services are available throughout the entirety of veterans journeys to their education and employment goals. For more information, go to dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare,
housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) is a state agency established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families through programs and services offered by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. The Foundation provides supplemental funding for designated programs when state and federal funds are not available and depends solely on contributions from veteran and community organizations, businesses, grants and caring individuals. Each dollar raised stays in Virginia and 100 percent of all contributions made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation go directly to veterans in crisis or in need of assistance. For more information, visit vvsf.org.
Crime/Court
Update on VSP Investigation into Bridgewater College Fatal Shootings
As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to follow up with witnesses and work through the criminal investigation, we are able to release the following updates:
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Va., was appointed an attorney today. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of first degree murder (Code of VA 18.2-32)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Code of VA 18.2-53.1)
The investigation continues into determining if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No additional details related to motive, circumstances of the interaction between Campbell and the officers, or any evidence collected during the course of the investigation will be released at this time. State police are still encouraging anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
A law enforcement procession returning Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.
VSP investigation continues into Bridgewater College fatal shootings
Local News
Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections
A proposed law seeks to prohibit public employers, schools, and numerous other government organizations in Virginia from requiring individuals to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
The legislation would allow people to make their own choices, said Del. Timothy V. Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the bill.
“It’s extremely important for my worldview that we restore an individual’s liberty interests in making this personal medical decision,” Anderson said.
House Bill 27 forbids state entities and local governments from mandating employees to receive the vaccine. It also says people can’t be discriminated against for not receiving the vaccine when it comes to services, enrollment, membership, or other benefits.
The bill limits what the government can enforce, but private businesses could still force their employees to receive the vaccine, according to Anderson.
For example, the Board of Health and various other regulatory boards cannot enforce anyone to submit to a vaccine for education or employment purposes.
This bill adds to the already existing employment law where employers are prohibited from discriminating against race, religion, sexual orientation, and more.
HB 27 allows parents to decide whether their child should be vaccinated and gives employees the ability to keep their jobs without having to obtain a vaccine, according to Anderson.
Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Loudoun, presented a similar bill last year but it was ultimately tabled in a House committee.
The government should not mandate the public to receive vaccines, they should motivate them, according to Anderson.
“The best way is to encourage them,” Anderson said. “Let people make their own decisions and ultimately it is that person’s individual decision as to whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or not.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate requiring large employers to require workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID tests. However, the court said in a separate ruling that health care workers who work at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid must get the vaccine.
Employment and workplace discrimination lawyer Lisa Bertini said if the bill became a law, there would probably be an “influx of litigation” from employees.
Those who believe they were illegally mandated to receive the vaccines or “felt discriminated against” for not getting vaccinated, may file lawsuits against their employers for previously requiring the vaccines, according to Bertini.
The bill was assigned to the Health, Welfare, and Institutions subcommittee in January. Two other Republican-backed bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements were referred to subcommittees in the House and Senate.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
