Town Talk: A conversation with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, Emily Mawson – Maroon Masques

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool heads to Warren County High School and speaks with the DECA students that will be headed to DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.

In this Town Talk, he’ll speak with Alivia Turner, Lucas Weber, and Emily Mawson. They received a 2nd Place in Business Solutions for their business “Maroon Masques”.

Warren County High School’s DECA club, led by WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner, sent 42 students to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach on the weekend of March 4. The competition represented the culmination of 8 months of students’ hard work and dedication both inside and outside of the classroom.

DECA is one of the many CTE (Career and Technical Education) organizations offered by Warren County Public Schools. DECA works to prepare our students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA’s Comprehensive Learning Program integrates classroom instruction preparing members for colleges and careers; applies to learn with project-based activities; connects students with local businesses and promotes competition to drive members to excel and improve their performance.

