9 fun facts about pets

Domesticated animals are more interesting than you might realize. Whether you have a dog, cat, hamster, reptile, or rabbit, these nine fun facts about pets are sure to surprise and delight you.

1. Hamsters are most active at night. While you’re asleep, they can run more than five miles on their rodent wheel.

2. Most cats don’t have eyelashes, but they do have an extra eyelid that lubricates and protects their eyes.

3. Geckos don’t have eyelids. Instead, they have a transparent membrane that covers and protects their eyeballs.

4. Rabbits can see behind their head. The lateral placement of their eyes gives them a nearly 360-degree field of vision.

5. Chameleons’ tongues are nearly twice as long as their bodies. That’s why they’re so good at catching their prey.

6. Greyhounds are the fastest breed of dog. They can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour.

7. Horses can drink an average of eight gallons of water per day. This amount increases with activity.

8. Rats laugh when tickled. However, the frequency of their laughter is too low (50 kHz) to be heard by the human ear.

9. Like a snowflake or fingerprint, no two dog noses are the same. They all have unique patterns and creases.

Now, go give your pet a treat or snuggle to reward them for being so interesting.