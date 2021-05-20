Interesting Things to Know
9 things to bring to the beach
If you want to plan a fun-filled day at the beach, here are nine things you should bring.
1. Sunscreen. Bring a water-resistant variety with the right level of protection.
2. Water. Drink plenty of liquids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Pack an insulated bottle and refill it often.
3. Sunglasses. Protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays with a good pair of shades.
4. Hat. Choose a wide-brim type that covers your face and neck.
5. Food. Pack a hearty lunch and nutritious snacks to keep up your energy.
6. Shoes. Bring a pair of sandals or water shoes to protect your feet from the elements.
7. Entertainment. Liven up your day with books and beach toys.
8. Hand sanitizer. Disinfect your hands regularly without having to walk to the bathroom.
9. Shelter. Set up an umbrella or beach tent to provide shade when the beach isn’t crowded.
Lastly, make sure to bring towels for everyone in your group.
Interesting Things to Know
4 uncommon kinds of livestock
If livestock breeds such as cattle and sheep don’t interest you, you may want to explore the benefits of raising these more unusual animals.
Elk
Elk is a fairly low-maintenance kind of livestock. They can cope with different types of weather, are naturally immune to many diseases, and will eat just about anything they can forage. The market for elk antlers is extremely profitable and the demand for their meat continues to grow.
Bison
Bison are naturally hardy and require less management than cattle. They’re well adapted to extreme weather conditions and their diet mainly consists of perennial grasses that naturally grow in many parts of North America. In addition, bison meat is in high demand because of its numerous health benefits.
Ostrich
Raising ostriches can be very profitable. They’re well adapted to harsh conditions, don’t require much feed, and can protect themselves from predators. In addition, ostrich farming is sustainable since very little goes to waste. Their meat and eggs are used for food, their skin is used for leather, and their feathers for decoration.
Alpaca
Alpacas are docile and friendly animals that are easy to train. They’re also resilient and can withstand freezing temperatures. You don’t need much space to raise them, as just one acre of pasture is enough for five or six alpacas. In addition, alpaca fiber is highly coveted in the fashion industry and can sell for high prices.
If you’re interested in trying something new, these non-traditional livestock breeds might be a great addition to your farm.
Interesting Things to Know
Berries available at your local U-pick
Berry picking is a beloved summer pastime, and there are many U-pick farms that welcome visitors at this time of year. If you’re looking for a wholesome activity to do outdoors, consider handpicking strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and more. The best part is eating them when you get home.
A safe activity
In 2020, the U-pick tradition gained popularity thanks to the pandemic. Many families sought out fresh air and flocked to nearby farms to get away from it all.
Fortunately, many U-pick farms were able to provide a safe experience by taking health precautions. In addition, berry picking has the advantage of being an outdoor activity that can be done while keeping ample physical distance between yourself and others. Plus, since you’re the only one who will touch the fruit you take home, you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination.
If you pick more than you can eat, remember there are a number of ways to preserve fresh berries. Freezing, dehydrating, and canning are all good ways of keeping these summer fruits on hand. Making jam is another great option.
Avoid disappointment
Before you visit a U-pick farm in your area, learn about the health procedures adopted by the farm and make sure there’s enough fruit in the fields for a good harvest. You can typically get this information by calling the producer or checking their website or Facebook page.
Interesting Things to Know
4 things you should do when buying a boat
Do you want to buy a boat, so you can enjoy life on the water this summer? If so, here are four things you should do when making your purchase.
1. Consider your requirements
The first thing you need to do is determine how you plan to use your boat. If you want to cruise around large bodies of water, for example, you’ll need a boat that can withstand waves. Once you determine what type of boat suits your needs, you can narrow down your options.
2. Learn about different models
Before purchasing a boat, you should research your options. It’s a good idea to consult professionals and ask friends and family members who own boats for their advice. You should also attend boat shows and visit marinas to see the types of boats that interest you. Taking these steps will ensure you buy a boat that meets your needs.
3. Think about maintenance
If you want to enjoy your boat for years to come, you need to make sure it gets annually serviced. You should also set aside money for repairs in case it gets damaged or breaks down.
4. Factor in extra costs
There are many hidden costs associated with buying a boat. To stay within your budget, remember to factor in additional expenses such as docking your boat at the marina, buying a trailer to tow it to and from your home, and paying for winter storage.
There are many other elements to consider when purchasing a boat including its layout, horsepower, size, and features. Permits and insurance will also be needed. To ensure you’re completely satisfied with your purchase, take your time when making a choice.
Interesting Things to Know
How to dispose of treated seed
Treated seed contains pesticides and must be handled and discarded with care. Doing your part will help protect the health and safety of people, animals, and the environment.
Disposal options
Before disposing of treated seed, you should always read and follow the information on the pesticide label or bag. Here are several ways to safely get rid of it:
• Store. If you plan on using the treated seed in the future, return any excess seed to its original container and keep it in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area.
• Plant. Leftover treated seed can be planted in fallow ground, in an unused parcel of land, or in an area that won’t impact other crops. Make sure to follow any restrictions on the planting rate and depth outlined on the pesticide label or bag.
• Bury. If the pesticide label says that it’s safe to do so, you can dispose of one gallon or less of treated seed by burying it. Make sure that it’s buried in a location away from bodies of water and that it’s not accessible to people, pets, livestock, or wildlife.
• Destroy. If you have treated seed that’s more than a year old or has lost germination, bring it to a hazardous waste facility or municipal landfill that’s licensed to dispose of it. Be aware that this may be costly and require special permits.
In addition, make sure you never burn treated seed, spread it at higher-than-normal seeding rates, or use it as pet food or livestock feed.
Automotive
How to get more mileage out of your gasoline
With the cost of gasoline set to spike, using gas efficiently will save money. Follow these tips to help you maximize your vehicle’s fuel economy.
Maintain a quarter tank
Some think that driving to the last drop in the tank saves money since they’re using every drop they buy and not storing it. But that can harm the car and decrease gas mileage.
In fact, according to carID.com, drive with at least a quarter of a tank at all times so that the fuel pump is submerged in gas and stays cool. As gas drops below a quarter tank, condensation forms in the tank, diluting the fuel and causing rust. On an empty tank, the pump can pick up these rusty bits, which can hurt the pump and the motor.
Keep your speed steady
Plan routes that will keep your travel at a steady speed, even if they might be a little longer. This can actually be more fuel-efficient than stop-and-go driving, according to The Next Trip.
Pre-cool hybrids
When the weather is hot, turn on air conditioning while the car is still plugged in and let it cool, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. This will extend the car’s range.
Windows up on the highway, down in the city
On the highway, keep windows rolled up and air conditioning on to maximize fuel economy, according to the US Department of Energy. Open windows create drag from wind resistance.
But in slow, stop-and-go conditions, turn the AC off and roll the windows down to increase fuel efficiency.
Cruise control on flat roads
Cruise control is great for straight, flat terrain, but in hilly conditions, turn it off. Cruise tends to gulp gas to make the vehicle accelerate up hills. Turn it off and, instead, go steadily up hills, allowing your speed to decrease slightly on the ascent and then increase when you go downhill.
Interesting Things to Know
Support first responders by learning basic life-saving skills
National EMS Week, which takes place from May 16 to 22, presents an annual opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated men and women who work as emergency medical service providers. It’s also an ideal time to learn how you can support first responders in an emergency.
It can take at least five to 10 minutes for first responders to arrive at the scene of an emergency, and what bystanders do to help in the interim can mean the difference between life and death. However, according to a national poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), a majority of adults feel unprepared to assist in a medical emergency until help arrives.
Fortunately, ACEP created Until Help Arrives, a one-hour training course designed to teach the average person basic life-saving skills and empower them to step in to help during an emergency. Through this concise, hands-on course, participants learn how to:
• Assess the level of safety at the scene of an emergency
• Communicate effectively with emergency dispatchers
• Recognize the signs of sudden cardiac arrest
• Perform compression-only CPR
• Stop severe bleeding with or without a tourniquet
For more information about how you can host or sign up for an Until Help Arrives course in your area, visit acep.org/uha.
Become an instructor
ACEP members are automatically eligible to teach the Until Help Arrives course. You can also apply to become an instructor if you’re a licensed MD, DO, RN, NP, PA, DPM paramedic, EMT, or EMR. People studying to become designated medical professionals may also qualify.
