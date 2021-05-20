9 things to bring to the beach

If you want to plan a fun-filled day at the beach, here are nine things you should bring.

1. Sunscreen. Bring a water-resistant variety with the right level of protection.

2. Water. Drink plenty of liquids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Pack an insulated bottle and refill it often.

3. Sunglasses. Protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays with a good pair of shades.

4. Hat. Choose a wide-brim type that covers your face and neck.

5. Food. Pack a hearty lunch and nutritious snacks to keep up your energy.

6. Shoes. Bring a pair of sandals or water shoes to protect your feet from the elements.

7. Entertainment. Liven up your day with books and beach toys.

8. Hand sanitizer. Disinfect your hands regularly without having to walk to the bathroom.

9. Shelter. Set up an umbrella or beach tent to provide shade when the beach isn’t crowded.

Lastly, make sure to bring towels for everyone in your group.