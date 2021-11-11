95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme: “Bloomin’ Good Times”

The unveiling of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme and its unique artwork represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place next year on April 22 to May 1, 2022.

The 95th theme artwork was once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. The artwork and message reflect the grand return of festivalgoer favorites including crowd-filled parades, Queen Shenandoah royalty, popular celebrities, carnival games and delicious food at the midway, and marching bands filling our streets with joyful sounds that resonate the fond message that “Bloomin’ Good Times” are back.

The official event and special guest lineup will be available in the Festival’s What’s New for 2022 press release series will be shared with Festival fans and the media in the coming weeks and months.

Event tickets will go on sale in early January 2022. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 22 through May 1, 2022.