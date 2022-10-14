Wild mushroom risotto

Don’t let the name fool you, this is still dessert.

Richly spiced apple balance with tiny pieces of salt pork for a fall treat that’s just sweet enough. Lightly pre-cooking the apples ensures that the finished pie won’t be soupy or lose too much volume in the oven. Granny Smith apples are easy to find and make excellent baking apples. Don’t worry too much about the exact quantity of apples — the most important thing is filling the dish.

Ingredients

8 to 10 apples (around 2-1/2 pounds)

3 quarts boiling water or cider or a mix of both

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 to 1/2 pound salt pork (or bacon)

1 egg white

Coarse sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 Fahrenheit with a baking sheet on the center rack.

Peel and slice apples about a 1/4-inch thick, place in a large heat-proof bowl or pot, and set aside. Slice salt pork into small pieces and fry over medium heat until fat renders (5 to 8 minutes). Remove pork and drain, then set pork and rendered fat aside. Heat water or cider in a large pot over high heat until boiling, then pour boiling liquid over sliced apples. Cover apples and liquid and set aside for ten minutes before draining. While apples sit, assemble all dry ingredients, along with maple syrup, and set aside.

After draining the apples, let them sit in a colander in the sink for ten minutes, tossing occasionally until completely dry before transferring them back to a large bowl.

Add 4 tablespoons of rendered pork fat and stir, then add spice mixture. Toss until apples are evenly coated. To assemble the pie, place the bottom crust in the bottom of a pie pan, then add about half the apples, then a layer of salt pork (how much is up to you).

Follow with another layer of apples and more salt pork. Arrange top crust and brush with egg white, then sprinkle with coarse sugar. Chill for about 20 minutes, then place the pie on a hot baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry begins to brown. Reduce oven temperature to 375 and bake for 25 to 30 more minutes until the pie is golden and bubbling. Cool for at least two hours before serving.