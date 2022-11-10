Local News
96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® theme: “Live. Love. Bloom”
The unveiling of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme and its unique artwork represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place next year on April 28 to May 7, 2023.
Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “The theme’s inspirational message consists of three simple, short verbs that reflects the love our community has for this nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the Bloom. It is an easy to remember, simplistic theme that is filled with energy and action – Live. Love. Bloom. In short, the theme inspires us to Live Fully, Love Deeply, and Bloom Forever.”
The 96th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “I wanted the artwork for the 96th theme to be as simple and as powerful as the title “Live. Love. Bloom”. A clean and bold design, incorporating traditional colors along with a splash of something different to provide complimentary impact and Festival energy. Typically, the logo is a simpler version of the program cover, however this year the logo came first, and they mimic each other almost identically with a strong design. The program cover only shows a slight modification to the logo art, along with a halftone blossoms background for a little depth and flare.”
Event ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 28 through May 7, 2023.
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need. Each year, the Front Royal Corps assisted over a thousand local families with rent/mortgage assistance, utilities assistance, hygiene items, clothing, or food.
To be successful and provide this level of assistance, the Kettle Campaign relies on organizations to “adopt” days as well as individual volunteers. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so easily online at RegisterToRing.com. This website even allows you to sign up as a “virtual” bell-ringer, hosting a fundraiser online to garner support from your family and friends.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. Kettles will be hosted outside of Wal-Marts in Warren and Page Counties, as well as Big Lots, at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, and outside of the ABC stores a few weekends as well.
Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday-Saturday, from the beginning of November continuing through Christmas Eve. “With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Captain Ann Hawk, head of the Front Royal Salvation Army Corps. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”
The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
For more information about the Salvation Army or ringing bells at the kettles, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020. To sign up to ring the bell, or to register a group to ring, visit RegisterToRing.com.
Independent Rappaport poised to break GOP sweep in Town Council election
With 8 of 8 precincts reporting in the Town of Front Royal, it appears that independent conservative Bruce Rappaport has broken through the GOP stronghold to win one of three seats that were up for grabs in the general election.
Asked about his apparent second-place finish, Rappaport told Royal Examiner, “I’m really humbled by the town’s voters’ confidence in me for playing a role in the future vision of Front Royal. It appears that early voting played a role in the result, and I worked hard to reach those early voters.
“You never know how things are going to work out until the fat lady sings,” Rappaport added with a nod to the famous NBA playoff quote of former Washington Bullets head coach Dick Motta, adding, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Front Royal, and I won’t let them down.”
The Front Royal Town Council will see some new faces come January. However, a familiar face, incumbent Amber Faith Morris, was the top vote-getter, with 2,345 ballots cast, or 27.29% of the total vote. Rappaport received 2,108 votes, or 24.54 % of votes cast, seeming to assure him a seat on council. Republican Joshua L. Ingram rounded out the top three, with 23.94 % of votes, 2,057, bringing a second new face to council.
Placing fourth in the race was Zachary W. Jackson, garnering 1,948 votes, 22.67%, while write-in votes for the open council seats came in at 135 votes or 1.57% of total ballots.
Jackson, a 27-year-old Republican, was appointed in May to replace Councilman Scott Lloyd, who resigned on March 28. He opted to run for an open seat in the election, but coming in behind Morris, Rappaport, and Ingram, his time on the council has come to an end.
Vice Mayor Lori Cockerell, who was the lone candidate for mayor, received 3,407 votes, or 94.53%. Mayor Chris Holloway announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
Republican-endorsed candidate R. Wayne Sealock took a majority of the votes in the special election to fill the vacancy created by Councilman E. Scott Lloyd’s resignation. He will fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2024. The unofficial election results show Sealock garnering 61.7% of the votes, which translates to 2,435 votes. Gene M. Kilby received 1,245 votes, 31.48% of the total ballots cast. L. Jaroma, who withdrew from the race earlier this year, got 238 votes, or 6.02 % of ballots cast. Write In candidates got 37 votes, or 0.94% of the vote.
Election results are unofficial according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:20 PM
Ben Cline statement on his reelection to Congress
Ben Cline, Congressman for the Sixth Congressional District, made the following statement regarding his reelection on November 8, 2022, congressional mid-term.
“I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked on doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
I am eager to tackle the challenges facing our nation in a new Republican majority and address the many failings of the Biden Administration. Americans voted for a change today because as they’ve felt the pain of high energy costs and the uncertainty of rising crime, Washington has provided few solutions. A Republican majority will put legislation on the President’s desk to rein in Democrat’s inflation-fueling spending, shut off the supply of fentanyl that is poisoning this country by securing our open southern border, and provide much-needed relief at the gas pump by restoring America’s energy independence. I look forward to getting back to work for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on the Budget, where he fights to increase transparency, grow the American economy, and preserve individual liberty. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live with their two children in Botetourt County.
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.
(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)
Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm
Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!
Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!
If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.
Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!
Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2023 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 13, 2023. Recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 191 grants totaling more than $142,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
