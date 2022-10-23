Business
George Eastman and the rise of Eastman Kodak
If you have a snapshot of your great-aunt Gladys from 1940, you can thank George Eastman, the father of consumer cameras.
Self-educated and from a modest background, George Eastman created one of the world’s great technology companies, Eastman Kodak, and put cameras and photographs into the hands of everyday people in everyday situations.
Eastman’s father died when he was young, forcing George to leave school to support his mother and siblings. Early on, Eastman founded a photography business and pursued photography as an entrepreneur and a passion project. “What we do during our working hours,” Eastman later said, “determines what we have; what we do in our leisure hours determines what we are.”
But Eastman’s leisure hours earned him a vast fortune and changed how we think about leisure in the process. He developed the idea of a film roll in his kitchen in 1884 at age 34. The roll made it possible to take black-and-white pictures one after another in sequence. In 1888, he introduced the Kodak camera, making the film roll easy to use. The film was pre-loaded with the original Kodak camera and allowed the user to snap 100 photos before mailing the camera back to Eastman Kodak. The company would process the photos, reload the camera and send it all back to the photographer. It inspired the company slogan: You push the button, we do the rest. Kodak cameras rank among the earliest examples of modern subscription services and products in many ways.
The name Kodak referred not only to the camera but also to the film. Eastman invented the word with his mother using scrabble tiles. He thought the letter K was strong and wanted his film to have a short, pleasant-sounding, easily remembered the name: Kodak.
In 1935, Eastman Kodak introduced Kodachrome film, and suddenly, the world was documented in color.
Perhaps a bit prophetically, Eastman argued that “The world is moving, and a company that contents itself with present accomplishments soon falls behind.” Once a dominant player in the camera and film market, Eastman Kodak has fallen on hard times in the 21st century. The rise of mobile phones and digital cameras spelled doom for traditional film cameras, but photography was at the cutting edge of technology when Kodak was founded in the 19th century. And George Eastman made cameras and photography a part of everyday life.
Eastman never married and spent his early life trying to support his mother and siblings. By the time he reached his late 30s, he was on the way to becoming a wealthy leader of the industry, a philanthropist, a leader in establishing worker benefits and profit sharing, and one of the first to promote a woman to an executive position. In 1932, in great pain from a spinal disease, Eastman ended his own life after writing to friends that his work was done and “Why wait?”
Has internet killed radio?
You’re driving down the road on a warm autumn day. The windows are down, and burning leaves scent the air. The speakers pipe in “Video Killed the Radio Star,” and you drum your fingers on the steering wheel in time with the beat. But wait a minute … video didn’t really kill the radio star, did it?
The end of radio has long been prophesied, but the marching bands march on. Television did have a huge impact on music and, as a result, radio. Ditto for the Internet, Napster, iTunes, and Spotify. Indeed, the rise of streaming and on-demand music is reshaping the radio industry as we know it.
Nov. 2, 1920, marked a momentous day for music and technology when KDKA-AM Pittsburgh, the first commercial radio station, launched. This kicked off the era of commercial radio. But now, traditional radio stations are falling to the wayside as more folks get their tunes over the Internet.
In the early 20th century, radios ranked among the premier electronic devices, allowing folks to tune in to music, news, and other entertainment from around the world. Now there are billions of electronic devices, and increasingly, these devices tune into the world wide web, not radio waves. The Internet probably won’t kill the radio star, but it will change how radio stations operate.
Some radio stations are adapting and putting listeners in charge. You can still listen to radio stations, and you don’t even need a tuner — just a reliable Internet connection. Smartly run radio stations can benefit. iHeartMedia partnered with radio giant NPR to promote Disgraceland, a popular true-crime podcast. The results? Disgraceland went from 200,000 downloads to over 2 million a month.
What’s more, with some on-demand web radio stations, you can often rewind, fast forward, and skip songs. Folks want music on demand, and if they disagree with the DJ’s selection, they’ll simply change the tunes or tune out.
Women in business: the benefits of joining a professional network
Are you inspired by the bold and determined businesswomen in your area? In addition to uplifting the local economy, they act as role models for young girls who are thinking about their professional futures. Here are a few reasons why joining a professional business network can help women propel their careers forward.
Helpful services
Women entering the business world face many obstacles and challenges. For example, they must wear many hats and tackle unfamiliar tasks like writing a business plan, applying for financing, acquiring certifications, and so much more.
Fortunately, businesswomen’s networks offer services such as conferences, training seminars, and one-on-one mentoring to help women start their own businesses or take their businesses to the next level — and build their confidence along the way.
Rewarding encounters
Being a member of a businesswomen’s network lets you meet new people from various backgrounds. Virtual and face-to-face networking events bring together women with similar interests who might never have met otherwise. These exchanges often lead to fruitful collaborations and long-term partnerships.
Finally, businesswomen’s networks are a way to combat isolation, pass on knowledge, obtain support and build friendships. Are you a businesswoman or thinking of becoming one? Whatever your career plans, joining a professional network will help you achieve your goals.
Grocery self-service is an old, but new, concept
The checkout lines spill into the grocery store aisles, and you suddenly regret swinging by to pick up dinner. But hey, wait! You can use the self-checkout line. Only, as you scan the goods, the checkout system starts arguing with you. Rescan this, place that here, and so on and so forth. Who thought self-checkout was a good idea?
Self-service grocery stores, in general, are a relatively new concept. Go back to the turn of the 20th century, and you’d tell the clerks what you needed, and they’d retrieve it for you.
Then, in 1916, Clarence Saunders implemented a radical change, launching a self-service grocery store in Memphis called Piggly Wiggly, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Instead of clerks fetching goods, customers put in the work themselves. This model eventually became the modern standard.
Of course, self-service fetching was just the first step. In the 1980s, David Humble, the president of an electronics company, came up with a novel idea while stuck in a long grocery store line: Why not let customers do the scanning? In 1984, the first automated checkout machine (ACM), the CheckRobot, was introduced. This early machine was massive, like those clunky airport luggage scanners.
The technology did what technology does: It advanced. In the 1990s, Howard Schneider introduced streamlined systems resembling modern ACMs. Now, most Walmart and Kroger stores offer ACMs. Walmart is even piloting Super Centers that offer only self-checkout. Meanwhile, Amazon and others have been testing stores that lack checkout lanes entirely. You can simply grab your goods at an Amazon Go store and walk out the door. Of course, nothing comes for free, and the stores will automatically track, report, and charge you for what you select.
A true page turner for new hires: the handbook
The latest hot crime novel just dropped. It’s a real page-turner, and you have it. Your heart pounds, and you want to start flipping pages. There’s just one problem. The book in front of you is the employee handbook. Not exactly a best seller, huh?
Unfortunately, 60 percent of employees skip reading the employee handbook altogether. While reading company rules, regulations and policies aren’t exactly thrilling, understanding all of the above is vital.
Knowing how to use personal days or file for vacations may help you get more R&R when needed. Sometimes days roll over, sometimes, they don’t. Some companies are fine with you taking two weeks off, others may limit vacations to a week. So on and so forth.
The employee handbook can keep you out of hot water as well. Showing up 10 minutes late at your old job may not have been a big deal. But at your new job, that might result in a write-up and a black mark on your record. Likewise, there may be specific instructions for handling company documents, using company vehicles, or whatever else.
Employees, new and old, may be looking to impress their bosses and the organization as a whole. The right moves now could result in a raise or promotion later. By reading the company handbook, you can develop a feel for your organization and its priorities. So before you jump into the latest novel topping the charts, take a dive into the company handbook.
How to welcome a teleworking employee
Telecommuting has become increasingly popular in recent years. It allows companies to recruit qualified talent across the globe. If your company is about to welcome a new telecommuting employee, here’s how to do it.
• Talk about the company. Describe the company’s mission, values, and other information to help employees develop a sense of belonging.
• Present your tools. Familiarize the employee with the tools, software, and online platforms the company uses daily.
• Offer mentoring. Ensure the new employees know they have someone they can lean on and contact if they need help. This will help them feel at ease.
• Introduce the team. Set up a video chat to introduce the entire team. You can reserve extra time for the employee to get to know the colleagues they’ll be working with directly.
• Follow up. Ensure new employees receive feedback from their immediate colleagues in the first few weeks to help them adjust. The recruit should feel free to ask questions without fear of judgment.
Are you looking for telecommuting employees to join your team?
Business tips from the greatest showman
Learning from one of the greatest showmen in history is certainly a good place to start if you want to learn how to grow your business. P.T. Barnum is still a household name, even though his famous circuses are no longer so popular with audiences. While Barnum is most famous for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, the entrepreneur dabbled with running a newspaper and museum, among other things.
In 1880, Barnum published “The Art of Money-Getting or Golden Rules for Making Money,” and to this day, many of the insights remain helpful. For one, Barnum recommends that whatever you do, make sure you do it with all of your might. Many markets are crowded, and if you put in only a half-hearted effort, you’re only going to get half-hearted results.
Given his own eclectic career pursuits, you might think that Barnum would champion throwing lots of things at the wall and seeing what sticks. In practice, however, he urged focus, stating, “Many a fortune has slipped through a man’s fingers because he was engaged in too many occupations at a time.”
Barnum also urged entrepreneurs to follow developing events. In his day, that meant reading the newspaper. Today, many folks prefer podcasts and visiting news websites. But the medium doesn’t matter — the content does. By staying abreast of developments, entrepreneurs are in a better position to tap into opportunities and mitigate threats.
P.T. Barnum passed away in 1891, but the Barnum and Bailey Circus lived on, bought out by Ringling Bros. Circus in 1907. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut their doors in 2017 following declining ticket sales and animal rights protests. However, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus are set to return in 2023. This time around, animals won’t be used in the acts.
