97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Theme: “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”

The unveiling of the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme, and its distinctive artwork, represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place from April 26 to May 5, 2024.

Hosted by the Festival’s Apple Club, the annual theme announcement is an anticipated and celebrated tradition. The messaging, design and development of the theme is a collaborate process through a series of meetings consisting of the Festival’s President, Executive Director, and Creative and Graphic Designer. Oftentimes the theme design reflects a fond tradition, detailed imagery and a catchy phrase endeared by the Festival President.

Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “This year’s theme is a reminder of our beginning 100 years ago – what got us started was a celebration of our apple industry and the beauty of the spring blossoms. And since that first Festival in 1924, we have continued to host a fun and happy time in the Shenandoah Valley that combines our history and traditions with a celebration of who we have become both locally and around the world. This year’s theme, “Locally Grown. Globally Shared” does not just apply to our apple industry, but also to our Festival and the people that make up this community – our volunteer spirit and our willingness to open our doors of hospitality to anyone who wants to experience the beauty and joy that is our Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Yes we are truly “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”

The 97th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented Creative and Graphic Designer, Erik Zimmerman. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “With our theme title being Locally Grown. Globally Shared., the inspiration was to focus on the local apple industry. Showcasing an orchard tapering off to the distance extending beyond just Winchester, and a crate of apples with the burnished 97th Festival into the crate much like they do with actual crates. The hand-drawn style provides an organic, traditional feel.”

Event tickets sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 26 to May 5, 2024.