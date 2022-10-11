Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues.

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby. Gene is running for Town Council in a Special Election (two-year term) for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd. Also running in the Special Election is Wayne Sealock.

Gene is a longtime Front Royal resident and a Warren County High School graduate. He also has a degree in Business Administration from Howard University with a minor in civil engineering, math, and economics.

On Gene’s agenda is transparency and accountability in our local governments. He also wants to stress fiscal responsibility.

Here’s what’s on Gene’s agenda:

Opening a functioning youth center

Strengthening our mental health and drug addiction services

Create a plan for our homeless population

Advocate for affordable housing

Collaborate with County for economic development

In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes will be available on the same dates and times and at the location listed above for in-person, early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at all Precincts on Election Day.