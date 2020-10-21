9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held virtually on Saturday, November 14th

The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.”

Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event. Tickets are only $10 as we are going virtual in 2020. We will hold an online auction, and your ticket purchase gets you the link to our bidding site and entry into the door and grand prize drawings. Grand prize includes a one-night stay at the beautiful Mimslyn Inn, dinner for two, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card and two Tails and Ales souvenir glasses.

You must provide your email address when purchasing tickets. We will send you a link to the bidding site (Bid Beacon) two weeks prior to the event to preview baskets. The auction will begin on November 14th, and end on November 16th. 50/50 tickets will be sold directly from Bid Beacon.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, over the phone by calling 540-635-4734 ext 221, or directly from our website.

HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Caroline Craig and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting!