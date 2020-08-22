Only in Front Royal
A banner to celebrate the heroes at DSS
“The banner we ordered only took a couple of days and National Media designed it! National Media is so easy to work with, and we always have the finished product quickly. Our employees love it.”
— Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Community Liaison
Do you need a banner or yard signs for your organization? Call National Media Services to talk about possibilities: 540-635-4181. Or email Mike McCool at mike@nationalmediaservices.com.
Are you ready for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk?
The shirts have been finalized for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk! Are you ready?
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2020 zombie image, complete with mask for safety. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store.
Check in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk. We will keep you updated here, too.
And call or stop by National Media Services to talk about custom designed shirts, hoodies, polos, banners, posters, signs, and other customized gear for your business or event. Need a logo, business cards, brochures, or forms? We do that, too.
Shirt printing, embroidery and more in Front Royal
Jack Evans just reordered their sharp looking black t-shirt. All shirts are individually bagged and labeled, so it’s easy to find the size you want.
We can make your logo T-shirts and polos pop, too! Choose from screen printing, soft-feel direct to garment T-shirt printing, and embroidery.
Call National Media Services to talk about possibilities: 540-635-4181. Or email Mike McCool at mike@nationalmediaservices.com.
EDDM postcards by National Media Services
National Media Service’s graphic artists designed a marketing postcard to showcase Skyline Design and Build out of Middletown, VA. Home improvement is always a good idea, and you can’t go wrong with this highly rated company. Give them a call to kick start your next home improvement project.
Looking to increase your customer reach for your company? Give business a boost with custom marketing material. Talk to us about signs, banners, and more. Call National Media Services to talk about possibilities! 540-635-4181. Or email Mike McCool at mike@nationalmediaservices.com.
Personalized Graduation Yard Signs
ATTENTION CLASS OF 2020: Don’t let the current COVID-19 crisis stop you from boasting about your accomplishments! You deserve to be recognized and celebrated! Give us a call at 540-635-4181 to get your personalized yard sign created. Let’s get your name out there and let passers-by lend you a moment of happy thoughts and celebration.
Call 540-635-4181 or email mike@nationalmediaservices.com
SPECIAL DEAL: $20 per sign – full color – single-sided (or add $10 for second side to be printed)
We can customize to ANY school! You can also put a graduation picture on the sign for the same price. Check out some examples HERE!
National Media Services is still open to help you keep business moving
To our many customers and friends,
We hope you are all well and staying safe. Things have changed a LOT in the last several weeks, as we all adjust to pandemic measures and the massive changes in the business and entertainment landscape.
National Media Services is still here, continuing CD and DVD production, as well as business printing needs and signage.
We have taken steps to keep our workplace as clean as possible, and are happy to work entirely by email and phone to get your project done. Restaurants aren’t the only ones doing “curbside pickup” and takeout
Need a mailer to let your customers or fans know how you have pivoted to continue to reach, entertain, and serve them? Need a sign or banner to broadcast your message? Need a graphic piece or meme designed?
We can do all that and more. Your continued success is our business, and we will weather this storm together.
Give us a call or email to let us know what we can do for you, or just to check in.
– Your friends at National Media
