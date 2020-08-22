A banner to celebrate the heroes at DSS

To our many customers and friends,

We hope you are all well and staying safe. Things have changed a LOT in the last several weeks, as we all adjust to pandemic measures and the massive changes in the business and entertainment landscape.

National Media Services is still here, continuing CD and DVD production, as well as business printing needs and signage.

We have taken steps to keep our workplace as clean as possible, and are happy to work entirely by email and phone to get your project done. Restaurants aren’t the only ones doing “curbside pickup” and takeout Need a mailer to let your customers or fans know how you have pivoted to continue to reach, entertain, and serve them? Need a sign or banner to broadcast your message? Need a graphic piece or meme designed? We can do all that and more. Your continued success is our business, and we will weather this storm together. Give us a call or email to let us know what we can do for you, or just to check in. – Your friends at National Media