Interesting Things You Need to Know
A beginner’s guide to golf etiquette
Etiquette is fundamental to the game of golf. Before playing your first round, be sure to have a good grasp on the basic dos and don’ts.
Understand the rules
It’s a good idea to first familiarize yourself with the rules of the game as outlined by the United States Golf Association (USGA). In addition, you should learn the specific rules and regulations of the course you’re playing. These are often printed on the scorecard and posted in the clubhouse or pro shop.
Follow the dress code
Wear a collared shirt with either khakis, golf slacks, a golf skirt or golf shorts. You’ll also need golf shoes. Some clubs have a more specific dress code, so always check in advance.
Be respectful to fellow golfers
Show consideration to other players on the course by following these conventions:
• Be punctual. Arrive promptly for your tee time to avoid holding up the group behind you.
• Care for the course. Replace divots, repair ball marks, rake bunkers and keep golf bags and carts off tees and greens.
• Don’t move or talk when another player is hitting the ball.
• Make sure your phone is off or set to silent.
• If your ball is in danger of hitting someone, yell “fore.”
• Allow the player who’s furthest from the pin to play first.
• Respect the pace of play. If your group is slow, allow the golfers behind you to play through.
• Don’t step in another player’s putting line, as you could leave an imprint on the green.
As a final tip, seek out golf partners who know the game well so you can listen to their advice and follow their example.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Statistics about Americans
Statistics about Americans
* 58% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings: GOBankingRates
* 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with $400 for an unexpected bill: MetLife
* American debt in 2018/2019 averaged $136,365, and totaled $13.95 trillion: NerdWallet
* Americans have an average of $6,849 in credit card debt: NerdWallet
* The Median (half above, half below) household income for Americans in 2018 was $63,179: US Census
* 12.8 million children lived in poverty in 2017, which was 17.5%. That was a decrease from 2016 when 18% lived in poverty: US Census
* 45% of Americans believe in the existence of ghosts and demons: YouGov
* 40% of Americans don’t wash their hands after going to the bathroom at home.
* Super Mario Brothers is the most popular and the most famous video game: YouGov
* The most popular sandwich in America is grilled cheese (79% say it is their favorite) followed by grilled chicken tied with turkey (75%). Roast beef comes in next at 71%.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
4 tips for talking to your parents about moving to a retirement home
Talking to your parents about moving into a retirement home can be challenging. However, if you’re worried about their safety and well-being, or their ability to take care of their home, it may be time to bring up the subject. Here are four ways to facilitate the conversation.
1. Broach the subject slowly
In many cases, it can take months or even years for someone to decide to leave their home. Start talking to your parents about moving to a retirement community long before there’s a need.
2. Tell them what they can look forward to
Many modern retirement facilities have amenities that would make your parents’ lives easier, from professionally prepared meals and laundry services to 24-hour security and on-site medical care. Some even have amenities like swimming pools, bowling alleys and movie theaters.
Talk to them about the many social benefits as well. Older people are often lonely in their own homes, but retirement communities are full of people to talk to and activities to keep them busy.
3. Express your concerns — and listen to theirs
If you’re worried about your parent falling down the stairs or not being able to feed themselves adequately, tell them. Likewise, if they have objections or worries about moving to a retirement home, listen to them. Work together to find a solution that will make everyone comfortable.
4. Visit with them
Go with your parents to visit the residences that match their location and budgetary requirements. Consider visiting during an open house, which will give them a sense of the kind of activities and amenities they can expect to enjoy.
If your parents refuse to move out of their home, but you’re worried about their health and well-being, there are home-care agencies that can help. These services provide seniors with customized care in the comfort of their own home.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
4 tips to help you pick out your new golf clubs
Whether it’s your first set or an upgrade, if you’re getting new clubs this spring, you’ll want to choose wisely. Here are some tips for finding the perfect set.
1. Size up your clubs
When you swing a golf club, the length of the shaft will affect the accuracy and power of your shot. Longer clubs can improve your distance, but only if you have a smooth, consistent swing.
As a rule, beginner to intermediate golfers should be more conservative about shaft length to ensure better contact and shot accuracy. To determine your optimal shaft length, have a golf pro analyze your swing.
2. Get the right flex
There are five ratings for shaft flex: extra stiff, stiff, regular, seniors and ladies. The general rule is the longer you hit the ball, the stiffer the shaft needed. If you’re uncertain about which flex is right for you, have a pro calculate your swing speed.
3. Pick your iron type
There are two types of irons: blades and cavity backs. Blades, also known as player irons, are for accomplished golfers. They provide skilled players with improved control and feel.
Beginner and intermediate golfers should stick with cavity backs, also known as game-improvement irons. Cavity backs have a larger sweet spot and are more forgiving than blades. The easiest ones to hit are what are known as super game-improvement irons.
4. Consider a custom set
There’s a common misconception that custom clubs are for experienced players. To the contrary, beginner and intermediate golfers often benefit the most from customized equipment. If you go this route, work with a pro to get clubs that are tailored to your swing.
Before you make a purchase, schedule a club fitting at a local golf store or pro shop. This will give you the opportunity to demo the clubs you want on site and benefit from expert advice.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Endangered Key deer face threats from humans, cars, habitat loss
In the Florida Keys, a little deer, relative of its wild whitetail cousins on the mainland, struggles to survive modern times, with mixed results.
Key deer stand less than 3-feet-tall and weigh less than 60 pounds. For at least 11,000 years, they have roamed the islands, easily swimming from key to key.
The deer have survived hundreds of years of human hunting which, by the 1950s, had reduced their numbers to extinction level of about 50. But conservation efforts, and a law banning hunting, raised their numbers. Today about 800 live in the Keys, protected in part by the National Key Deer Refuge, an 8,542-acre park, located on Big Pine Key and No Name Key.
The little deer have lost their fear of people and calmly wander into yards, parks — and onto roads.
The roads take between 125 and 150 deer every year, accounting for 70 percent of the deaths among the deer, according to keydeerday.com.
Habitat destruction by human encroachment causes many deer to feed on non-native ornamental plants. By August 2019, according to NPR, most individuals were living on only one of the key islands, Big Pine Key, where fresh water and their preferred food of mangroves and palm berries are preserved.
The little deer are resilient, however. In 2017, as Hurricane Irma swept over the islands, many feared the destruction of the herd. Yet, the deer survived, with only 21 deaths attributed to the hurricane.
Touching, harassing or possessing a Key deer is a federal offense and residents of the Keys are urged not to feed the deer or leave trash out. In populated areas, the deer can be attacked by dogs and sometimes humans. In 2017, two men actually kidnapped three Key deer because, they said, they wanted to take a picture with them. One was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
The science behind Mercury retrograde
In July 2019, interest in the term “Mercury retrograde” reached a peak, according to data from Google trends. Yet, despite the many memes and even products made in response to the term, few people seem to know what Mercury retrograde actually means.
If you’re reading this, you’ve nearly survived the first Mercury retrograde of this year. The planetary transit began on Feb. 16 and will end on March 9. According to astrologers, this time period should be marked by issues regarding communication, technology, and travel. Did you feel the difference?
Here are some symptoms you may have experienced, according to astrology website theastrocodex.com:
“As Mercury rules the intellect, communication and many other issues and situations linked to these matters, they are functioning differently than usual with Mercury retrograde. Information, even if sent correctly, is misinterpreted or does not arrive. Perception changes and mistakes concerning data are more frequently done. This affects speaking, sales, contract signing, negotiating, traveling and everything connected to transfers, primarily of data.”
If you’re more curious about the science behind this transit than its supposed mystical qualities, there’s also a practical, astronomical explanation.
Though the internet has a keen focus on the topic of Mercury’s retrograde period, all planets experience retrograde motion. When a planet passes Earth in orbit, an optical illusion is created. From the Earth’s line of sight, the planet will momentarily appear to move backward in the sky.
It’s not unlike an illusion you might experience in day-to-day life. For example, if you’re sitting in a parked car and the car next to you begins to back out, you may momentarily think you’re rolling forward.
This occurrence is not particularly important in astronomy, Professor Melissa Hayes-Gehrke, a specialist in observational astronomy at the University of Maryland’s Department of Astronomy explained. “It was something that mystified ancient astronomers, but once they realized that all planets orbited the Sun, they could explain it.”
And though we can clearly see the transit happening, there is no scientific evidence to support that we should feel it, too. “There’s really a huge amount of space between all of the planets and so they can’t really affect each other in terms of going forward or back, it’s not like there’s air resistance or wind,” said Hayes-Gehrke.
There will be two more Mercury retrogrades this year, from June 18 to July 12 and Oct. 13 to Nov. 3. But don’t take these planetary passings too seriously. According to the University of Maryland astronomer, “If people like astrology for fun, who cares, but I hope no one is making serious decisions from it.”
*Thanks to Vox.com for inspiration on this story and motion graphic.
Taylor Roar – Capital News Service
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Know NOTHING about investing? Try these three platforms to learn and grow money
You might have heard about the big stock market gains during the last two years. You might have seen folks gossiping about their fabulous 401(k) accounts.
But maybe you just don’t have much to spend and don’t know anything about investing in the first place.
First, if you have a 401(k) stop reading and put everything you can into it every single month, and never take it out.
Ok, great. Now here is a way to use spare change; try these apps.
Acorns: $5 minimum deposit. This platform invests your small change. Acorns is kind of like a change jar, but it just takes the change from debit card transactions, the ones you would have put in the jar. It does this by rounding up totals to the next dollar. So, $15.50, gets you a half buck in an investment account of Vanguard ETFs. Great for beginners because it automatically gives you some investments and gives you a chance to throw in $5 automatically each month. The company will automatically give you little pinches of companies like Apple.
Stash: $5 minimum deposit. Gives you the option of choosing portfolios of sectors you think will make money (Internet Titans!) or causes (Combat Carbon!), according to medium.com. Beware! Medium writer Alex White, in 2018, invested in his favorite causes and lost 5.5%. But he did make 1900% on the next platform.
Robinhood: No minimum investment and it advertises that you get a free stock. Maybe like Facebook, which hovers around $200, or Apple, around $300. There is a chance of that, but there is more of a chance you get a $3 stock you never heard of. Hey, it is still a stock and it will be fun to follow it.
Look up your free stock. Note the price, what exchange it is on (like the Dow), read about the company, and already you are a stock trader. You can watch the stock, buy more, if you want, and you might enjoy owning your slice of that company. Sell (but not at a loss!) as soon as you want to invest that $3 somewhere else.
You can fund your Robinhood account with whatever you can afford. It’s not like you are risking your retirement at $3 a pop, but win or lose, you learn something and maybe make money.
Robinhood gives you lots of tips on buying stocks. You can learn a lot and use their tools to study up on the subject while following your stocks – even if they aren’t big ones.
