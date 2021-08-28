Interesting Things to Know
A brave new world in searches?
A privacy-focused search engine called Brave Search launched in June, marking a potential competitor to the search engine behemoth Google.
CNET said Brave Search is building an independent index of the web — which is likely as intimidating a prospect as it sounds — relying on Bing in some areas like images. Users can blend in Google results for ordinary searches by enabling the feature when prompted.
Brave will start off ad-free, then offer a choice of a paid option with no ads or a free, ad-supported search.
Brave blocks trackers from following your moves online don’t profile users, and claims there are no algorithms to bias results. That last comment is a direct shot at Google, known for manipulating search results according to user behavior, as well as its own proprietary formula.
Instead, Brave Search will provide results with a community-powered index, relying on the collective actions of users to steer each other toward quality information. Although more than 92 percent of searches currently go through Google, Brave’s chief executive Brendan Eich has experience introducing viable competitors — he led Mozilla and Firefox before co-founding Brave.
Interesting Things to Know
10 tips for a successful first semester
If you’re about to enter your first year of college or university, it’s normal to be nervous or feel a bit overwhelmed. Here’s some advice to help you get the semester off to a good start.
1. Show up to your classes on time and well-rested.
2. Pick up the books and materials you need right away.
3. Take notes in class, and don’t hesitate to ask questions.
4. Make a plan for how to meet deadlines and avoid procrastinating.
5. Find out what material you’ll be tested on, and review it regularly.
6. Create outlines for your written assignments to better organize your thoughts.
7. Begin group projects by assigning clear roles and deadlines to each team member.
8. Review your exams and assignments to see where you need to improve.
9. Visit the library or use its online databases to gather reliable information.
10. Consult your school’s website to find out what services are available to students.
Finally, don’t hesitate to get advice from the various professionals on campus. Financial aid officers, career advisers, counselors, and other staff members are available to help.
Healthy body, healthy mind
One of the best ways to stay productive, maximize your learning, and reduce your stress is to make time to eat healthy meals and exercise regularly.
Interesting Things to Know
Was it just a whale of a tale?
Some are skeptical of the tale of a man who said he was diving for lobsters when he ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale.
The tale is either an extraordinary fluke or the best fish story since Jonah.
Scuba diver Michael Packard was diving for lobsters near Cape Cod this summer when he felt a huge bump and everything went black. That was when he realized he was in the mouth of a humpback. He thought that was the end.
His crewman, who was watching from the diving boat, suddenly saw the whale surface, flinging Packard into the ocean, according to the Cape Cod Times.
According to Live Science, it could happen, since a humpback’s 10-foot mouth opens 90 degrees to take in more than 100,000 gallons of water, along with their tiny plankton prey.
On the other hand, the man was barely injured, and even he says he was surprised that he had no serious injuries.
Interesting Things to Know
Spam in your phone’s calendar?
Have you ever glanced at your phone’s calendar and seen a “reminder” to enter a sweepstakes or an invitation to some event you’ve never heard of? Or something, well, yuckier.
Welcome to calendar spam.
Spam can strike from anywhere, not just in our inboxes or in unwanted phone calls. Calendar spam can be particularly bothersome, especially if you receive alarm reminders that set off a tone at regular intervals.
People sometimes subscribe to a spam calendar accidentally after entering their email address on a website, or hackers get in via your contacts list after breaching one of the contacts. Sometimes the events on the calendar are pornographic, other times people will be redirected to a fake security website offering to rid them of hackers.
The tech website Komando says Gmail calendar and iCloud are affected equally.
The good news is that your phone probably hasn’t been compromised, and you simply need to unsubscribe to the calendar events.
On an iPhone, the steps include opening the calendar app, tapping the unwanted event, then tapping “Unsubscribe from this Calendar” at the bottom of the screen, and then tap “Unsubscribe” to confirm.
For Google calendar, open the calendar and then tap the settings cog and select Settings, then Event Settings. Change “Automatically add invitations” to “No, only show invitations to which I have responded.” Scroll down to “View Options” and uncheck the box that says “Show declined events” so you can avoid being shown the spam you’ve declined.
Interesting Things to Know
Sad truth: Fake animal attack videos harm animals
Animal rescue videos are so popular and so lucrative that people are forcing animals into life-or-death situations just to make money.
A monkey is saved by a human at the last minute from an attack by a python, but it’s a setup. The monkey may have been seriously hurt by this staged attack.
These types of fake rescues come with a formula, according to National Geographic.
They last about five minutes. One animal attacks another in a muddy setting surrounded by vegetation. The camera cuts from the animals to a human rescuer. You see various camera angles.
Dramatic music heightens the drama.
The fake videos are usually posted on a YouTube channel with dozens of those videos.
The truth is that animal photographers and videographers say animal conflicts are very rare, and it takes the pros weeks or months to get ethical footage of such a fight.
In fake videos, some animals have injuries before the conflict, suggesting there have been several takes of the action. Snakes are especially subject to abuse and suffering in fake videos.
YouTube has attempted to take action on the videos, which largely come out of Cambodia.
If you see what you think is a fake animal attack video, click the Report button in the bottom right corner of the video. Never click on the ads, which is what makes these videos possible.
YouTube hopes to be able to enhance its enforcement against these videos, which abuse animals.
Interesting Things to Know
Sweet tale of fishing
A mother brought her disabled son to the lake for his first fishing trip. The 10-year-old had both physical and intellectual disabilities that left him unable to speak, but he was still very much in touch with the surrounding people.
Standing on the dock, the mother helped her son throw the line in the water. Around her, other fishermen watched the scene as the son impatiently threw out the line, to no avail.
Finally, one fisherman approached the boy and offered his rod. He told the boy his rod was perfect for catching fish, and he had the perfect bait on the line. All the boy had to do was hold the rod and wait for a fish.
The boy eagerly took the rod, moving the line around in the water. Suddenly, the fisherman exclaimed, “You got one! You got one! Reel it in!”
Sure enough, the boy pulled on the line, and up came a fish. The fisherman helped him reel it in.
The boy joyously showed off his fish while everyone smiled.
The mom was elated, but stunned that the boy had caught a fish so fast. She glanced at the fisherman with a question in her eyes.
The fisherman winked.
Interesting Things to Know
Birding becomes more accessible
Birding is a fantastic hobby that just about anybody can participate in without expensive equipment or years of experience.
Thanks to the Audubon Society’s Birdability map, developed in cooperation with the nonprofit group Birdability, even folks who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and other mobility aids can find accessible places to watch birds and enjoy a day in nature.
The Birdability Map is a crowd-sourced map that offers information on trail accessibility, as well as details on things like parking, ramps, restroom facilities, surfaces, railing height, and more, according to National Public radio. You can also contribute your own site reviews to the map to share information about accessible parks, hiking trails, and birding locations.
But you don’t have to leave your home to enjoy birding — your kitchen window or backyard are great places to get started. You can also enjoy birds online via webcam. Visit explore.org or the Cornell FeederWatch Cam to meet some new feathered friends.
Birding isn’t just enjoyable — it’s good for you, too. According to a 2017 University of Exeter study, people who spend more time in areas with lots of birds and tree cover are less likely to experience depression and excessive stress. And according to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, bird sounds are a great tool to de-stress.
Wind: 2mph W
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
90/68°F
86/66°F