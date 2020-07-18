A brief guide to gym etiquette

If you work out at a gym, you’ll need to be mindful of other patrons. Here are six rules to follow when you’re at the gym.

1. Pay attention to how you smell

Avoid putting on cologne or perfume when you go to the gym as strong scents can easily overwhelm people with allergies. However, do make sure you wear clean gym clothes and effective deodorant.

2. Ask for help if you need it



Misusing gym equipment can result in embarrassment and injury. Before you use a machine for the first time, ask one of the trainers on-site for assistance.

3. Don’t drop weights

In addition to making a lot of noise and disrupting the surrounding people, dropping free weights, or letting a machine’s plates clank together, can damage the equipment.

4. Limit conversations

While you’re working out, avoid recounting your weekend or exchanging gossip. Help yourself and others stay focused by saving the socializing for later.

5. Clean and put away equipment

Avoid leaving weights, ropes, and other items lying around once you’ve finished using them. Remember to wipe down machine seats, handlebars, and any other surfaces you touch.

6. Leave space for others

If you’re taking a break or finished with a machine, step aside so someone else can use it. Be courteous and share the equipment.

If you follow these rules, you’ll help make the gym a welcoming environment for everyone.