A brief guide to home additions

Building an addition is a great way to expand your living space without moving. Here’s what you should know about this type of renovation project.

Types

One way to add space to your home is to build another story. However, if you have the square footage, house extensions can also be lateral. Alternatively, an extension can be added to the rear of your home.

What’s more, house additions can be built on piers or a foundation. If you want to build a sunroom, carport, or storage room, you’re better off building the extension on piers. However, if it’s a space that will be frequently used, you may want to put in a foundation.

Steps

Adding an extension can be broken down into three basic steps: plan, build, and inspect. At each stage, you’ll need to rely on the expertise of the right professional to ensure your addition is functional, safe, and to-code. You’ll need an architect to design it, a contractor to build it and an inspector to ensure everything is just right.

Costs

Building a home extension is a major renovation and will likely come with a hefty price tag. However, you can save on expenses by carefully planning out your project and choosing materials that are modestly priced. Also, extensions built on piers are more affordable than those built on a foundation.

The best way to get started on the addition is to reach out to an architect who can help you draw up the plans and get the necessary permits for the project.