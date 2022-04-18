A brief guide to networking

Networking is a great way to let potential employers know you’re open to new opportunities. Here are a few tips for developing your professional network during the pandemic.

Involve the people you know

Let your friends, acquaintances, former colleagues, and classmates know that you’re looking for work. Specify the type of position you’re interested in, and ask them to let you know if they hear about any suitable job openings.

Be proactive on LinkedIn

Simply creating a LinkedIn profile won’t get you noticed by potential employers. You need to make contacts, join discussions and proactively promote yourself.

Participate in local events

Keep up to date with online job fairs, and actively participate in ones that are in your area. Additionally, you can attend conferences, seminars, and symposiums to meet new people.

Remember, networking can increase your chances of being successful in your job search.