A brief guide to upcycling

Did you know there’s more than one way to recycle? When you toss scrap paper, plastic containers, and glass jars into a bin, it’s called downcycling. However, it’s also possible to upcycle. Here’s a look at this eco-friendly practice.

What’s upcycling?

Also known as creative reuse, upcycling is the process of transforming used objects and waste materials into new, higher-quality products. For example, worn-out fabric from old clothes can be repurposed to create fashion accessories and one-of-a-kind garments. This is in contrast to downcycling, which breaks down the original materials.

How can you do it?

Upcycling can be used to create art, home decor, clothing, and a variety of everyday items. While an increasing number of companies have started to incorporate upcycling into their production process, there are also plenty of ways you can give new life to old objects lying around your home. For example, you can make a backpack out of empty juice pouches, transform Mason jars into light fixtures, or use old curtains to make face masks.

What are the benefits?

As is the case with downcycling, upcycling reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and limits the need to extract raw materials. However, upcycling has less of an impact on the environment. This is because it doesn’t need to break down materials in order to reuse them. Downcycling, on the other hand, relies on water to process paper and requires energy to melt plastic and glass.

If you want to help protect the environment and support your local economy, look for upcycled products sold at the stores in your area.