Interesting Things to Know
A brief history of autocorrect
It’s a technology that inspires scorn, but most of us depend on it.
Found on smartphone messaging apps, word processors, and other programs, autocorrect helps keep tidy up our spelling while our fingers fly.
It’s so ubiquitous that some researchers fear it might be dumbing us down as we forget how to properly spell words. Yet without it, simple communication could go from smooth sailing to stormy waters.
In the early 1990s, Microsoft employee Dean Hachamovitch set out to improve Word’s functionality. Already, Word had a glossary that could complete words. Hachamovitch realized that this tool could be adapted to automatically fix common typos and spelling errors.
Autocorrect initially checked for common typing errors such as “teh” instead of “the,” against programmed tables of common mistakes. Microsoft later expanded autocorrect’s capabilities, enabling it to check against entire dictionaries.
Even dictionaries proved inadequate because terms like “CDs” or “abuzz” weren’t officially recognized. Still, users could add custom words to their personal dictionaries. To build more complete dictionaries, Hachamovitch and his team added words that Microsoft employees included in their own personal dictionaries.
Hachamovitch later went on to head data science at Microsoft.
Autocorrect, among other productivity features, saves time and improves communication. Writing for The Fact Site, Dan Lewis estimates that Autocorrect steps in to correct his writing about 50 times a day.
It’s hard to pin down the economic value of Autocorrect, but according to SHRM, companies with at least 100,000 employees lose an average of $62.4 million per year due to miscommunication.
Companies with just 100 employees lose an average of $420,000 per year.
Interesting Things to Know
October 28: Statue of Liberty anniversary
The culmination of 20 years of planning, engineering, and sculpting, the gift that celebrates freedom and French and American friendship was unveiled in New York Harbor on Oct. 28, 1886.
The colossal statue itself was designed and its sections were built in France. The pedestal and base were built in America. The base on which Liberty stands was the largest cement mass ever poured until that time. Half of the cost was contributed by wealthy patrons.
Joseph Pulitzer, the publisher of the New York World, organized a campaign to raise the balance. American schoolchildren donated their pocket money. Ordinary working people contributed the rest.
Pulitzer commissioned poet Emma Lazarus to write a poem for the new statue. She composed the sonnet “The New Colossus,” which was inscribed on a plaque mounted inside the statue in 1903. Many Americans are familiar with the iconic second stanza, which reads:
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me.
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Sculptor Auguste Bartholdi designed the solid copper torch, which was gilded to shine in the sunlight. Upon its arrival, however, the Army Corps of Engineers modified the torch so it would be lighted at night.
Interesting Things to Know
What you should know about working for the government
Government organizations employ millions of people across the United States in a variety of fields. If you want to help support your country, a position with the government may be right for you.
Distinct advantages
Government jobs tend to offer the following advantages:
• They focus on inclusiveness and diversity
• They offer flexible hours and alternative work schedules
• They provide competitive salaries, benefits, and retirement plans
• They’re conveniently located
In addition, many government corporations offer a generous amount of paid vacation days.
Various industries
There are a number of different government organizations where you can work. For example, the United States Postal Service, Forest Service, Amtrak and Coast Guard are just a few federal organizations that offer interesting and exciting opportunities.
If job security is one of your main criteria for choosing a career, working for the government is a great choice.
Interesting Things to Know
Should you bathe every day?
The hot new discussion on social media: Do you really need to bathe every day? That depends, say the experts. According to London-based dermatologist Derrick Phillips in an interview with Healthline, washing daily is nice for social reasons, but not absolutely necessary to protect our health.
According to CNN, kids only need to bathe when they get dirty, while teenagers might start to stink after just a day. And the answer varies for adults, depending on skin sensitivity, exercise schedule, and other factors. The only non-negotiables, the experts say, are daily oral hygiene and regular hand-washing.
Interesting Things to Know
The benefits of fiber optic internet technology
Fiber optic internet is becoming increasingly available for homeowners. If you want to learn more, here’s a brief overview of everything you should know.
What are fiber optics?
Optical fiber is a thin, flexible plastic or glass cable that allows light to be transmitted over very long distances without losing any speed. The cable is wrapped in a protective sheath that captures light and sends data to a specific destination.
How does it work?
Optical fiber uses the principle of light refraction. The protective sheath around the cable has a highly reflective interior, which causes light to ricochet in all directions. This allows data to travel from a transmitting element to a receiving end extremely quickly. Fiber optic cables can be installed directly to and from your home or connected to a copper network.
Reasons to opt for fiber optics
Fiber optic internet is the future of broadband. The cables use light signals to send data to and from your computer up to 1,000 times faster than copper alone. This allows you to instantly download large files, seamlessly play online games, participate in online forums and enjoy high-quality graphics.
To find out if you can take advantage of these benefits in your home, contact the internet providers in your area.
Interesting Things to Know
What you should know about working for a co-op
There are 29,000 co-operatives operating in every sector of the American economy, providing infrastructure, goods, and services to millions. If you’re looking for work, a position with a co-operative could be a good fit.
These types of organizations help communities meet common economic, social, and cultural needs. In addition, their members typically place people over profits and believe in being honest, open, and socially responsible.
Sectors
Whatever your interests or passions, there’s probably a co-operative in your area that’s dedicated to the issues you identify with. In fact, co-operatives can be found in several economic sectors, including:
• Agri-food
• Energy
• Culture
• Forestry
• Retail
• Housing
• Insurance
• Human services
• Financial services
• Telecommunications
Co-operative businesses tend to be community-focused and committed to sustainability. Consequently, they play an important economic role in generating jobs and growth in communities across the country. If you enjoy helping others, you may want to develop your skills and put them to good use within a co-operative.
Did you know?
Co-operatives are democratic organizations controlled by their members, who actively participate in setting their policies and making decisions. As such, all co-operative members have equal voting rights.
Interesting Things to Know
150 years after the great fires: Everyone is responsible for fire safety
One day in October of 1871, flames consumed millions of acres of city and country as fires swept through Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Today, 150 years later, the deadly, but coincidental events of the first week of October 1871 are remembered during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, 2021.
The tragic history of the fires reminds us that everyone must take responsibility for fire prevention.
The most famous of these fires is the Great Chicago Fire — not the deadliest or the most extensive of the fires that week, but notorious after it left 100,000 homeless, 300 dead, and leveled the near north side. The fire started Oct. 8 and raged two more days, fueled by the wooden structures and roads and intensified by the dry conditions after a long summer drought.
The fire was widely believed to have started in a barn belonging to Catherine O’Leary when, as the lyrics of a famous ditty say, her cow kicked over a lantern. She was exonerated by an investigation in 1997 but the popular belief in her guilt ruined her life.
Less well-known was the Peshtigo, Wis. fire that started the same day and burned more than a million acres, including 12 towns. Still the deadliest wildfire in history, the Peshtigo fire is estimated to have killed from 1,500 to 2,500 people.
Small fires for land clearing in the area were common, but on the day of the Peshtigo fire, a cold front moved in from the west and produced strong winds that fanned the small fires and created a firestorm.
Meanwhile, in Holland, Manistee, and Port Huron, Mich., about 200 fires raged, consuming vast swaths of dry forest and reducing towns to ash. At least part of the cause was the severe drought that plagued the Midwest that summer.
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
61/50°F
61/50°F