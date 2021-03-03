A brief look at bathroom trends

Marble bathrooms are timelessly elegant, and in 2021, interior designers are increasingly using this type of stone. Here are some other trends to consider for your next bathroom remodel.

• Gold fixtures, faucets, and mirrors are taking the spotlight. A matte or brushed finish is the way to go.

• Natural elements like loose stones, wood cabinets, and plants are lending bathrooms an organic feel.

• Open showers are on-trend, especially those with luxurious features like an integrated bench, a misting system, ambient lighting, an anti-fog mirror, and a linear drain.

• Island vanities that feature two sinks sitting back to back rather than side by side are a chic upgrade for a large bathroom.

Lastly, technology is playing an increasingly important role in bathroom design. If you’re planning a remodel, you can ask your contractor to incorporate features like USB chargers in vanity drawers, app-controlled speakers, and smart shower heads that conserve water.